ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you're a die-hard political junkie or someone who can barely tell the difference between a primary and a caucus, one thing's for sure: this election season is a circus. But hey, who doesn't love a good laugh at the expense of our elected officials (or those aspiring to be)?

We've been on the campaign to find the most ridiculous, hilarious, and downright absurd election-themed products that will have you cry-laughing, no matter which side of the aisle you're on. From punny t-shirts to gag gifts that will make your friends spit out their coffee, these 24 pieces of election swag prove that laughter is the best medicine (and maybe the only way to survive this political madness).

This post may include affiliate links.

This Trump Mug Puts The Mug In Mugshot

Review: "Happy with the purchased. came fast and was wrapped well. picture was clear as well as the back print. It would say if this will
do well for just up to 10oz of coffee" - Hawaiian Kane

amazon.com , Hawaiian Kane Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
$9.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Who Needs An Inflatable Dinosaur When You Can Have An Inflatable Trump Costume

Who Needs An Inflatable Dinosaur When You Can Have An Inflatable Trump Costume

Review: "I bought this to wear for Halloween and all the kids who came to the house. Wanted to take a picture with it. We all loved it" - Juan/Maria Gonzales

amazon.com , Jackie33 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
$41.95 $39.95 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

This Anti-Trump Vote Detergent T-Shirt Is The Ultimate Tongue In Cheek Accessory For November 5th

Review: "Besides loving the funny message, this is an all around good tshirt. The material is not too thick, or too thin. The cut for the women's shirt is figure flattering, and holds its shape nicely. I ordered a small (chest 34", waist 29"), which fits perfectly!" - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , Amazon Customer , Rebecca J. Siwicki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
$15.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#4

We Wonder If The Real Trump Just Stood In Some Water If His Hair Could Get As Lucious As His Chia Pet Counterpart?

We Wonder If The Real Trump Just Stood In Some Water If His Hair Could Get As Lucious As His Chia Pet Counterpart?

Review: "Probably the best gift on the earth. It's huge. Amazing. A very stable chia figure.
I needed about 50% of the reccomended seeds. Less is more." - Texas

amazon.com , Texas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
$19.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Joe Biden Silver Alert Bumper Sticker : C'mon... 81 Isn't THAT Old, Is It?

Review: "Great quality, very good color resolution and attaches well to my metal tailgate. Friends and coworkers love it! Actually had to purchase one for a friend for their vehicle." - Fly Fisher

amazon.com , Steve Black Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
$7.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#6

We Bet Donald Trump Is Right On Par If He Playes With These Joe Biden Golf Balls

We Bet Donald Trump Is Right On Par If He Playes With These Joe Biden Golf Balls

Review: "Everyone at his party found this very funny and we’re laughing hysterically. Thankfully, everyone found this funny and no one was offended. He can actually play with these if he wanted. The quality of the golf ball is pretty nice." - Vicki Walker

amazon.com , Vicki Walker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
$12.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#7

Not All Political Accessories Need To Be As Obvious As A Maga Hat. This Joe Biden Enamel Pin Is Just Understated Enough

Not All Political Accessories Need To Be As Obvious As A Maga Hat. This Joe Biden Enamel Pin Is Just Understated Enough

Review: "Easy to show my support without being obnoxious." - Janet B.

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
$6.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Joe Biden Pen Holder: The Perfect Gift For Your Red Party Friends Who Like To Pen Angry Letters

Review: "This Hid-In-Biden pen holder is a laugh a minute. No matter if you are left or right or in the middle, it is a great conversation piece. It is truly a great gag gift. Quite well made." - The Dirty Gringo

amazon.com , The Dirty Gringo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$24.97 $19.97 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Don't cast your ballots yet because we still have plenty to see! This election might be a three-ring circus, but these next few items prove that laughter can be found in every corner of the political arena. Get ready to discover a treasure trove of comedic gold that will make you forget all about those attack ads and endless debates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Try To Use This Biden Fishing Lure To Catch A Sarcastic Fringehead. Why Are You Laughing? It's A Real Fish. Look It Up.

Review: "Smart fish will not chase it. But man those sucker fish gobble it up as soon as it hits the water." - LSXChevelle

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$13.95 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Joe Biden Doormat: But Seriously. How Would A Doormat Take An IQ Test?

Review: "Works well for intended purposes. Design seems to be made with quality. Should last a long time. Does the job and is funny!" - Ashley O.

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$24.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

What Used To Be A Simple Silicone Ear Piercing Kit Is Now A July 13th Souvenir

Review: "The ear has been an invaluable addition to my classroom. As an educator, providing a listening ear is crucial, and this prosthetic ear has become a symbol of understanding and support for my students. " - Meg

amazon.com , Amber Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$12.73 $11.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump Bobblehead: Don't Say The Trumpinator Didn't Warn Us. "I'll Be Back," He Said.

