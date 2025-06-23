Today’s list comes straight from Reddit, where security workers spilled stories that range from the hilarious to the completely unexplainable. Ever seen someone “chair swim” like it’s an Olympic event? Or how about something that sends a chill down your spine? These aren’t your average daily recaps, they’re the kind of tales that make even seasoned guards do a double take.

Some of us have jobs that are as thrilling as watching paint dry: just screens, keyboards, and maybe a cute office plant. But then, there are people who actually see things while working, and not just spreadsheets. Think late-night surveillance , unpredictable visitors, and moments where you wonder, “Did that really just happen?”

#1 I've shared this story before, but my first job out of college I used to work as a electrical engineer for a major security firm (worldwide global, with a lousy reputation), the job was designing cameras, junction boxes, security systems power calculations, etc.



One of my first assignments there was to help write a report about a security breach at a nuclear storage/research facility that was using a security system our company had implemented for them.



To summarize the breach, a group of octogenarian nuns broke into a secure nuclear facility and started painting the storage buildings in their own blood, and we had to review the footage to find out how they breached our security system. The footage was as gnarly as it sounds.



How did they break in? It turns out the site had spent millions on hiring us to design, test, integrate, and train them on a state-of-the-art security system of cameras, motion sensors, microwave detection systems, and fiber optic fence lining, only for them to turn most of it off to save on power/nuisance alarm costs.

#2 Watching two guys on cctv practising their moves with kendo sticks. It was a train station, 8pm, bored.



They were practising feints, moves, finishers.



I remote in to the PA system "Use the Force, Luke!"



Kendo guys pause. Then return to their practice.



"Do or do not! There is no try!"



Okay, now I have them. They can't see the camera. They investigate the surrounds of the station where they're sitting. "There I am not!"



They find the ticketing machine. Investigate it. "In there, I do not exist!" Now they're looking in the trees, up every pole. I'm ten kilometers away laughing uproriously.



Finally, they see a camera on a pole "Found me you have! A great Jedi you will become!"

#3 Was working in a manufacturing facility that did injection molded plastic. One night about 2am one of the machines came on and started running all by itself. I could see it running on two of the cameras. Went to investigate and shut it off. Back to my desk.



Two hours later i see it come on again. Shut it off again. Turned the controllable camera towards it and zoomed in to watch.



About an hour later, just before staff usually starts coming in, i see the problem. There was a rat that was furiously clawing and gnawing at the panel. He managed to bump his a*s into the start switch and kick it on.



They werent allowed to leave the machines "ready to go in the morning" anymore.

Security cameras are usually praised for catching culprits in the act: tracking suspicious behavior, preventing theft, and keeping places safe. But every now and then, these unblinking lenses end up recording something completely unexpected. From spontaneous elevator dance-offs to downright bizarre human behavior, some of the footage is more entertaining than any reality show. To learn more, we spoke with Siddharth Chaturvedi, the head of security at a commercial building in Mumbai. With over a decade of experience, he’s seen it all, from the absurd to the downright shocking. His job may be behind the scenes, but the stories he gathers could fill a comedy script (or a mystery novel, depending on the day). Siddharth oversees over 100 cameras across multiple floors, monitoring everything from lobbies to service areas. “People forget we watch, not because we want to snoop, but to ensure everyone’s safety,” he explains.

#4 My wife and her co-workers scheduled some fun "olympics" events for their team. One of them was "synchronized office chair swimming," where they choreographed routines of riding around in spinning office chairs.



About an hour later, her friend is chatting it up with security and they are laughing their a*ses off. They call her over where they are watching the security camera video of synchronized office chair swimming hilariously trying to figure out what these people could possibly be doing.

#5 Used to review security tapes for individuals who were held while they were intoxicated. Needless to say, I’ve seen a lot of crazy stuff.



Tops had to be a tie. I’ll let you choose which was weirder.



1) Fire system was malfunctioning and the fire alarm kept coming on every twenty minutes or so. Each time it happened a lady would stand up, strip, and swing her clothes around. Staff had to chase her around the room and get her covered each time. The first few times they’d get her clothes back on, and a few minutes later the fire alarm would go off and start the whole process over again.



2) A gentleman was not behaving in the general population and was placed in a temporary holding area until police could escort him to a more secure spot. This was when this facility wasn’t fully finished and thus had drop ceiling instead of a hard ceiling. The room he was in was more like a closet that was about five feet wide by about eight feet long, had a mesh gate instead of a door and wasn’t visible from where staff were sitting. They were supposed to check on him but didn’t.



