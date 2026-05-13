Sickening Details Emerge After Baby’s Life Ended By Teacher Who Planned To Adopt Him

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A child exploitation case has come to public attention after a former teacher appeared in court, accused of ab*sing and ending the life of a 13-month-old boy he had been planning to adopt.

Prosecutors alleged the child suffered repeated mistreatment during the few months he lived with the couple, from early 2023 until his passing in July 2023.

Highlights A former teacher and his partner are on trial for the alleged ab*se and passing of a 13-month-old boy.

Medical experts testified that the child suffered from smothering, physical bruising, and internal injuries related to s*xual ab*se.

The defendants deny all charges, including m*rder and cruelty.

The case quickly gained attention online, with one user writing, “That little boy who just needed love and kindness.”

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A teacher and his partner have been accused of m*lesting and repeatedly ab*sing the child before the child’s passing

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According to prosecutors, Preston Davey began living with former textiles teacher Jamie Varley and his partner, John McGowan-Fazakerley, at their home in Blackpool, Lancashire, in March 2023 and remained there until his passing less than four months later, in July 2023.

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Jurors at Preston Crown Court were told the child allegedly suffered repeated physical ab*se, cruelty, and s*xual ab*se during that period.

Pathologist Dr. Alison Armour testified that Davey’s cause of passing was an “acute upper airway obstruction,” which she alleged was likely caused by deliberate smothering or objects being forced into his mouth.

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The medical expert also revealed the child showed evidence of serious internal injuries linked to s*xual ab*se shortly before his passing.

Dr. Armour further rejected Varley’s claim that Davey had drowned after allegedly being left alone in the bath for several minutes.

Jurors heard that Davey had bruising on his forehead, throat, mouth, lungs, and legs, including injuries prosecutors shared may have come from slapping or repeated mistreatment.

Prosecutors revealed that Davey suffered repeated mistreatment before his passing

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The court further revealed that Davey’s lungs contained blood, suggesting he had inhaled blood not only during the final incident but on previous occasions as well.

Police bodycam and interview footage shown in court captured detectives confronting Varley about the injuries.

“Preston was only in your care for four months before he d*ed,” one detective told him during questioning. “There is no evidence of natural causes.”

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The officer later directly accused him of slaying the child.

“What have you done to him? I am going to suggest you have k*lled him,” the detective said.

Varley angrily denied the allegations during the interview.

“You make that suggestion, and I’ll fight you to the day I d*e,” he replied. “You are absolutely wrong because I have not done it.”

Apart from the bruising, police also questioned disturbing photos and videos found on Jamie Varley’s phone

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During the investigation, detectives also confronted Varley with numerous photos and videos of Davey that had been discovered on his phone.

Prosecutors alleged some of the material was indecent.

One video reportedly showed Davey alone in a bathtub for more than 14 minutes while Varley filmed him from outside the bathroom.

An officer asked why he failed to comfort the child after Davey appeared upset in the footage.

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“Have you left him in the bath because you are fed up with him?” the detective asked during questioning.

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Varley denied any wrongdoing and claimed he was simply “keeping an eye on him.”

He also defended the images by insisting they were innocent attempts to document the child’s life.

“My intentions were innocent,” he told police. “I’m just catching him in life.”

At another point, Varley became visibly angry after officers questioned Davey about bare photos and videos.

“Unlike you, I don’t think about genitalia 24/7,” he told detectives. “You are making a mountain out of a molehill.”

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When police showed him two separate photos, one where Davey was covered with a towel and another where the towel had been moved, Varley reportedly answered, “Whatever.”

The court also heard that about one hour and 45 minutes before Preston was taken to the hospital on the day of his passing, Varley filmed Davey having what prosecutors described as a seizure.

Varley claimed he recorded the moment to show doctors later.

Both men deny all charges against them.

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Varley denied mu*der, manslaughter, s*xual a**ault, cruelty, a**ault by penetration, and multiple indecent image offenses.

McGowan-Fazakerley denied the causing or allowing the passing of a child, cruelty, s*xual as*ult charges.

For now, the trial is still ongoing.

As details from the case went online, netizens expressed anger and heartbreak

🚨 Teacher On Trial For Murdering And Sexually Abusing His 13-Month-Old Adopted Baby This is one of the most disturbing cases imaginable a teacher who was trusted to protect children allegedly murdered and sexually abused the baby boy he and his boyfriend had just adopted. A… pic.twitter.com/tGNUM09yFr — i Expose Racists & Pedo’s (@SeeRacists) May 6, 2026

As details from the trial spread online, reactions quickly turned emotional, with many people expressing horror over what prosecutors described in court.

“Get rid. No hope for him. The worst of crimes. Poor baby’s face haunts me,” one person wrote online.

Another commented, “How did they think it would not end this way?”

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Some reactions became especially heated, with several users calling for harsher punishments in cases involving child a*use.

“Come on, we have to bring the d*ath penalty back for these vile people!” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “Some crimes call for the ultimate deterrent.”

“Did they adopt the poor baby just to use him like this?” a third wrote.

“I cannot stop thinking what this poor baby suffered,” wrote one netizen

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