Redditors have recently been recalling the most vile humans they’ve ever met, so we’ve gathered some of their unsettling stories below. From family members that have committed unspeakable acts to strangers that they were happy to never cross paths with again, this list is full of chilling anecdotes. We’ll warn you right now, pandas, that you might not want to read these tales before bed. But if you can make it through them all, be sure to upvote the ones that give you goosebumps!

Halloween is right around the corner, so it’s the perfect time to curl up on the couch and binge horror films or read scary stories. We can’t help but be drawn to these disturbing tales! But there’s a big difference between the thrill of hearing fictional stories about shockingly cruel deeds and encountering pure evil in real life.

#1 My mother.



Her favourite games were starvation, solitary confinement and using riding whips as punishment.

RELATED:

#2 My ex. He was [toxic] in every way. The thing that made him the worst was him holding my mom’s ashes over the toilet, threatening to pour them out if I left him. I will never forget that image.

#3 My older sister married this handsome, charming guy. He gave alcohol to my younger sister and tried to seduce her (she was 15).

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 My mother. Held me captive well into adulthood and [harmed] me physically (leaving permanent disabilities), financially, socially, mentally, verbally.

#5 My Uncle. He was a high-powered lawyer married to a judge (they were both evil). Anyways, he was estranged from my grandmother and my mom for years until my grandmother was in the hospital and unable to speak. He swooped in, and somehow managed to gain power of attorney out of nowhere, wrote my mother and our entire family out of the will somehow, and sold everything my grandmother owned, leaving my mom with nothing to remember her by.



My grandmother had intended to leave everything to my mom, except her car, which she had told me repeatedly that she intended to become my first car. That never happened. We didn't see a cent from anything that he sold and didn't receive anything to remember her by. My mom was my grandmother's best friend and caretaker and wasn't even allowed at the funeral.



He didn't need the money. It was all out of spite.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 My stepmom threw me and my brother out in the middle of winter because she didn't want us in the house.



My dad split with my mom at 9 and moved to another city. When he worked evenings or nights we got threw out and strolled around until way past bedtime to get ourselves some sleep.



She also didn't cook for us so we lived on sandwiches and ate sausages at gas stations to feed ourselves.



She also told us as often as she could how bad we were. We were skinny, lazy, would never become anything in life, etc etc. She on the other hand has never kept a job and to this day just lives on my dad.

#7 A woman I worked with in a residential home for people with autism. She wanted to gain more power in the workplace and did so using false allegations, anonymous tips and bullying behaviour. However, the worst thing she did was manipulate the patients into attacking or harming staff members she didn't like. That woman was a monster and I still think about the things she did a lot.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 I used to work with a guy who was telling us a story that he thought put him in a positive light. he went on a couple of dates with a girl and she wouldn't [sleep] with him. On the last date he was frustrated and was just going to [take advantage of her]...but he decided not to and just robbed her instead.



He was proud of himself for his restraint.

#9 Ian Watkins of the Lost Prophets. If you don't know, don't Google it, it's not good.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Boris Johnson, former UK PM, privately said, “let the bodies pile high” when the Covid pandemic began.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 One of my parents' very very close friends cheated several of their friends out of their life savings. He tried them, too, but thankfully my Mom has a background in finance so they didn't invest in his "opportunity". They did l lend him a couple hundred bugs, though. The friend group which was really tightly knit broke apart over it. I think the ones who "fell for it" didn't want to face the ones who didn't (but also, knowing my Mom, I wouldn't be surprised if she didn't handle it in the most sensitive way). I don't think my parents ever emotionally recovered from it. Lots of stories surfaced about this man during his court case and in the aftermath that made it abundantly clear, that he was stealing and cheating whenever and however he could, from petty shoplifting to romance scamming and grooming the elderly for inheritance. He's just pure greed.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 My former stepdad stole almost $300,000 from my mother and ran off with another woman who he probably conned out of money as well.

#13 My dad’s ex-girlfriend. Gaslit my dad and belittled him at every chance. Tried to turn my dad against my fiance. Through a tantrum when she wasn’t invited to the bride dressing trying on thing. Didn’t work for 4.5 years and just spent all of my dad’s money. Still lived off a monthly allowance that her parents gave her (a woman in her 50s). Took the money that was set for a wedding present to me and “accidentally” sent it to her son… it was never returned to the “correct” account. Handed me physical cash in an envelope from my dad that was supposed to be 1k… it was $100 short. Finally got a job and [slept with] her boss within 3 months.