You see where this is going? Mr. Inebriated Spider-Man climbed the walls and tried to escape through the ceiling. Remember, this is a drop ceiling and I truly think it earned its name on that day. As he was attempting his Ocean’s Eleven escape he came crashing down ten feet in the entryway onto a cement floor. The best part? It was right in front of a police officer that was bringing someone else in. I got to present that to my boss who didn’t believe me when I told him what I saw.

#6 Back when I was a security guard during my second semester of college I was checking the cctv cameras and this guy was juggling beer bottles the center was close so no one was supposed to be there. I grabbed my walkie and went to check him out when I got to him. This man was drunk like hell and he was just juggling the bottles I asked him what he was doing and he said “ hang one sec” threw all three bottles up and caught two in each hand then proceeded to catch the third one WITH HIS TEETH this guy was hammered and I was shocked and impressed I let him pass out in the break room because he didn’t have a phone or wallet on him. And by morning he said thanks and left I wish I had the video to link.

“People do crazy things, trust me,” he laughs. “And no, dancing isn’t the craziest one, that’s actually pretty normal. Office stress does strange things to people. You’d be surprised how often someone turns a lift into a mini disco when they think no one’s watching.” In fact, Siddharth says elevator dancing happens at least twice a week. “Some even mouth lyrics into the camera like it’s a stage performance,” he adds. ADVERTISEMENT Sometimes, the footage reveals habits that leave the security team both stunned and grossed out. “We usually review recordings if there’s excessive trash in the lift or corridor. One time, I caught someone spitting right in the hallway. Just…why? They must think cameras don’t exist,” Siddharth shares with disbelief. These behaviors often result in memos sent to entire departments. “We avoid naming names unless absolutely necessary, but we keep records,” he says.

#7 I watched a coworker go through the trash can and pull out a pizza box. He opened the box and started eating from it immediately. After eating a slice, he carried the box and its remains with him on his round. He took it to his truck before he returned to the guard house.



We used to rewatch it for the luls until the footage was auto-erased a few weeks later.

#8 Am not security guard but I worked for a security integrator doing physical security. Some of my colleagues did electronic access control & CCTV and I occasionally got roped in to assisting on those jobs.



Was asked to assist on a survey at a large Canadian restaurant chain which was having issues with cameras that they had recently had installed in their freezers. Their last security contractor had installed cheap cameras inside the freezers which were not rated for such use. This was potentially a very large job which had hundreds of locations across the country. We were called in to survey a few locations and quote a fix.



So I showed up to a location and we had a look at the setup inside the freezers. No big deal, simple enough fix. I don't even specialize in this stuff and I could easily see the problem and solution. It's a big job, we didn't want any mistake or complications, so we asked to look at their NVR and monitoring setup just to get an idea of the equipment... We walk in to the manager's office and there are two managers watching a woman cram her big fake t**s into a bra. We kind of stood there in horror but the guys didn't react. They acted casual, like this was normal. After a couple seconds I notice the girl is putting on the company's uniform and name tag and then I see the OSD indicating I'm not looking at p**n or something, but this is live feed from their CCTV system...



"What is she doing?!"



"Changing..." He says this like I asked him a really dumb question.



"Don't you have changing rooms?!"



"That IS the changing room..."



"There's a camera in the changing room!?!?"



"Of course, otherwise they'd fill their backpacks with steak every night..."



We were dumbfounded. We made a couple notes and walked out. My buddy went up to one of the waitresses on the way out and asked her if she knew if there was a camera in the changing room. She also acted like we were stupid.



Long story short, we surveyed two other locations that day. All had cameras in the change rooms. All had managers who thought that was normal and all had waitresses who seemed to enjoy this fact or were completely unconcerned.



I left that company four years ago but from what I hear this is still ongoing to this day. This customer gets a very quick response time from the electronics technicians when a service order shows up in the system... The executive team did bring it up with the customer multiple times and nothing has changed.



That was a huge lesson to me about corporate culture and brainwashing. It no longer surprises me when I hear corporations get caught engaging in illegal behaviour and the kind of mass ignorance that corporate culture can create.

#9 Not a security guard, but I was involved in reviewing camera footage provided by security. I saw two bumbling thieves try to steal from a hospital cafe.



The first guy had casts on both arms. He managed to get the cash register open, but couldn't reach into the drawer for the money. He tried for a couple of minutes before giving up and calling his friend over. His friend was in a wheelchair. He tried several times to get it behind the counter, reversing and coming in from different angles.



