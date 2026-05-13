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Kirk Cameron Reveals Chilling Details About Visiting Michael Jackson’s “Eerie” Neverland Ranch As Teen
Kirk Cameron looking perplexed, Michael Jackson, and Neverland Ranch in the background. Kirk Cameron discusses visiting Neverland Ranch.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Kirk Cameron Reveals Chilling Details About Visiting Michael Jackson’s “Eerie” Neverland Ranch As Teen

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marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Former teen heartthrob Kirk Cameron claimed something “didn’t feel right” at Neverland Ranch, the “eerie” estate where Michael Jackson’s alleged disturbing crimes reportedly took place.

Amid renewed attention surrounding the King of Pop sparked by his biopic Michael, Cameron shared his memories of visiting the massive California estate.

Highlights
  • Kirk Cameron revealed his experience at the “eerie” Neverland Ranch, where Michael Jackson’s alleged misconduct reportedly took place.
  • The actor visited the California estate while he was filming the sitcom ‘Growing Pains.’
  • He recalled that, beyond the luxuries and Disneyland-like facade, the visit left him with a negative impression of the singer.

Alongside a video posted on X on Tuesday (May 12), the actor wrote, “I’ve been to Michael Jackson’s infamous Neverland Ranch. Something felt very wrong.”

RELATED:

    Kirk Cameron revealed why his visit to Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch “didn’t feel right”

    Kirk Cameron Reveals Chilling Details About Visiting Michael Jackson’s “Eerie” Neverland Ranch As Teen

    Image credits: kirkcameronofficial

    He said he visited the ranch as a teenager when filming Growing Pains, the sitcom that catapulted him to fame.

    “And it looked like pure joy and whimsical, magical Disneyland on the outside,” the 55-year-old recalled.

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    “In fact, I remember there was a whole crystal ballroom in there,” he continued. “It looked like a museum full of crystal chandeliers and vases and lamps. There was a toy room, there was a movie theater, there were giant ships floating in water.”

    Aerial view of Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch train station with a large flower clock garden and manicured lawns.

    Image credits: Getty/New York Daily News Archive

    However, instead of being impressed by the estate’s lavish amenities and the celebrity status of its owner, Cameron was left with an unsettling feeling.

    “But underneath all of what I saw was an eerie quiet. It was a stillness that didn’t really match the surface, and it didn’t feel right,” he described.

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    The former teen star recalled the estate as a bizarre mix of Disneyland magic and emptiness

    Kirk Cameron as a teen, smiling in a black tuxedo. He reveals chilling details about Neverland Ranch.

    Image credits: Getty/Vinnie Zuffante

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    “I remember thinking, you know, this kind of feels like there was a sadness about it, like someone trying to create externally with all their money what they’re missing internally, like there was an emptiness, a void.”

    The Golden Globe nominee clarified that he never met the late singer, noting, “But I do know that when your identity starts to get shaped by millions of voices, it becomes very hard to hear your own.”

    Michael Jackson, with long dark hair and aviator sunglasses, wearing a suit and tie, looking focused. Neverland Ranch details.

    Image credits: Getty/Pool

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    Jackson faced accusations of inappropriate conduct toward children throughout his career but was never arrested.

    Some stories have emerged after his passing, with accusers suing Jackson’s estate, as was recently the case with the Cascio siblings.

    The four siblings were close to the Grammy winner in the ’80s after meeting him through their father, Dominic Cascio, a worker at a NYC hotel where Jackson had stayed.

    Michael Jackson holding a young boy at Neverland Ranch, echoing the unsettling details revealed by Kirk Cameron.

    Image credits: 60 Minutes Australia

    In February, the siblings filed a lawsuit against the Jackson estate, claiming they were complicit in the ab*se against them at the hands of the pop star.

    The family claimed the pop star ab*sed the then-minors for years and told them to keep quiet. The lawsuit describes Jackson as a “serial child predator” who preyed upon the Cascio siblings when they were as young as seven or eight.

    New claims from people who knew Jackson continue to fuel debate over his legacy and private life

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    Four people pose for a photo. The image evokes the chilling details of Neverland Ranch and Michael Jackson.

    Image credits: The New York Times

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    Jackson can be seen cuddling two of the Cascio children, Dominic and Aldo, in recently released photos.

    Aldo Cascio, now 35, claimed that shortly before the pop star’s passing, he requested they go to “Disneyland,” which Aldo described as a code word for s*x.

     

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    A post shared by AFROTODAY (@afrotodayy)

    Entertainment industry attorney Martin Singer, representing the Jackson estate, called the lawsuit a “desperate money grab.”

    Though Jackson’s 28-year-old daughter, Paris, previously referred to the allegations against her “kind-hearted” father as “lies,” a source close to the Cascios told The Daily Mail that she has changed her mind and believes the accusers.

    Michael Jackson sleeps leaning on Kirk Cameron, who is wearing a History cap, with two other teens sleeping beside him. Neverland Ranch.