My grandmother got really sick and was in the hospital for 10 days. My dad and I took turns since we both worked. Well. She cleaned out his bank account and sent him a text message saying she was leaving. She left him with $40 and then days later sent a message that she’ll give him $500 more… of his own money. Never saw that again. She then went off in the car my dad paid for, for her to West Virginia. Where after it took a lot of time for my dad to mentally recover, she reached out to my dad saying her new boyfriend is [violent] and she wanted to come back. Then got a DUI after wrecking that car in a ditch and asked my dad for a new car.



My dad got sick and [passed away] pretty quickly after diagnosis. I tried to keep it off Facebook etc cause I know she would find out. Well she did after one of his friends posted a farewell. It took a whole 48 hours after my dad passed for her to reach out and family reach out to try to get money and my dad’s car from the estate. Her shenanigans cost me a lot of money for a lawyer to make her go away and look like an absolute fool. But there were precautions I had to take like stashing his car elsewhere and changing the locks on his house… and simultaneously having weird cars “turn around” in my driveway.



She eventually went away but started posting things about him for sympathy. Absolute psychopath.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 My father. It wasn't an intentional evil. It was evil through ignorance. He didn't know any better because he was just repeating a pattern that he went through.

#15 My ex, she had severe bipolar and personality disorder but hid it well for the first few months. She then proceeded to ruin my entire life, friendships, mental health, reputation etc etc.

#16 My ex husband. Extremely [violent] in every way imaginable and even after I left him for good 6 years ago and am happily remarried now he was still [violent] and trying to control me. The worst part though is that when he realised that he couldn't get to me he started mentally, verbally and emotionally abusing our daughters especially my eldest since she is so much like me. I applied for a VRO in April which was granted as an interim order and after 6 long months of him objecting to it and dragging me back to court over and over again yesterday the magistrate finally agreed that he is a danger to myself and my children and made the VRO into a final order (permanent), for the next 3 years he is not allowed to contact or come within 100m of me or my children.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 I'm a teacher and there was a mom whose kid I had as a student, the mom had 3 foster kids who were her nieces and nephew. We called CPS on her for years because they would come in clothes smelling of urine and they were always hungry. She would bring them to the book fair, shop with her kid while the others sat on a bench and waited for them. She would tell office staff that they had an appointment she would pick them up for on field trip days so they stayed behind and never got picked up for these appointments. She was finally arrested after years of CPS calls but only because a neighbor called them in when she made the older boy be out in the cold. She would lock them in their room all night with a bucket for the bathroom and only fed them pb&j sandwiches. The kids went back to their mom once she was able to take them, won like 3 million dollar settlements each but the boy [ended his own life].

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 My mother in law. Two weeks after our second son was stillborn (at term 10 days before my induction date) she told us we should be over it by now.

#19 My mom was an ER nurse, currently retired.



20 years ago a man walked into the ER carrying a person wrapped in a plastic bag and left. It was a little old granny lady with end stage Alzheimers. She was gaunt, covered in feces on her pajamas that looked like they weren’t changed in weeks, she didn’t have a diaper on but should have, she had bedsores full of maggots going to the bone and no teeth. Her body was curled up in a fetal position. She was very far into sepsis from both her bed sores and an untreated UTI. The smell was awful.



She couldn’t speak, all she did was moan and cry as she was examined. This poor lady was bathed and given pain medicine to make her comfortable. My mom sat with her as much as she could until she [passed away] a few hours later. Nobody knew her name or anything about her. It was so sad. My mom tears up every time she recounts this story because it is one of the cruelest thing she witnessed.



The little lady wasn’t disgusting, the man who abandoned her to die with strangers was. Judging by her condition she was neglected for years but I don’t know if the man who left her there was ever caught or prosecuted for it. I hope he was!

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 My nana had hep c. At the time, the treatment for was these injections. She kept all her sharps in a Pepsi bottle under the sink.



Well, one of my uncles broke in and stole her Pepsi bottle of old needles to use or to sell for others to use.



Again, my nana had hep c. Everyone knew she had hep c.

#21 My ex, she would get drunk and try physically attack me and when I would restrain her she would spit on/at me among other things. It was a rough last few years of the decade long relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 One of my dad's girlfriends. In addition to treating me like [trash], years later I found out she would call my mom leaving increasingly deranged messages about how she intends to completely replace her and "civilize" me. These messages would occasionally take the entire length of time the machine recorded for, so she'd call and leave more after the first one to continue the thread.



