Kirk Cameron Reveals Chilling Details About Visiting Michael Jackson’s “Eerie” Neverland Ranch As Teen

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Former teen heartthrob Kirk Cameron claimed something “didn’t feel right” at Neverland Ranch, the “eerie” estate where Michael Jackson’s alleged disturbing crimes reportedly took place.

Amid renewed attention surrounding the King of Pop sparked by his biopic Michael, Cameron shared his memories of visiting the massive California estate.

Highlights Kirk Cameron revealed his experience at the “eerie” Neverland Ranch, where Michael Jackson’s alleged misconduct reportedly took place.

The actor visited the California estate while he was filming the sitcom ‘Growing Pains.’

He recalled that, beyond the luxuries and Disneyland-like facade, the visit left him with a negative impression of the singer.

Alongside a video posted on X on Tuesday (May 12), the actor wrote, “I’ve been to Michael Jackson’s infamous Neverland Ranch. Something felt very wrong.”

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Kirk Cameron revealed why his visit to Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch “didn’t feel right”

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He said he visited the ranch as a teenager when filming Growing Pains, the sitcom that catapulted him to fame.

“And it looked like pure joy and whimsical, magical Disneyland on the outside,” the 55-year-old recalled.

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“In fact, I remember there was a whole crystal ballroom in there,” he continued. “It looked like a museum full of crystal chandeliers and vases and lamps. There was a toy room, there was a movie theater, there were giant ships floating in water.”

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However, instead of being impressed by the estate’s lavish amenities and the celebrity status of its owner, Cameron was left with an unsettling feeling.

“But underneath all of what I saw was an eerie quiet. It was a stillness that didn’t really match the surface, and it didn’t feel right,” he described.

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The former teen star recalled the estate as a bizarre mix of Disneyland magic and emptiness

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“I remember thinking, you know, this kind of feels like there was a sadness about it, like someone trying to create externally with all their money what they’re missing internally, like there was an emptiness, a void.”

The Golden Globe nominee clarified that he never met the late singer, noting, “But I do know that when your identity starts to get shaped by millions of voices, it becomes very hard to hear your own.”

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Jackson faced accusations of inappropriate conduct toward children throughout his career but was never arrested.

Some stories have emerged after his passing, with accusers suing Jackson’s estate, as was recently the case with the Cascio siblings.

The four siblings were close to the Grammy winner in the ’80s after meeting him through their father, Dominic Cascio, a worker at a NYC hotel where Jackson had stayed.

Image credits: 60 Minutes Australia

In February, the siblings filed a lawsuit against the Jackson estate, claiming they were complicit in the ab*se against them at the hands of the pop star.

The family claimed the pop star ab*sed the then-minors for years and told them to keep quiet. The lawsuit describes Jackson as a “serial child predator” who preyed upon the Cascio siblings when they were as young as seven or eight.

New claims from people who knew Jackson continue to fuel debate over his legacy and private life

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Jackson can be seen cuddling two of the Cascio children, Dominic and Aldo, in recently released photos.

Aldo Cascio, now 35, claimed that shortly before the pop star’s passing, he requested they go to “Disneyland,” which Aldo described as a code word for s*x.

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Entertainment industry attorney Martin Singer, representing the Jackson estate, called the lawsuit a “desperate money grab.”

Though Jackson’s 28-year-old daughter, Paris, previously referred to the allegations against her “kind-hearted” father as “lies,” a source close to the Cascios told The Daily Mail that she has changed her mind and believes the accusers.

Image credits: 60 Minutes Australia

“There have been some very candid conversations over the years between Paris and the Cascio family and, based upon those, Paris knows exactly what her father did,” the source said.

“This will come out officially from Paris in time but it’s going to come out when Paris wants it to come out.”

Paris Jackson did not support the Michael biopic, slamming it as “inaccurate”

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Paris was notably absent from the premiere of Michael, a biopic produced by Jackson’s estate.

Last year, after receiving one of the first drafts, she said she gave a few notes but expressed her wish not be involved in the project, criticizing it as “inaccurate” on social media.

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Paris said the movie contains “a lot of just full-blown lies” and that it “panders to a very specific section of my dad’s fandom that still lives in the fantasy and they’re gonna be happy with it.”

In contrast, her siblings, Prince, 29, and Bigi, 24, attended the Michael premiere and expressed support for the project, which does not address the allegations of misconduct against the Thriller singer.

Jackson’s estate has strongly denied the accusations against the King of Pop

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An earlier version of the film reportedly dealt with allegations brought by 13-year-old Jordan Chandler, one of Jackson’s first accusers, but the scenes were axed after it was discovered that the Chandler’ family’s settlement with Jackson prohibited the case from being dramatized.

Image credits: 60 Minutes Australia

In addition to the Cascio lawsuit, the Jackon estate is in a legal battle with Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who were featured in the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland. The $400 million lawsuit will head to trial in November.

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