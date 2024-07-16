According to one saying, we meet people for a reason. If it's true, every now and then that reason has to be to despise them, because some folks have a really unique ability to get under our skin and test our patience .

#1 My mother.



She told me "I hate your father, you look just like him and I hate you too". She would hit my hands with a hammer, throw me into walls, pinch my legs, shoved q-tips in my ears till they bled, rip out my hair, and smash my head into books for not being good at math.



She hated being a mother, she resented every second with me. She found clever ways to give me to others to babysit, and when she had to have me, she kept me locked away in my bedroom not allowed to talk to her.



I am now 2,000 miles away from her, I email her updates about my life a few times a year. The next time I see her will be to bury her.



I chose not to be a mother in this lifetime out of fear that I would be like her, so I'd prefer to let the cycle end with me.

#2 Reminds me of a manager i had during my brief stint at Target!



She wasn’t even my direct manager, but she gave every direction with the most condescending voice possible and, in my view, bullied a couple of guys with neurodevelopmental conditions that put them under the protection of the ADA. I start talking to these guys about their protections if they go to HR and disclose. I get sick with COVID, and they’re both fired by the time I’m back.



I wanted to ream her on the walkies when I walked out, but I settled for waiting until she asked me to do something, saying yes, and then going to say goodbye to the coworkers I liked before telling HR exactly why I was walking out the week before Black Friday and 2 days after another coworker had his last day.

#3 One of the priests at a church I used to attend was outed as a prolific sex predator and disgraced the office he was ordained to.



Essentially he would organize Bible reading groups with younger kids like a mini Bible study. Instead of studying the Bible he'd get really touchy and creepy especially with some of the younger boys (in the 8-10 age range). My cousin went to one of these studies and the priest "accidentally" grabbed his crotch when he went to pick something off the floor.



Eventually someone told before and the guy was charged. But not after several young kids were abused. Safe to say we don't go to that church anymore.

#4 My younger brother. He's abusive he mocks me for being disabled. I have epilepsy. And he would try to trigger a seizure for his own entertainment. I once asked him why he literally said idk I was bored.





The reason he's not reported is because my mother would feel very guilty. My parents always comfort me after he's gone.

#5 Had a supervisor who greeted me with "Hello a*****e." every single time he saw me. You ep in full view of his bosses and no one said a thing.

#6 My ex



We dated long distance for a year. I was so in love and young at the time and wasn’t thinking smart. I went down to my country to see him and stayed there a month. I was broke as f**k on vacation. Through the entire relationship, I sent him lots and lots on money. Only thing I’ve received from him is a giant teddy bear and a big pandora bracelet that I lost. I returned to the US and he tell me God had been showing him signs that the relationship won’t work. Why did it take you a year and after I spent all my money and wasted my time to come see you for you to notice that? I got chlamydia from him. I went to the doctor and while I was waiting for my results to load while on the phone with him, I cracked a joke and said I got chlamydia. After the results loaded I actually had it. He didn’t even know what it was and there was no way you’re a grown man that’s sexually active and have to clue what an sti/std is. I hate him till this day and I want all my coins back.

#7 New Supermarket manager.





She comes in wearing her home clothes, we have no clue who she is and she just walks over and yells at my 2 apprentices. I tell her to stop being rude, she says she's the new manager. I said it's still no way to treat staff.(I get written up for it on her first day)





She forced a worker to change shifts because they needed him to work on Mondays and it's his problem that he chose to have kids.





She had a poster on her door saying "not my monkey, not my circus"





She had the second in charge sign off on a heap of dodgy things and then left her high and dry.(she was asked to quit and did)





6 staff quit because of her during her 5 months there and another 16 transferred to nearby stores.





She used the staff leaving as "getting rid of dead weight" in her resume and got the job as area manager.





Worst human I've met and usually I can find the good in people.

#8 In terms of people I've actually known with terrible personalities, it would be the woman who ran the stables where my daughter used to take riding lessons.



