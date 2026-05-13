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Debate Over Hollywood Hunks Explodes After Viral “Woke Take” About Leading Men
A close-up of Billy Crystal smiling, scrutinizing Hollywood's leading men.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Debate Over Hollywood Hunks Explodes After Viral “Woke Take” About Leading Men

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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A post complaining that Hollywood leading men are becoming increasingly handsome is gaining traction on social media.

While most people claim they buy a movie ticket—or subscribe to Netflix—to watch remarkable performances, they’re also seeing actors who look nothing like the men they encounter in everyday life.

To some cinephiles, this is ruining the movie experience.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • An X user’s “woke take” on Hollywood beauty standards has gone viral after they argued there should be more “uglier, older, and fatter” actors.
    • People began comparing today’s leading actors with stars from the past, questioning whether there’s been a negative shift in terms of representation.
    • Many said the change is also visible among actresses, who are now expected to look like models.

    A debate about Hollywood has erupted after someone claimed Hollywood’s leading men are becoming too attractiveActor Austin Butler in a black blazer and white tank top. A Hollywood hunk on a red carpet.

    Image credits: Ian West/Getty Images

    My woke take is that more films need actors who are uglier, older, and fatter and I’m not joking,” @CarbonHelium wrote on X.

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    “This isn’t even about representation (although we still need more), but I want to see people with unique faces instead of the same conventionally attractive supermodels,” they stated.

    A tweet from Carbon Helium stating a woke take on leading men: more films need uglier, older, and fatter actors.

    Image credits: CarbonHelium

     

    Debate Over Hollywood Hunks Explodes After Viral “Woke Take” About Leading Men

    Image credits: Bill Nation/Getty Images

    The tweet received more views when it was reposted by another user, @NOTGH_Holly, who exclaimed, “THESE USED TO BE LEADING MEN” alongside pictures of Oscar winner Walter Matthau and Bob Hoskins.

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    While Matthau is known for his many roles in the ‘60s and ‘70s, Hoskins’ “tough guy” characters dominated the big screen in the ‘80s.

    Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in a scene from "When Harry Met Sally", debating Hollywood hunks.

    Image credits: Columbia Pictures

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    A tweet from it's Holly about Hollywood Hunks, clarifying they aren't calling anyone ugly, from May 13, 2026.

    Image credits: NOTGH_Holly

    A tweet from coco with a profile picture of a woman with pink hair, stating, They're ugly as hell. What is it with you people coddling men. This tweet is part of the debate over Hollywood hunks.

    Image credits: dollrubyjane

    Referring to today’s leading men, another user chimed in, “It’s hard to buy into a rough and tough leading man when he looks like he just stepped out of a clothing catalog.”

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    The 1989 rom-com When Harry Met Sally is a clear example of a leading pair that would be rare nowadays, one person argued. “Billy Crystal once bagged Meg Ryan and that was beautiful.”

    Social media users complained that audiences increasingly see actors who don’t resemble non-famous peopleA close-up of Billy Crystal smiling, wearing a suit and tie, a Hollywood hunk from a past era.

    Image credits: Ron Galella/Getty Images

     

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    The discussion inevitably turned to Australian actor Jacob Elordi.

    “More films should just cast a male lead that isn’t Jacob Elordi because wdym HE got to play Frankenstein’s monster,” someone else quipped.

    A separate movie fan joked that actors who don’t look like Jacob Elordi, Timothée Chalamet, or Austin Butler have now fallen under the category of “character actors.”

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    Jacob Elordi, a Hollywood hunk, wearing a maroon suit and gold chain, at an event. Netflix logo visible in background.

    Image credits: Savion Washington/Getty Images

    A tweet from @RiMillieGlow about Hollywood hunks, discussing the irony of wanting diverse actors but then body shaming them.

    Image credits: CozyDaisyGist

    Debate Over Hollywood Hunks Explodes After Viral “Woke Take” About Leading Men

    Image credits: CarbonHelium

     

    The term refers to stars known for playing unusual or eccentric supporting roles who are rarely cast as leads in blockbuster films. Modern examples include Stanley Tucci,  John Lithgow, and J.K. Simmons.

    The perceived shift in Hollywood beauty standards, people argued, not only excludes talented actors based on their looks but also affects the movie experience for viewers, making the characters on screen feel less relatable.

    While the viral conversation focused on male leading actors, similar claims have been made about female stars becoming more attractive, with some people lamenting that they have lost their expressiveness due to alleged Botox injections.

    Many agreed that the difference is also affecting actresses, many of whom now look like models
    A young Meryl Streep looks directly at the camera, chin resting on hand, fueling debate over Hollywood hunks.

    Image credits: Jack Mitchell/Getty Images

    A tweet about Hollywood hunks and actors being bullied and body shamed, sparking debate about leading men and "woke takes."

    Image credits: CozyDaisyGist

    Comparing retro photos of Glenn Close and Meryl Streep to recent pictures of Megan Fox, Lindsay Lohan, and Sydney Sweeney, one TikTok user argued that society now “expects our actresses to look like supermodels, whereas supermodels used to be supermodels, and actresses were actresses.”