    Image credits: 60 Minutes Australia

    “There have been some very candid conversations over the years between Paris and the Cascio family and, based upon those, Paris knows exactly what her father did,” the source said.

    “This will come out officially from Paris in time but it’s going to come out when Paris wants it to come out.”

    Paris Jackson did not support the Michael biopic, slamming it as “inaccurate”

    Kirk Cameron Reveals Chilling Details About Visiting Michael Jackson’s “Eerie” Neverland Ranch As Teen

    Image credits: parisjackson

    Paris was notably absent from the premiere of Michael, a biopic produced by Jackson’s estate.

    Last year, after receiving one of the first drafts, she said she gave a few notes but expressed her wish not be involved in the project, criticizing it as “inaccurate” on social media.

    Kirk Cameron Reveals Chilling Details About Visiting Michael Jackson’s “Eerie” Neverland Ranch As Teen

    Image credits: Getty/Dave Benett

    Paris said the movie contains “a lot of just full-blown lies” and that it “panders to a very specific section of my dad’s fandom that still lives in the fantasy and they’re gonna be happy with it.”

    In contrast, her siblings, Prince, 29, and Bigi, 24, attended the Michael premiere and expressed support for the project, which does not address the allegations of misconduct against the Thriller singer.

    Jackson’s estate has strongly denied the accusations against the King of Pop

    Michael Jackson in a dark suit and gold vest, wearing glasses. Neverland Ranch details mentioned by Kirk Cameron.

    Image credits: Getty/Pool

    An earlier version of the film reportedly dealt with allegations brought by 13-year-old Jordan Chandler, one of Jackson’s first accusers, but the scenes were axed after it was discovered that the Chandler’ family’s settlement with Jackson prohibited the case from being dramatized.

    Michael Jackson, in a red suit, with a family including Kirk Cameron as a teen, at Neverland Ranch, an eerie location.

    Image credits: 60 Minutes Australia

    In addition to the Cascio lawsuit, the Jackon estate is in a legal battle with  Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who were featured in the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland. The $400 million lawsuit will head to trial in November.

    People reacted to Kirk Cameron’s experience at the infamous Neverland RanchA social media comment speculating why Neverland Ranch felt very wrong, referencing MJ's missing childhood.

    Kirk Cameron Reveals Chilling Details About Visiting Michael Jackson’s “Eerie” Neverland Ranch As Teen

    Kirk Cameron Reveals Chilling Details About Visiting Michael Jackson’s “Eerie” Neverland Ranch As Teen

    A screenshot of a social media comment about Michael Jackson and Neverland Ranch, with a profile picture of a woman.

    Kirk Cameron Reveals Chilling Details About Visiting Michael Jackson’s “Eerie” Neverland Ranch As Teen

    Kirk Cameron Reveals Chilling Details About Visiting Michael Jackson’s “Eerie” Neverland Ranch As Teen

    A comment from user roy.dennis saying "Holy smokes. The ending words were Deeeeeep!!! I replayed it over and over", about Neverland Ranch details.

    An Instagram comment from @amytoon1976 about visiting Neverland Ranch, expressing hope for God's grace over evils.

    Kirk Cameron Reveals Chilling Details About Visiting Michael Jackson’s “Eerie” Neverland Ranch As Teen

    Kirk Cameron Reveals Chilling Details About Visiting Michael Jackson’s “Eerie” Neverland Ranch As Teen

    Kirk Cameron Reveals Chilling Details About Visiting Michael Jackson’s “Eerie” Neverland Ranch As Teen

    An Instagram comment by ccgonzo_87, lamenting Michael Jackson's struggles and finding peace, touching on Neverland Ranch's controversies.

    An Instagram post from thedailywithsylstein saying "What a way to describe it ❤️🙏✝️", related to Michael Jackson Neverland Ranch.

    A comment box with text: It becomes very hard to hear the voice of God. I'm concerned with your focus lately, perhaps about Michael Jackson Neverland Ranch.

    Kirk Cameron Reveals Chilling Details About Visiting Michael Jackson’s “Eerie” Neverland Ranch As Teen

    A comment from user sameyem reads, Team MJ 100% God rest his soul, showing support amidst details of Neverland Ranch visits.

    A comment from jpluca1967: "Amazing example. So many of us look perfect on the outside but struggle on inside." Relates to Neverland Ranch.

    An Instagram post explaining Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch purpose, a sanctuary for missed childhood and eerie details.

    Kirk Cameron Reveals Chilling Details About Visiting Michael Jackson’s “Eerie” Neverland Ranch As Teen

    Kirk Cameron Reveals Chilling Details About Visiting Michael Jackson’s “Eerie” Neverland Ranch As Teen

    Kirk Cameron Reveals Chilling Details About Visiting Michael Jackson’s “Eerie” Neverland Ranch As Teen

    Kirk Cameron Reveals Chilling Details About Visiting Michael Jackson’s “Eerie” Neverland Ranch As Teen

    An Instagram comment from kelsey_f_calon, discussing Neverland Ranch and Michael Jackson, hinting at wrongness and lost childhood.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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