It's truly fascinating how someone who would reveal to my entire 5th grade class during the christmas singing night that I was both on Adderall, and incapable of swallowing the pills and had them sprinkled on oreos would actually think she'd in any capacity she'd replace my mom.

#23 My friend's brother.



When I first met him it was when he was returning home from his stay in juvie. My friend was scared of his brother. I remember one time he showed up to another friend's house so we all went silent and pretended like we weren't there so he would go away.



He was only in school about a half a year before he stole a pistol and shot another kid, his supposed friend, and buried him in a shallow grave. He was tried as an adult jailed.



I recently heard that he is finally eligible for parole.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 My mom’s boyfriend. He was a monster and a narcissist. SAd me when I was 15-17 years old. Completely destroyed my mom. If there’s one person who I want to watch burn, it’s him. I still have nightmares and I’m 31.

#25 An ex friends of my husband. He’s the kind of slimy rat who would step over his own mother to do something to his benefit and then brag about it. The minute I met him I didn’t like or trust him and hearing stories of him [sleeping] with teenage girls (this was like a dozen years ago and only what he is saying so there’s nothing anyone can do about it, no one knows the girl or if she’s even real) in a movie theater and telling people like it’s something to be proud of, stealing money from friends who were saving that to adopt a child, dating a mentally handicapped woman so he could cheat on and use her for [illegal substances], money, whatever. I refuse to be around him and my insistence that he’s a used bandaid of a human being (plus his actions) has made everyone else remove him from their lives like the cancerous mole he is.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 I worked for a billionaire.

#27 I once met Peter Scully in a cafe decades ago. Ya that's right... THAT Peter Scully. When I found out what he's done, I almost vomited. I shook his hand. We talked about classic cars for nearly 10 minutes. He seemed like a completely normal dude.

#28 I was friends with a guy in college. He was the guy everyone loved. He was talented, smart, sweet, extraverted, funny, and super creative. Good looking in a conventional way. I remember he had really striking blue eyes. He was the kind of guy everyone trusted and wanted to be around. He got married to a really sweet, gorgeous woman and had kids. They went to church. They traveled to Europe. They seemed to have a great life.



He became middle school teacher. And then, he SA'd one of his students repeatedly over the course of 2 years in his office at the school. He's currently serving a nearly 20 year sentence.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 One of my ex-colleagues seemed to get along very well with me, and we even went on trips together. But in reality, she would scold me and slander everything I had when I couldn't see her. I was very hurt by this friendship.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 I am a RN and was involved with a patient having an endoscope. The man was an inmate and covered in some of the most disturbing demon demonic tattoos I have ever seen. They were honestly hair raising creepy. We get inside his throat and stomach and all the tissue was almost black, rotting, looked like some nasty molding cancer or something I have never seen before. The doc was even like what the hell is this? It looked like he was rotting from the inside out. Turns out the guy had warnings all over his chart saying he isn’t allowed to be within X amount of any children or places where children frequent. Never met anyone who gave me the creeps as bad as that guy.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Two of my uncles are corrections officers for the state of New York. They are hands down the worst people I've personally met.



They brag about beating inmates for infractions they literally just made up. One of them, after just one beer, proudly explained how he believes black boys should be castrated on their 12th birthday so they don't "contribute to the problem."



They are what ultimately pushed me to become a prison abolitionist.

#32 Everyone talks about their ex, but mine was truly a special one,envious, egoistic, and somehow every mistake she made was because she was “just naïve.” For my birthday, I paid for an entire trip to another city just to be with her, knowing how terribly she handled her salary, so I didn’t expect much, just a small $1–$5 gift or even a short letter, something meaningful. But apparently, writing a few words or spending five minutes to make me feel appreciated was far too much effort. Nothing screams love like watching someone fail to invest five minutes after you’ve invested your whole paycheck, right?

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 My great grandmother. She would trip her own daughter who had to use a walker because of polio. I remember her laughing so loud because my aunt was flailing on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Back when I was in the office, we had a guy that everyday for weeks would take a dump on the floor and toilet seat in one of the stalls. He would also wipe with his bare hands and smear it on the walls. The guy needed to be fired and to seek help. Covid hit soon after this and luckily I never had to deal with that animal again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 My cousin's husband. She was sixteen and he was 30 when they started "dating." Yes he did groom her, yes they got married, at her religious parents insistence. At her brother's wedding, he wore dirty holey clothes and smelled like a dirty basement. He never cleaned or took care of his wife or son.