They were still trying to grab the cash when the barista came back and they had to very casually wander off, pretending nothing was going on.

Then there are the forgetful folks, the stars of many funny replays. “One person left an entire suitcase in the lift,” he recalls. “They were so busy yelling on the phone, they walked right out and left it behind. Another time, someone casually slid a fallen lipstick into their own bag, thinking no one noticed.” Siddharth says the lost-and-found is often filled with umbrellas, phones, and even food containers. “And no, we don’t eat what’s left behind, not even that mystery cake,” he jokes. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Was a supervisor that reviewed the camera in the guard shack after every shift. There were signs all over the office that they were on CCTV.



Reviewed this one graveyard, and the dude watched an entire episode of Game of Thrones then left the office for 3 hours.



Yeah, he was fired.

#11 I'm not a security guard but a member of a condo board. We occasionally have to watch security footage if a theft or other crime occurred, etc. Anyway, a few years ago I was leaving the building when I noticed a MOST foul smell in our entranceway. This is where our mailboxes are, as well as a few small garbage bins. As our building is pet-friendly, I assumed someone picked up their dog's waste outside and placed it in one of the bins (rather than taking it to the outdoor dumpster). Another board member was exiting, we discussed it and decided to check the footage in order to write up the resident and potentially issue them a fine for a bylaw infraction.



We didn't expect what we saw when we watched the footage.



An elderly woman was leaving the building with someone else when she suddenly ran back and started frantically buzzing someone to be let back in. They must have been taking too long because the woman then dropped her pants, bent over the small garbage bin nearest her and took a s**t. The resident she was buzzing eventually came down and escorted her to her suite.



We watched the video in stunned silence, later deciding to write a letter asking the resident to clean the area, which they did. The following morning when I went down, all I could smell was bleach.

#12 Maybe not weird but hilarious. I was security out in the boonies. Our site was taken over by a pair of Canada geese. I was morning crew, and watched my coworker on the camera as he walked to his car. Except he didn’t make it. One of the geese came flying into frame and absolutely bombed him. Bless his heart, he was from some part of Africa that doesn’t have giant pissed off attack birds. I went out to scare them off, and rewound the video to see what I’d missed. I wish I’d gotten the video and added the Benny hill soundtrack because in the time it took me to get out to that parking lot, the goose was chasing him around in circles. He was swinging his soft lunchbox at it’s he ran. I laughed so hard I cried.

People regularly come to Siddharth asking to check footage when they lose something. “We can't show it to just anyone because of policy, but we do check,” he says. “Most of the time, the item is in plain sight. Like that person who kept pacing a lift that was totally empty before finally coming to us in panic.” They follow strict data privacy rules when reviewing footage. “Only senior management or HR can authorize footage release,” he adds. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Not a security guard, but my moms office now has a permanent record of her throwing her office phone (while on the phone with a client, mind you), booking it out of her office screaming, then proceeding to break down and cry in the hallway while everyone poked their heads out of their own respective offices. A cicada landed on her leg.

#14 My neighbor comes to my front door and looks in the peephole. You can't see anything from the outside but this doesn't stop him from looking.

#15 I did video surveillance for about 6 months. The most bizarre / disgusting thing I saw besides the typical break-ins was, a woman stick a laptop down her pants, walk out the front the door and come back for more. About 3 hours later, employee found out 3 or 4 laptops were missing.



The other was an employee who opened the store, walked around eating junk food for a bit and sat down and thought about what he would do next for about half an hour. He simply sat still for about 30 minutes before unplugging the DVR and making off with several computer components as well a couple laptops.

Weird part is, soon thereafter he went rock climbing and slipped, on the way down he hit a rock and popped his eye out of his head. He called the owner asking for forgiveness and if there was anyway he could pay for what he stole.



Odd... to say the least.