    “This group of women has some of the most prolific acting credits of all time. And all of them look like real people,” the user, @trainingforamazing, pointed out while referring to the pictures of young Glenn and Meryl. 

    A woman with pink hair, a nose ring, and a studded leather bustier, fueling the debate over Hollywood hunks.

    Image credits: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

     

    @trainingforamazing I miss real faces on screen #beautystandards#plasticsurgery#feminist♬ original sound – Faith

    To some viewers, the industry is increasingly rewarding pretty faces at the expense of talent.

    “My theory that movies and shows where everyone is beautiful are almost always sh*t advances one step further,” one netizen commented.

    A recent study suggested perceived attractiveness influences whether people would cast an actor in a specific roleLeonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, two Hollywood hunks and leading men, at a premiere in elegant attire.

    Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

    However, others questioned the theory, citing examples of conventionally attractive actors who are also talented and have been recognized for their work, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jennifer Lawrence, and Halle Berry.

    There are also many examples of attractive actors who were talented leading stars in “old Hollywood,” like James Dean, Marlon Brando, Elizabeth Taylor, and Sophia Loren.

    A 2024 study found that perceived attractiveness was one of the strongest factors shaping audiences’ beliefs about whether an actor “fit” a role.

    Researchers found that viewers sometimes rejected actors who looked too glamorous or “too Hollywood” for relatable roles. One participant said a glamorous actress looked better suited for a Marvel movie than an indie-style role.

    People shared their thoughts on whether the requirements for being a leading actor have become more narrow compared with the pastA tweet from Bigbigjon about good leading men, related to the Hollywood Hunks debate.

    Image credits: bigbigjon85823

    Debate Over Hollywood Hunks Explodes After Viral “Woke Take” About Leading Men

    Image credits: Lexibexiio

    A tweet by Lexi, @Lexibexiio, states, bring back men who look like they own tools, fueling the Hollywood hunks debate.

    Image credits: Lexibexiio

    Debate Over Hollywood Hunks Explodes After Viral “Woke Take” About Leading Men

    Image credits: faggotronwar

    A social media post from @tbburchell on May 13, 2026, contributing to the debate on Hollywood hunks.

    Image credits: tbburchell

    A Twitter user asserts charisma doesn't need a pretty face, sparking debate about Hollywood hunks and leading men.

    Image credits: withnoplan1

    Debate Over Hollywood Hunks Explodes After Viral “Woke Take” About Leading Men

    Image credits: Wfbennett72

    A social media post from Edna Garrett discussing realism in movies, sparking a debate on Hollywood Hunks.

    Image credits: WatchMyReview

    Debate Over Hollywood Hunks Explodes After Viral “Woke Take” About Leading Men

    Image credits: butteredbreadz

    A tweet from @Thesaurus-Besetter discussing Hollywood hunks and how focusing on handsome, younger leading men negatively impacts acting.

    Image credits: UrbanWordsmith

    Debate Over Hollywood Hunks Explodes After Viral “Woke Take” About Leading Men

    Image credits: YangXiaoShort

    A tweet from A Barbarian In A Suit discussing Hollywood Hunks, stating a preference for people who look human.

    Image credits: TheFeltening

    A tweet from Goomba Gumbo discussing the need for variety in actors, referencing the Hollywood hunks debate.

    Image credits: bohnahnah

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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    emmastowe053 avatar
    Loosey Goosey
    Loosey Goosey
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hollywood has always cast good-looking actors, but what society's perception of attractive changes over time. Marlon Brando, Audrey Hepburn, Cary Grant, Laurence Olivier, Gregory Peck, Raquel Welsh, Elizabeth Taylor...none of these people were considered ugly. Having good-looking actors in your movie makes the audience want to go and see it.

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would most people, who are watching a fictional story, want to see "older, uglier, and fatter" people in said movie? And can you imagine an actor's agent saying to them, "This casting director listed that they want someone old, ugly, and fat as the lead in this movie, so I'm sending you to the audition!" XD If casting directors started choosing older, uglier, and fatter actors for certain roles (young leading man in an action film) people would scream about how not-believable it was and how unrealistic it was that an older, heavier man was doing xyz things in the film. I do think casting directors should be open to expanding their views (and have more than just the same 5 dudes playing all the "young male lead" roles) but ... yeah XD

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    emmastowe053 avatar
    Loosey Goosey
    Loosey Goosey
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hollywood has always cast good-looking actors, but what society's perception of attractive changes over time. Marlon Brando, Audrey Hepburn, Cary Grant, Laurence Olivier, Gregory Peck, Raquel Welsh, Elizabeth Taylor...none of these people were considered ugly. Having good-looking actors in your movie makes the audience want to go and see it.

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would most people, who are watching a fictional story, want to see "older, uglier, and fatter" people in said movie? And can you imagine an actor's agent saying to them, "This casting director listed that they want someone old, ugly, and fat as the lead in this movie, so I'm sending you to the audition!" XD If casting directors started choosing older, uglier, and fatter actors for certain roles (young leading man in an action film) people would scream about how not-believable it was and how unrealistic it was that an older, heavier man was doing xyz things in the film. I do think casting directors should be open to expanding their views (and have more than just the same 5 dudes playing all the "young male lead" roles) but ... yeah XD

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