#36 I worked for a small municipality. A guy was eagerly waiting for his mother to [pass away] so he could inherit her very decrepit house. The way he talked that would make him 'a man' someone who owned property in town, he would sit closer to the front in church. He gave me the creeps.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 My dad. I always had an odd relationship with him. He was just a tad inappropriate on his end. At 15, he kissed me while drinking, exclaiming, "You always look like you want to kiss me." I ran and locked myself in my room. Hid that secret for weeks until my ma pried it from me. He was confronted that night. He broke out in full body sobs, saying he had no memory of it, and he'll never drink again. Guess what? He drank like it was water until the day he [passed away]. He died on May the 12th of last year. My mother's birthday. I had been very angry at him in the last years of his life - not because of what he did to me but because of how he treated my mother. He treated her like she was lower than him. If you ever heard the song Labour by Paris Paloma - that's how he was.



Now, back to the heart of the problem, he was inappropriate with me. After he [passed away], I started thinking back to when I was a child. I decided to call my eldest sister one day. I asked her if our dad was inappropriate to her or towards our other two sisters. She said yes, he used to play bathroom games with her. I hate that man, so much. I kind of wish he was still alive so I could punch him in the defibrillator.



Sorry for the book. It's been kept in.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 My mother. She never hit us, but way into my adulthood I realized how she systematically destroyed the lives of my sister and me right from the beginning.

#39 A very good friend of mine that I grew up with that's currently serving life without the possibility of parole for taking someone else's life.

#40 My ex. He could admit to doing something [messed] up, and knowing it was [messed] up, and just literally did not care. He was the scariest person I’ve met.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 My father. Had hundreds of not thousands of SA victims of all ages. My earliest memory was 3.



I took him to court when I was 19 and my family turned on me saying I was hurting him. Breaking his heart. What heart?



My grans neighbors all talked to me when they heard and said that he’d been doing it since they were all little kids too but they didn’t want anyone to turn on them either.



Nobody stood with me in court so he was hit with a 1 year anklet but he was my grans favorite so she cried in court saying he was her driver and couldn’t be without him. So he had to be 50 ft from her at all times. She worked in a school.



BS by the way, she drove better than any of us until her late 70s.



The last time he came to my house to see her (primary caregiver as she had dementia) he left his phone. It was filled with children he took pictures of. He worked in the carnival and as a truck driver, so he had access to kids everywhere. I screenshot them all and sent them to anonymous tips before he came back for it.



The cops showed up at my house February of this year, surrounding it and pulling my family from bed. We were forced to sit in the living room while they went through our stuff and took our phones and other devices.



They were finally acting on my tip. Instead of going to the address I provided, they came to my house because that was the IP the tip was sent from.



He [passed] in 2023. Got away with every life he ever ruined.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 A coworker who confessed wanting to tear weak people apart - literally. Like what?! Imagine what they didn't tell me.



Edit: She mentioned while referring to a visiting co-worker with scoliosis who was actually nice!!

#43 Mark Sievers and Wade Wilson were my next cell neighbors in the maximum security/ medical area in Lee County Jail in 2019.

#44 My ex. Genuine sociopath, met all the criteria.



He had a child with the woman he dated before me. Had this whole pitiful story about how she disappeared in the middle of the night with their baby and took her to Texas. I felt bad for him.



He made it about two months into our relationship before the outbursts began. The loudest shouting I had ever heard. Escalated into physical violence on two occasions. It all made sense why someone would get themselves and a baby away from him. I reached out to her. He tried to break into her home by smashing the window in the baby's room and went to jail for 6 months. She had done some digging on him as well. A long list of women with the same stories of rage, violence, constant drinking (he would put it in La Croix cans), and constant cheating. Of course, TX courts refused to give her full custody. "Children need both parents", what a joke.





There is a little light within all this: The second and last time he went rage mode on me, he charged at me and my dog stepped in between us and bit him in the testicle. Him being in the hospital gave me time to get a protection order and change my locks.



Always trust your gut. If something feels off, it more than likely is.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Probably an ex coworker. Dude was a [jerk] to be a [jerk]. Gave me wrong instructions on purpose and then told our supervisor when I messed up. Dude stopped working there like 3 weeks later. Literally gained nothing from it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 I met Henry Kissinger.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 Probably my aunt's first husband. He spent most of my life in prison. Convicted for being a con man, but almost certainly did much worse. Super nice guy if you didn't know anything about it. It's a relief that he's gone now.

