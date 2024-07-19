It Doesn’t matter If You Are Red or Blue, These 24 Election Items Will Have You Cry-Laughing
Whether you're a die-hard political junkie or someone who can barely tell the difference between a primary and a caucus, one thing's for sure: this election season is a circus. But hey, who doesn't love a good laugh at the expense of our elected officials (or those aspiring to be)?
We've been on the campaign to find the most ridiculous, hilarious, and downright absurd election-themed products that will have you cry-laughing, no matter which side of the aisle you're on. From punny t-shirts to gag gifts that will make your friends spit out their coffee, these 24 pieces of election swag prove that laughter is the best medicine (and maybe the only way to survive this political madness).
This post may include affiliate links.
Review: "Happy with the purchased. came fast and was wrapped well. picture was clear as well as the back print. It would say if this will
do well for just up to 10oz of coffee" - Hawaiian Kane
Who Needs An Inflatable Dinosaur When You Can Have An Inflatable Trump Costume
Review: "I bought this to wear for Halloween and all the kids who came to the house. Wanted to take a picture with it. We all loved it" - Juan/Maria Gonzales
This Anti-Trump Vote Detergent T-Shirt Is The Ultimate Tongue In Cheek Accessory For November 5th
Review: "Besides loving the funny message, this is an all around good tshirt. The material is not too thick, or too thin. The cut for the women's shirt is figure flattering, and holds its shape nicely. I ordered a small (chest 34", waist 29"), which fits perfectly!" - Amazon Customer
We Wonder If The Real Trump Just Stood In Some Water If His Hair Could Get As Lucious As His Chia Pet Counterpart?
Review: "Probably the best gift on the earth. It's huge. Amazing. A very stable chia figure.
I needed about 50% of the reccomended seeds. Less is more." - Texas
Review: "Great quality, very good color resolution and attaches well to my metal tailgate. Friends and coworkers love it! Actually had to purchase one for a friend for their vehicle." - Fly Fisher
We Bet Donald Trump Is Right On Par If He Playes With These Joe Biden Golf Balls
Review: "Everyone at his party found this very funny and we’re laughing hysterically. Thankfully, everyone found this funny and no one was offended. He can actually play with these if he wanted. The quality of the golf ball is pretty nice." - Vicki Walker
Not All Political Accessories Need To Be As Obvious As A Maga Hat. This Joe Biden Enamel Pin Is Just Understated Enough
Review: "Easy to show my support without being obnoxious." - Janet B.
Review: "This Hid-In-Biden pen holder is a laugh a minute. No matter if you are left or right or in the middle, it is a great conversation piece. It is truly a great gag gift. Quite well made." - The Dirty Gringo
Don't cast your ballots yet because we still have plenty to see! This election might be a three-ring circus, but these next few items prove that laughter can be found in every corner of the political arena. Get ready to discover a treasure trove of comedic gold that will make you forget all about those attack ads and endless debates.
Try To Use This Biden Fishing Lure To Catch A Sarcastic Fringehead. Why Are You Laughing? It's A Real Fish. Look It Up.
Review: "Smart fish will not chase it. But man those sucker fish gobble it up as soon as it hits the water." - LSXChevelle
Review: "Works well for intended purposes. Design seems to be made with quality. Should last a long time. Does the job and is funny!" - Ashley O.
What Used To Be A Simple Silicone Ear Piercing Kit Is Now A July 13th Souvenir
Review: "The ear has been an invaluable addition to my classroom. As an educator, providing a listening ear is crucial, and this prosthetic ear has become a symbol of understanding and support for my students. " - Meg
Review: "Super detailed, perfect likeness. Definite conversation starter. Bobble spring is just a bit too stiff." - Tampa Pix
You Can Use This Joe Biden Mask To Dress Up As The President Or A Generic Old Man. Talk About Versatility!
Review: "We went as Joe and Jill Biden for Halloween. Mask was a hit at party." - bmspen01
When We Said We Wanted A Cup Of Joe, We Didn't Mean It Quite As Literally As This Political Mug
Review: "Fun mug for my morning "Joe"!" - SanRae
Republicans Are Taking Trump's Convictions In Their Stride With This Patriotic T-Shirt
I Choose The Felon Funny Trump 2024 Republican Patriot vintage design is a perfect way to show your support of Donald Trump even after this kangaroo court.
Tell me you’re a fascist without telling me you’re a fascist
Forget Your Babe Ruth Card. This Trump Mugshot Trading Card Will Be Worth Some Real Money One Day
Review: "This item is great and the photo is sharp. It’s a collectors item to keep for many years. About the same size as a baseball card. Would recommend." - M G
Prepare to have your sides splitting and your political fatigue momentarily forgotten. These next few items are guaranteed to bring a smile to your face, no matter how cynical you might be about the current state of affairs. Because if democracy fails, we always have capitalism, right?
Review: "This was a Valentines gift for my husband that likes the Trump. He loved this silly duck! We hide ducks on cruise ships, it’s a thing, fun to do. This is for his desk, his collection, to make him smile 😊." - Kimberly Hall
You Can Use This Democrat Toilet Projector For Target Practice
Review: "Perfect in every way. It’s a funny conversation starter and good ol Joe in good ol Joe fashion doesn’t even know he’s in a toilet bowl!" - Michael Taylor
The Head To Hand Ratio On This Trump Figurine Seems Odly Real
Review: "A great quality statue, great detail on the character features, good weight to it as it's all solid besides the base stand which is hollow. It's a fun novelty figure and is well priced considering it's a high quality figure!" - Matt R
Few Items On This List Are As Simultaneously Supportive And Mocking As This Iconic Trump Wig Hat
Review: "Ordered for (ugh) Trump addicts in family. The guys tried the "comb over" which did quite well. Big hit with our furry friend, Jaxxon, too!" - Jan Bohls
It's The Pout On This Trump Toilet Paper That Is Sending Us
Review: "This toilet paper is EXACTLY what I wanted for our annual white elephant gift exchange. It's hilarious, and will be a big hit! It feels me with so much joy to imagine the face of whoever receives it. It's good quality, but really, it's the picture that makes the product!" - AM
What Do You Think The Chances Are This Talking Trump Pen Was Made In China?
Review: "Purchased 1 as a gift (he loved it and shows it off to anyone who will listen, lol ) and 1 for myself. What a great collector item! Everyone who sees it, loves it. It's his voice and worked perfectly. Received quicker than expected. Huge Trump Fan." - Anonymous Female
"I Did That" Stickers Can Either Point Out Some Major Achievements Or Some Embarrassing Results. You Choose!
Review: "Exercising my 1st amendment rights. Everytime I fill up these days, I make my mark. It gives me that warm fuzzy feeling when I share a sticker. That's all I'm going to say. Definite value for the money, not sure if they're easy to remove, because I don't 🤣" - Dottie
Review: "These socks are very thick. The quality is really good. I love that it comes with a small comb. The picture quality is great too! Very pleased with my purchase!" - Nahren