Some incidents are less funny, more baffling. “Once we were told the cleaning lady had vanished. The office was in a frenzy. Turned out, she had just nodded off inside the supply closet. Poor thing was exhausted, we all laughed, but also made sure she got a proper break,” he adds. The building now uses rotating shifts for cleaning staff to prevent burnout. “We care about their health as much as we do about the tenants’ comfort,” Siddharth insists. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Oh god, okay. So I have a shop and it's part of a multiunit building. Noticed this lady almost everyday parking at the far end where I couldn't see her with the cameras after she pulled in. She would walk from her car to the dumpster at the other end of the building she could have pulled right up to, and throws out a couple bags. Like almost everyday. It was an older lady, 50-55 nice grandma type sweater and pants always nicely put together, jewelry etc. I thought maybe it was a friend of the landlord that was told she could use the dumpster. I dunno. So we decide on a Tuesday if she comes after the garbage men we will investigate. And we did. She threw out a mcdonalds bag with wrappers in it and a walmart bag with human feces in it. Yeah. Major wtf. I think she may have an eating disorder, but I don't understand why she doesn't use the toilet at mcdonalds or walmart, she's obviously there everyday. So comes the wtf do you do? My education and experience never prepared me for someone s******g in a bag in their car in my parking lot and throwing it in my dumpster. We thought about leaving a note with help numbers and please don't use our dumpster...but could you imagine trying to tell a nice old lady that, or being stuck in that life and finding that note? So we just watched. Maybe it would stop. Eventually she started coming only a couple days, then not at all. We feared poop lady died. But lo and behold she has started coming back 1 or 2 times a week to stock our dumpster with rancid human p*o. Yeah. Wtf.

#17 Nuclear security here. We're on a river. Our cameras have some decent zoom capabilities and we have seen a few couples get it on on the shore on the other side of the river. The most interesting thing I think would be the deer and the coyotes. A pack of coyotes chased a deer around on the frozen river until it fell in the water right next to our intake. Well it froze to death with just the neck and head sticking above the ice. The coyotes lost interest but a mother and baby bobcat would come over every night and chew on it. The wildlife is definitely the best part of our nights usually. That and Netflix.

#18 Not a security guard, and this wasn't first seen on camera, but was caught on camera and then watched multiple times.

When I worked fast food, there was a guy who ordered whatever and as we were handing his food out the window, a shoeless Asian kid ran in between his car and our takeout window and snatched his bag of food.

We got the guy some more of what he ordered plus complimentary ice cream and we were all just astounded at what happened.

My one manager starts laughing from the office because she happened to see it on camera from in there and she was replaying it.

By the next week, every employee had seen it and the district supervisor had even watched it on a surprise visit.

Like I said, not really caught on camera but we had the ability to watch it over and over.

Not everything caught on tape is laugh-worthy, though. “We’ve seen people press the emergency stop for no reason. That’s a big issue, it delays things and can damage the system. We warn them, but some still think it’s a toy,” he says, shaking his head. According to Siddharth, each emergency stop costs about ₹4,000 in maintenance checks. “And yet, people still hit it because they’re late for lunch,” he sighs.

#19 Honestly at this point I am unfazed by the spontaneous dancing and singing. Especially when you've been through stuff like Gangnam Style where every dad tries the moves when he thinks he's alone.



The thing that stays with me is some guy picking up a dead hedgehog from the parking lot, stuffing it in his coat and having a dead bird fall out. Crazy stuff.

#20 I was filling out some forms in the security office with the two guards on duty. It was long after hours and very dark out. Heard a “What the F**k?” from a guard and looked up.



A whole bunch of college students, dressed in next to nothing, were whaling on each other with pool noodles.



The fight passed in front of the main doors, into the parking lot, and, finally, one group routed the others out of the area.



Guards just sighed and went back to filling out forms. One commented offhand “looks like blue won this time”.

#21 Obligatory not a security guard, but one time I was interviewing for a position at a restaurant. They brought me back into the office to get some paperwork done and you could see a feed of the camera at the back entrance of the store. We were just sitting there chatting while I’m filling out forms when suddenly a girl appears on camera. She then looks around, drops her pants, and pees next to the dumpster. After she was done she looked around again, and then up, and then spotted the camera. She scurried away quickly after that.

Siddharth warns that some get ‘inspired’ by movies, attempting risky stunts that could end in injury. “You’re not in an action film, boss. Don’t try Spiderman moves on the office staircase,” he jokes. One person even tried to skateboard down a marble corridor. “It didn’t end well, they broke a mirror and sprained their ankle,” he reveals. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Once had a teenage couple snogging (making out) against the back door where I work, unaware I could see them. Managed to get their attention and they “moved” away but only by a couple of feet. I switched to the back door camera and in my innocence I originally thought the girl was bending down to do up her shoelace...... nope! Managed to call for the manager over the PA system who came running because I sounded like I was crying (I was crying but with laughter). The look of horror on this poor lads face as the door opened and they were caught will stay with me forever!! The manager and I nearly had heart attacks we laughed that hard. Genuinely the funniest thing we had ever seen!

#23 Have security camera's at my house. After putting them up the neighbor kids like to pretend horrible things happen on screen.