#48 My bro-in-law…a Marine who dated my sister and proposed. Been around our family for 8 months till the wedding. Before the actual ceremony, his first order of business was to tell my sister I was talking [trash] about her and create a massive rift between the only 2 siblings on our side. He has 8 siblings.



It was a complete lie. My theory is that he couldn’t handle how close my sis & I were. He wasn’t close to any of his. Jealousy perhaps? The worst part was my sister & mother believed him and they ignored me for 2 whole days while all our family were in town from all over the world. You how gossip is and within 24 hours the whole world thinks I’m the dude who talked [trash] about his sister during her wedding. I was floored.



Fast forward 30+ years, his campaign against me never ended. He was constantly talking [trash] and making fun of me to my sis. We sometimes go 1-2 years without saying a word to each other. It’s really sad cuz we were tight.



He’s now an executive at a Middle Eastern Energy company that profits off of [cheap] labor & destroying the earth with their carbon footprint, top 10 contributor to climate change.



He wonders why all his employees think he’s an [jerk]. Just a [garbage] human being all around. I’m still sad. I miss my Sis….

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Jordan van der sloot. I was in Aruba at Carlos and Charlie’s and he was hitting on a girl that I was friends with. Told her we needed to get the out lol. I met Mrs halloway earlier that night, she was still looking for Natalie. I asked her if she’d interview with my parents for a local paper and she said yes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 My first step father. He [mistreated] us in every way imaginable and took it to the worst level with my older sister from 9-13. He controlled every waking moment of our lives, forced my mother to work herself nearly to death, quite literally, while he sat home collecting disability while somehow still being quite capable of working on cars and doing various, never completed DIY projects around the house. He made my sister and I wait on him hand and foot even when we were very small children. Made us stay up well past midnight on school days doing never ending chores. Locked us in our bedroom when he left the house to keep us from eating. Kept us living in horrid living conditions, often without running water, heat or electricity.



Once my sister finally confessed his [mistreatment] to my mother, he was ultimately sentenced to prison and [passed away] there from a heart attack a few years later (he was 25 years older than my mom). I felt absolutely nothing that evening when the police officer came to our home with the news. There was no sadness, surprisingly no anger, just a bit of relief that we'd never have to see that disgusting face ever again.



I recently found his first wife's obituary online. I read between the lines and I firmly believe he did the same thing to his biological daughter from that marriage. It was a quite detailed obit and it mentioned that "Gary did something bad" in relation to why that marriage ended. He never had any contact with his daughter in the years we knew him.



He was pure evil.



My mother ultimately met a saint of a man when I was 18. They married a few years later. He became my dad and my children's papa. My oldest didn't even realize he wasn't my bio dad until he was a teenager. He passed last year after 30 years of being a part of our family. There's now a giant hole that can never, ever be filled. RIP Dad.

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 My college advisor.







There was something just... grotesque about her. She would sit and talk with you, about life, goals, issues, etc. She would help you with these problems and get to know you. But when you make a tiny error, she would use ALL OF THAT against you and nail you with such precision about how you are a worthless piece of human that you should drop out and just go somewhere else.







She bragged that her graduate acceptance rate was 100%. This is because all of her advisees that didn't quite cut it dropped out, switched advisors, or changed majors.







During mock interviews for whatever you needed, she a literal notebook she developed over the years with every single response she had ever heard and how to shut you down. Oh why do you want XYZ? because of *thing*. Ah well why not do this other thing instead? that also is the same. Oh thats not good enough for that. You would end the interviews thinking you'll never be good enough and you should quit.







God I hate her.

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 My dad, I hate my dad.

#53 I once worked as a busboy at a mafia-owned restaurant. This one regular always struck me as thoroughly evil. I'm pretty sure he was a hit man. He didn't say or do much that was bad, but the look in his eyes just as I cleared the table sent shivers down my spine.

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 They daycare owner who SA’d me (and others) as a child is pretty up there but the truly evil one was his wife who would cover for him and do everything in her power to discredit literal children was worse IMO.

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 I knew a guy in the Marine Corps who would take pleasure in pulling the wings off of moths. As a corpsman and moth enthusiast, I refused to treat him.