Review: "Super detailed, perfect likeness. Definite conversation starter. Bobble spring is just a bit too stiff." - Tampa Pix

amazon.com , Tampa Pix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$29.99 $26.82 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

You Can Use This Joe Biden Mask To Dress Up As The President Or A Generic Old Man. Talk About Versatility!

Review: "We went as Joe and Jill Biden for Halloween. Mask was a hit at party." - bmspen01

amazon.com , bmspen01 , alaina2216 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$16.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#14

When We Said We Wanted A Cup Of Joe, We Didn't Mean It Quite As Literally As This Political Mug

When We Said We Wanted A Cup Of Joe, We Didn't Mean It Quite As Literally As This Political Mug

Review: "Fun mug for my morning "Joe"!" - SanRae

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$18.91 $8.91 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#15

Republicans Are Taking Trump's Convictions In Their Stride With This Patriotic T-Shirt

Republicans Are Taking Trump's Convictions In Their Stride With This Patriotic T-Shirt

I Choose The Felon Funny Trump 2024 Republican Patriot vintage design is a perfect way to show your support of Donald Trump even after this kangaroo court.

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
$16.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
reiko_liesegangyahoo_de avatar
MrLiesegang
MrLiesegang
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tell me you’re a fascist without telling me you’re a fascist

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply

Forget Your Babe Ruth Card. This Trump Mugshot Trading Card Will Be Worth Some Real Money One Day

Review: "This item is great and the photo is sharp. It’s a collectors item to keep for many years. About the same size as a baseball card. Would recommend." - M G

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
$24.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Prepare to have your sides splitting and your political fatigue momentarily forgotten. These next few items are guaranteed to bring a smile to your face, no matter how cynical you might be about the current state of affairs. Because if democracy fails, we always have capitalism, right?

Rubber Duck Trump: Rumour Has It You Can See These Floating Around The Ponds At Mar-A-Lago

Review: "This was a Valentines gift for my husband that likes the Trump. He loved this silly duck! We hide ducks on cruise ships, it’s a thing, fun to do. This is for his desk, his collection, to make him smile 😊." - Kimberly Hall

amazon.com , Kimberly Hall Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
$13.99 $7.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

You Can Use This Democrat Toilet Projector For Target Practice

Review: "Perfect in every way. It’s a funny conversation starter and good ol Joe in good ol Joe fashion doesn’t even know he’s in a toilet bowl!" - Michael Taylor

amazon.com , Michael Taylor , sam2022 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
$19.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#19

The Head To Hand Ratio On This Trump Figurine Seems Odly Real

The Head To Hand Ratio On This Trump Figurine Seems Odly Real

Review: "A great quality statue, great detail on the character features, good weight to it as it's all solid besides the base stand which is hollow. It's a fun novelty figure and is well priced considering it's a high quality figure!" - Matt R

amazon.com , Matt R Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$29.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Few Items On This List Are As Simultaneously Supportive And Mocking As This Iconic Trump Wig Hat

Few Items On This List Are As Simultaneously Supportive And Mocking As This Iconic Trump Wig Hat

Review: "Ordered for (ugh) Trump addicts in family. The guys tried the "comb over" which did quite well. Big hit with our furry friend, Jaxxon, too!" - Jan Bohls

amazon.com , Jan Bohls , Paulo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$18.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#21

It's The Pout On This Trump Toilet Paper That Is Sending Us

It's The Pout On This Trump Toilet Paper That Is Sending Us

Review: "This toilet paper is EXACTLY what I wanted for our annual white elephant gift exchange. It's hilarious, and will be a big hit! It feels me with so much joy to imagine the face of whoever receives it. It's good quality, but really, it's the picture that makes the product!" - AM

amazon.com , AM Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$13.99 $12.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#22

What Do You Think The Chances Are This Talking Trump Pen Was Made In China?

What Do You Think The Chances Are This Talking Trump Pen Was Made In China?

Review: "Purchased 1 as a gift (he loved it and shows it off to anyone who will listen, lol ) and 1 for myself. What a great collector item! Everyone who sees it, loves it. It's his voice and worked perfectly. Received quicker than expected. Huge Trump Fan." - Anonymous Female

amazon.com , Anonymous Female Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$19.95 $12.95 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

"I Did That" Stickers Can Either Point Out Some Major Achievements Or Some Embarrassing Results. You Choose!

Review: "Exercising my 1st amendment rights. Everytime I fill up these days, I make my mark. It gives me that warm fuzzy feeling when I share a sticker. That's all I'm going to say. Definite value for the money, not sure if they're easy to remove, because I don't 🤣" - Dottie

amazon.com , Dottie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$4.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Trump Socks Are Perfect For Guys Who Still Carry A Comb In The Sock

Review: "These socks are very thick. The quality is really good. I love that it comes with a small comb. The picture quality is great too! Very pleased with my purchase!" - Nahren

amazon.com , Nahren , kandrews Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$9.99 $8.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!