One got a realistic looking airsoft gun and pretended to shoot his friend who actually layed there for 20 minutes (ish) before his friend came back. They waved at the camera.



Later there was a girl, about 12, who joined them and they pretended to accost her on the street. She tries to pull out mad sick kung fu moves but it was obvious they were just copying ninja turtles. (Although probably not ninja turtles as I am f****n old.) It was obviously fake as they were laughing their a*ses off.

#24 I have been in security for over a year, and finally, someone asks a question about it on AskReddit. (I actually signed up after reading the old "scary security stories" Ask threads. And yes, I know about r/talesfromsecurity. Meh.)



The disappearing people are the weirdest. My facility has 100% exterior camera coverage, and i've got several I can move around as needed.



I will see someone I don't recognize walking in one zone, and then completely disappear when they should have entered the next zone over. I'll rewatch the footage several times at different angles and rule out the possibility they went inside or got in a car.



It's really an oddity. AFAIK, nobody has died here, though there have been deaths at some of the other plants we cover. (P1 is haunted at s**t.).

And speaking of safety, crowding is a major concern. “If ten people are allowed in the lift, you can't stuff in fifteen,” he points out. “And when it gets stuck, the yelling starts. We calmly roll the footage. That usually shuts them up pretty fast.” In one case, a stuck lift caused a 45-minute delay and HR intervention. “We now have signs and voice alerts, but people still ignore them,” he says. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I used to provide support for (insert big corporation)’s camera system. I’ve seen many things through my job.

- Register on fire

- Car being run through the front of the store

- Thief coming into the cash office and stealing many thousands of dollars at gun point while someone was counting the money (this one was hard to watch)

- Car crash that ended up with one of the cars flipping

- A group of people backing a truck through the front doors to steal the ATM.

#26 Not weird, but funny. We had a spate of purses having items stolen, usually when they were in the break room. So, we set a camera in the break room and waited. We caught an employee red handed waiting until one of the ladies weren't watching, reach into their purse and grab their wallet. Then we got security to confront her. What followed was an epic shouting match as the suspect tried to deny that it was her on the camera and that we'd planted evidence. Yes, the IT guys have time in their busy schedule to make fake videos apparently. She was still screaming innocence when the cops carted her off.



Anyway, the crime spree did mysteriously end when she was fired. So, my guess is she was guilty. The camera also was useful in determining who on the night crew was watching p**n on the breakroom kiosk machine, so that was fun also. They weren't fired, we just added a content filter and said maybe do that kind of stuff on your personal device when you get home.

#27 I saw a lot of weird s**t in a decade of being a control room operator with 300 cameras working at a major art gallery.



Small Asian male subject acting suspicious wearing a large trenchcoat, came around the side of the building to the front where he watched the people on the mezzanine floor dancing, subject then removed trenchcoat and was found to be wearing a white lace bra, white lace panties replete with stockings/suspenders/garter belt, subject begins to mas*****te in public (events manager walked into the office as we zoomed in on subject mas*******g.)

Police were called subject was arrested mid w**k and trespassed.



Lots of s*x, so many people thinking an art gallery is the correct place for a quick s**g, it's not the correct place for public s*x.



Rats giant f*****g rats in the cafe....because they don't close the external doors at night.....



D***s, I couldn't even describe the amount of times I've seen people do d***s, it would absolutely be in the tens of thousands of times now.



Four guys looked french dressed in tuxedos, sitting in the amphitheatre, one pulls out scales another pulls out a roll of plastic baggies, third pulls out a container that contains an estimated 4 kilograms of weed, fourth guy is counting wads of cash and making a phone call.

Subjects begin bagging the weed, police arested them. turns out they were french tourists who were funding their holiday by selling d***s, subjects were arrested on Friday night so they got to spend the weekend in jail, most likely deported. Guys had sheets of acid and a couple hundred assorted pills as well.



Ghosts......well let's just say I've seen weird shadow s**t at night on the cameras in empty spaces.



Ball of light moving through the gallery spaces, ball floated through four gallery spaces stopping at picasso work, blinding flash ball is gone, phone rings it's the director informing me our major patron has passed away and if the press calls I am to refer them to the director. Got my boss to run the footage back in the morning of the weird ball of light. Boss deletes the footage and refuses to speak about the incident.

At the end of the day, Siddharth admits the job can be exhausting but it’s never boring. “One thing’s for sure,” he says with a grin. “Working in security means you’ve got front-row seats to the drama, comedy, and chaos of everyday office life.” His team has started logging the funniest moments into a monthly “Best Of” compilation. “It keeps morale high and yes, we blur the faces,” he laughs.