#56 I didnt realise it at the timw but when i was in cub scouts and around 8/9 years old our Akela (the leader of the group) snuck into the girls tent when we were away doing activities (there was one tent of girls and loads for boys because cubs wasnt as popular for girls then) and stole my Teddy Bear and hung it from the flagpole by its neck. We snuck into his tent and hung up his underwear from the flagpole. Didnt think it was weird at the time because i was a little kid but years later when i was 17 and at a different scout group i saw that he had been arrested for having over a thousand indecent images on his computer and for attacks he had been doing since before i was a cub scout. I had no idea about any of this i just thought he was a strange guy and i trusted him because he was my leader. I cant think back on my time as a cub scout now because he was at every activity and it makes me wonder what dodgy stuff he was up to while i was there.

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 My exhusband- the look in his eyes while he hit me in the head over and over with the butt of the loaded gun he then put the barrel of in my mouth. The face of evil is always the same once it’s revealed. Don’t know how I’m here but justice has been served, I’m beyond grateful cuz that is rare, I had to fight for that too.

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 I worked with a lady years ago who actually smelled like a sewer. In fact, I had to run to the bathroom on two separate occasions because I almost got sick from her body odor.

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 My boyfriend and I tried to help a friend move when her home was condemned and she had to move her stuff into storage. Found out the hard way that she and her mom were hoarders. They had four cats and didn't clean the cat litter very often. Or have them treated for fleas.

#60 I won't doxx him but he did the following:



1. Cheated on his gf for a year while he let her pay for everything.



2. Let his new gf convince him to record the breakup and be extra mean while doing it.



3. He chose to live directly above his terrified ex where she could hear everything he did. He could've moved because we offered him $10k to go somewhere else, but he didn't take it.



4. Now he and his friends are making my and my husband's lives miserable for fun. This is all after we've extensively supported him in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 My brother in law and his wife. We went to their place for the first time and when they turned on the front rooms light it looked like the carpet was moving. It was cockroaches scurrying out of the light. They chain smoked in the trailer and were hoarders that never cleaned anything. Empty mountain dew cans EVERYWHERE.

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 There’s a picture of me and Bill Cosby when I was 14.

#63 My great great grandfather.



It was 1914 and they were living in america and my great great grandma got "homesick" so he sent her back to Italy for a year. Turns out she was "sick" because she was pregnant with my great grandmother. That "man" didn't send money for them to come to America for 10 years even though he could afford it. There's a very high chance he started a second family in America during that time and just for some reason never sent money for his wife and daughter to return home for a decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 Friend of my stepdad's always gave me the creeps. He used to call my mom gross names, and my neck hair always got raised around him. He seemed the sort of dude who you would never leave with a child.

#65 The “father” of my 3 year old granddaughter. Such a twisted mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Not sure if he was evil but the aurora around him and the overall feeling that existed was so intense the dude freaking scared me....I am 51 yo old and he is the only person that I was truly afraid of.



Did construction work and was inspecting this house...the owner insisted on being called Dr. Brown...I do not believe he was a doctor...figured out what needed to be done and got the hell out of that place....in the truck I called my boss to schedule the time to fix it and told him that I will refuse to go back they can send someone else...honestly I have never felt that way around anyone...it was like I was in the presence of true evil....the devil...

Idk....freaked me the F out.

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 I deal with someone...on a day to day basis....who could twist any situation to make themselves the victim.

If you called them out on something...even just small small things...like showing up late or breaking a promise - suddenly they would turn on me...Took me way too long to see how emotionally draining that kind of subtle manipulation can be...This person may not be the most evil person - but this triggering behavior is worse..

#68 An old coworker. Never showered, picked her nose so much she'd get them smeared on her keyboard. So gross about it that she earned the nickname booger lady. She was eventually fired after she got multiple ringworm rashes and didn't treat it out of sheer laziness. She didn't even care that it was contagious and found it funny then told everyone that it was "a perk of being a dog mommy". .

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 My roommate who I thought was a BF for over thirty-five years. Now former roommate. Has never worked a real job. Played off people's sympathy, fathered kids and moved back to CA leaving the mother so he would get more money from SSI. Didn't shower in the last eight years that I lived with him. Etc. He's the guy you give the shirt off your back literally and when the moment suites him you get the knife. Have known this guy through a lot of stuff and all the friends he has made eventually get it. He has been in a hold pattern because he thinks he's going to inherit his dad's money. Follow your gut with people. In the last year i have had a wake up call about a lot of people I have befriended.

ADVERTISEMENT