#28 Not a security guard but my dad has a trail cam that was pointed towards the alley behind our house. One night two people showed up dressed up in animal costumes (I think a mouse and a raccoon) and started dancing and doing other weird s**t. Turns out it was their friends from a few houses down.

#29 I do security for a large retailer. There's this guy who comes in all the time and just rearranges stuff. He'll put books in boxes and stack candles, stuff like that. Kicked a pair of socks underneath a fixture once. He'll rearrange something, stand back, and look at it with approval. Like he's fixing up the store to completely random standards.



Never steals but one time he came upon a take out drink cup that someone left on a shelf and, no hesitation, just picks it up and downs it. Had me laughing pretty hard.

#30 I was a security guard for a couple of years in college and worked for two different companies. At one of them, I didn't have a fixed post. Instead, I would just be called in to sub for people who were out sick or on vacation, meaning I never knew much about the places I was working.



One night, I get called to work at a large corporate campus that served as the headquarters for two companies and the state farm bureau. On this campus, there is a pond. In this pond, there were often a bunch of a*****e Canadian geese.



On this particular shift, I was working with one of the regular guards at that location. He went out to do his rounds and left me to watch the security cameras. This is well after hours, so nobody should be in the parking lots except the cleaning crew. I notice a small car pull into the executive lot, and an old man gets out. He walks to the trunk and pulls out a giant plastic tub. He tips the whole thing over and it has to be at least 30 gallons of dog food. He gets back in the car, drives to the other side of the lot, and waits. Soon, all these a*****e geese swoop in and start eating the dog food. Old guy watches for a bit, then leaves. The entire time, I'm recording the camera feed and taking still pictures, confused as hell.



I grab my work phone and call the other guard. I explain what I just saw and he excitedly yells "OH F**K! YOU CAUGHT THE GOOSE GUY!"



Apparently, this guy had been regularly coming to feed the geese every night. The longer he fed the geese, the more of them showed up. They had been damaging the grass on the property, s******g everywhere, and attacking employees for months. But nobody could ever catch the goose guy in the act, or get a license plate number.



The weirdest thing was, there were plenty of public parks close by with plenty of geese for this guy to feed. I have no idea why he chose the executive parking lot of some company as the ideal goose feeding location.

#31 I work on CCTV over a large town centre. The other day I swore I saw a chap carrying a large fish (no bag, no water, just there in his arms) we zoomed and followed, definitely holding a massive fish. Where the hell has he pulled it from? It's 11pm on a Thursday night. He's not wet either so the pond/stream that runs through the park isn't the source. We followed and notified police, who arrested both and released the fish into the stream of the park after they chucked it on a car bonnet.



Turns out the little f*****s had slashed a temporary tank which was currently holding over 50 fish, 45 of which died from where they decided to empty the tank where the pond was being cleaned and pumps replaced. Glad I spotted him even though the police were making several puns and jokes over the radio about fish.

#32 I managed an office building. The designated smoking area was the loading dock. We had one of those pole ashtrays with a big base that you dropped your butts in. I'd come in some mornings and the thing would be open. I checked the video and found it was 2 guys and 2 girls about 15 years old. As soon as the sun went down they would run up on the dock, open the ash dump, pull out the longest butts they could find and light up. As I left one evening I dropped a couple of full cigarettes in the thing. The video showed them open it up, grab the smokes and start jumping up and down like they hit the lottery.

#33 I worked in retail and therefore had a decent friendship with the security guards. One of them came in one day, laughing, because he'd walked past a toy statue, thought "what the hell is that", turned back around, and jumped out of his skin because he thought it was a person.



His security guard colleague called him from the shop, and I could hear him laughing over the phone, because he'd seen it all.

#34 Was watching video looking for people sabotaging pasta in the factory. Saw tons of things:



* women on night shift taking coffee break right on the factory floor, sitting in a circle playing poker or something else, and doing shots of alcohol.



* guy who sucked at driving the forklift crash it numerous times into product, the walls and the best was when he drove a fork through a garbage bin. He spent maybe five minutes jerking the thing around trying to shake it off, then ten or so minutes trying to catch the side of it in a doorway so it would slide itself off and kept smashing into the wall randomly. Then eventually come guy comes into frame and yells at him, then takes like 10secomds to pull it off the fork with his hands.



* a bunch of sick bastards throw things into the pasta (multiple sabatores) - I was looking for someone putting staples in, instead I caught: a guy who would spit in the big boxes every time he walked by one; many people sneezing into product; more than one worker who would sweep product that fell on the floor into a dust bin then toss it back in with the good product - along with any dust or whatever else was picked up from the floor; and a dude took off his wrist watch and threw it into one of the boxes (which I thought was the stupidest and made no sense)



* there was a midget dude, and one of the old ladies took a giant box and snuck up behind the guy, then caught him inside it.

#35 My brother used to work for a pawn shop that was super small. I mean no larger than 500sq feet in the actual shop (not counting the storage). He showed me camera footage of a rather large black woman going down the tool aisle and shoving several loose tools in her v****a and then walking out. They didn't pursue charges as they didn't want to touch the tools.

#36 Used to work at a court as overnight weekend security. One night around 1am a man came up and started wiping stuff on the front door. We thought it was ashes from the cigarette garbage things outside. When my partner went outside to tell him to leave, we discovered he was wiping his s**t all over the front door. The worst part is he only noticed when he turned around and grabbed the door handle to come back in.

#37 I watch traffic cameras. I don't know if these qualify as bizarre or just plain out of the ordinary, but...



Over the summer my co-worker spotted smoke on one of the cameras. Flipped it around and we immediately saw a car engulfed in flames. Did the proper procedures for lane blockage while watching the firefighters put out the fire and the resulting cleanup.



One of the cameras is focused on a low railroad bridge. One night an Amtrak train must have hit a small piece of debris on the tracks because it started sparking like crazy (think welding sparks). Watched as the train conductors realized what was happening, slowly backed off the bridge, and then slowly go over the bridge again, this time with no sparking.

#38 I work at a hotel in a decently-sized city, not in security but I did review the tapes. We have a large installation art exhibit in town at the moment, and there are sculptures all over town.



We reviewed footage of a girl who was MAYBE 5'5" drag a plastic sculpture of a 6.5 foot tall coyote into our lobby and then demanded that a bellman bring it up to her room "for the snaps". We told her it was a local art piece and she needed to please put it back.

#39 Not a security guard, but I kept finding my workstation tampered with when I came in for work (cables unplugged, etc.). I suspected my sociopath supervisor. He didn't realize I knew how to work the security system. What followed was a very amusing video clip of him waiting until everyone else was out of the room, furtively looking around, then reaching back and unplugging the cable on my system.



I set a still from that as the background on our videoconferencing machine on the day I quit. That j*****s was the reason I had my workstation fully Bitlocker encrypted and equipped with redundant hard drives.

#40 So my dad is the CFO of a major lab/clinic in our city, and he has access to his building's live security feed (it's only my dad and the CEO who can watch the security cameras whenever, through an app).



One night, we're all having dinner and my dad gets a call from the cleaning crew at the clinic. They'd finished cleaning everything for the night, but were too afraid to go out into the carpark (where the bins are also kept), to empty out all the rubbish they'd collected.



My dad asked them why they were afraid to go into the carpark and apparently, there were four skinheads loitering in the area who were drinking, smoking, shouting/swearing at each other, and blaring music from their cars.



The cleaning crew at this clinic is mostly female, and none of them wanted to go out and ask the guys to leave. My dad basically told the cleaning crew to wait inside the building, then contacted our security company and asked them to drive by the clinic a couple of times and investigate the shady guys in the carpark.



Meanwhile, my dad and I watched the skinheads shove each other around and try to break into a couple of other cars in the carpark, all captured on the security cameras. They drove off when they saw the car from the security company pull up, and the cleaning crew left soon after :).

#41 I used to work the graveyard shift at a place with cameras and security guards. My boss used to hold up the centerfolds of men's magazines close to the camera for laughs. Ah. Good Times! I miss you George, you crazy SOB.

#42 My OH is a security guard in an old building here in the UK. I can’t say what city as his work have all but put a gagging order on this but it’s a cathedral city in the East of England - the Cathedral pre-dates 1200AD. They have motion activated cameras and have caught so many orbs, lights and other ?paranormal phenomena. Underneath the building there is said to be hidden passages that monks used to conceal themselves moving to/from the cathedral to the building, which I think was part of their accommodation. The phenomena all move towards the direction of the cathedral. I have contacts with a paranormal investigator and my OH has been in touch with a team in London who are really interested in visiting and setting up some equipment. But the council - who own the building - refuses to allow this to take place. They have hours and hours of footage but can’t do anything with it. It’s very frustrating for the whole team who want answers!

#43 I regularly see females urinating next to my office block as if they think that is a private place.

They just drop trousers/pants and go.



The males seem more likely to find a genuinely discreet place to urinate outdoors.

#44 Aside from the bird building it’s nest on camera 36, the weirdest thing was the drunk guy who got dropped off at work, made it halfway to the door, lost his balance, and fell over. He took out a trash can in the process. At almost the same time, his team leader walks up to my office, asking if he had called in. I told him to check the sidewalk. Guy lost his job very quickly.

#45 The security guard at our high school saw someone wearing a skirt squat and s**t in the middle of a passing period. It is a big school with 3,000 kids and apparently no one else saw until there was a literal pile of s**t in the middle of the hallway.

#46 Guy pulls over RIGHT under a 360 cam, opens his door and starts to take a leak. Mid p**s he sees the camera, you see him mouth "f**k" and before he even puts his ding-a-ling away he drives off. It was hilarious hahaha.

#47 I work for management in a shopping centre and a few weeks ago a cleaner spotted human feces on the floor outside of a shop. We looked back on the cameras and the s**t had fallen out of the pants of an elderly man. He didn't even flinch. Just kept walking and out it came. It was sad because he was clearly incontinent but there was a little bit of humour to it too.



Cudos to the cleaners for having to clean it up and feels to the guy who stepped in it (twice).

#48 I used to work for a pizza place in a not-so-good part of town. A few murders here and there, pretty bad stuff. The most bizarre thing I ever saw was the mascots randomly moving around at night. It was very strange, and got scary when they seemed to decide to move towards my office every night. This happened about a week before the place closed down for good due to sanitation issues.

#49 I saw a guy scoping out the place to see if he could rob us. He was checking the burglar bars, the alarm, the cameras and the register. He was probably on m**h and looked kinda scary. I was the only manager/storefront employee there, so it frightened me because I'm a short, thin girl and knew that I wouldn't be able to stop him if he were to try and attack me to get to the register. After a good 10 minutes of checking the shop out, he left and never came back.



Edit:I also saw a homeless guy take a HUGE s**t in front of the entrance then proceeded to use a leaf to wipe his a*s.

#50 I worked in a security monitoring centre years ago and we had cameras set up all over this housing development. There were 8 houses in total and one night 3 cars pull up and numerous people get out and go inside.





They are walking out with bags of installation etc. This is 1am. We call the police and let them know. The police arrive with 2 dog squads and let the dogs loose in the house. Dudes come flying out of everywhere and even 2 dogs are attacking two people.



The other was very recent. Our female CEO f*****g the cleaner for prescription meds.

#51 I work in Assets Protection for Target.

Witnessed a service dog s**t on the floor in the middle of a main aisle. Watched the owner clean it up with cart wipes. It was weird, she seemed so calm about it, like it happens all the time. First and only time ive seen a service dog s**t in the store.

#52 In school I used to work loss prevention at best buy. 2 years straight on black Friday a little girl would go back to small TVs and take a dump on the base decks while her parents wait in line.



We made a code for it on the radio after it happened the first time. I had to wait a while year to get to use it, but man was I glad it came full circle.



"Code brown to home theater".

#53 I work at an office but i sit at the front desk where we openly show camera display. Walked by and decided to pause and look at the cameras. Little old lady hobbling by with her walker and i thought "well that's adorab-" she stood up completely straight and started digging up her dress. I'm horrified. Then out comes a two litter bottle of juice or soda and a large bag of chips. She then went back to old lady hobble.

#54 Not me but brother in law;



- a man leave something in an alleyway, go out and start a fight outside a nearby club and start leading said person to said alleyway.

- a man hiding behind his car masturbating at people as they left a roller disco

- a man steal a pidgeon.

#55 When I worked as 3rd shift in a hotel, The cameras in our hotel caught pretty much nothing...



In the conference center we were attached to, the housemen goofing off was pretty funny.



And then sometimes, the chandeliers would sway at night, and picture frames would be tilted. I never caught the movement on film, but after I locked the whole building, someone would *adjust* the furniture. I fixed a picture frame one night, and the next morning it was moved again when I unlocked the place.

#56 A former student of mine monitors security cameras for a large municipal cemetery. He told me that one time, on an early evening, a young couple went behind a mausoleum and hid from the camera.



Still, he knew what was going on behind the vault with the bones.

#57 Work at pet store. Saw a girl take two starfish out of a fish tank and rip each individual leg off .