She would make the kids do all the chores at the stables so she wouldn't have to, eventually getting to the point of not letting them ride some days because the chores took too long. Basically, it turned into a situation where we were paying $325/month for our kid to do her chores and then ride if there was time.



She bragged about how religious she was, and talked endlessly about the mission trips she took overseas to build churches. Not to build schools or dig wells, but c****y cinderblock churches. Because I guess they need her version of God more than decent hospitals.



She would bully the kids at the stables, and criticize them both in front of everyone there and in the Facebook group public chat. It would get worse if she was drunk on hard seltzers by the end of the day, which was often. She would hold competitions, and the parents were supposed to chip in for the prizes, which always seemed to go to her friends.



Finally, our daughter had enough, and we told her we wouldn't be coming back. She badmouthed her, and then told us we still had to pay her for the following month, as per the contract. When we told her no, and that we had never signed a current contract, she threatened to sue us and turn us in to Family Services over some made up BS she concocted. We called her bluff and we never heard from her again. Our daughter had actual nightmares about her for months. A truly horrible person.

#9 My biological father. From what I've been told, he was always rowdy and provocative, but his aggression worsened after he got involved with a cocktail of alcohol and hard d***s. He had multiple children from at least three women. I am his second child from the second woman, but his first and only known daughter. He was estranged from my life for almost a decade before I made the choice to stay away from him based on his actions.



He beat my step-mother in front of me and two of my half-brothers, nearly killing her. Why? Because she would not let him into the house while he was violently drunk. Being his wife, she knew how he behaved under the influence. She eventually let him in, and he rewarded her by pressing a glass pane against her neck.



Later in life, he beat up two more women, committed armed robbery and a host of other crimes, often under the stolen identities of his brothers. He recently succumbed to stomach cancer brought on by his destructive lifestyle. He was never apologetic for any of his actions when confronted, instead blaming others for his behavior. My first words when I found out about his passing were, "Good riddance.".

#10 My sperm donor (father is not a term for him) He was a sociopath who loved torturing the family in various ways. He tied his wife to a chair to hear her scream. He tortured and killed our pets in front of us, threw me out a 2nd story window, tried to suffocate his son, turned the oldest daughter into his 2nd "wife"

When people talk about the"Good old days " I remember them as the days where secrets like this were kept and nobody would interfere with spousal /child abuse.

#11 Aw that reminds me of the new manager at a supermarket I worked at in high school and college. I was the most tenured bagger, always showed up early, worked hard, and never called in sick. I also did checking (even though no one trained me, and ran the customer service booth). I was out getting carts and saw a friend I hadn’t seen in a few years so I stopped and talked to him for about two mins. As I come in the manager comes up to me and says “I clocked you out for your break since you were out there talking.” Within the first month of him being there something like 30 people quit. I can’t say it was all bad, I did get a raise…. of $.05 per hour. Anyway, the manager was fired within 3 months

#12 My late Father told me something shocking in the year before he passed. He had a much older brother who all of his siblings loathed, including my Dad. He was a scummy scam artist type. He told me that when he was young, my Uncle showed up with a wife and she was younger and apparently a nice woman. They only met her the once and he never spoke of her again to his Mother. One day about 20 years later, a knock on the door. It’s the police. They question my Grandmother about her and say she disappeared the year they got married. They suspected my Uncle killed her. He died in 1999 and I guess they were never able to prove anything.

#13 My uncle tried to sue my family to take over their business after they hired him when he was desperate for money.



Two months after he loses the suit he gets drunk and kills a woman:his gf who refused to have sex with his army buddy.



Even worse he does such a p**s poor job hiding the body he gets caught and put in prison almost immediately.



He tried to burn the body. Didn’t work. He wrapped it in a carpet and threw it out like less than a mile from his town border.



He lives in the country, there are hundreds of ways to hide a body in a way that no one would ever find it.



Also he abandoned both his kids and got into a relationship with a woman who took all his (very little) money and broke up with him lol.



Edit: on a smaller scale he once stole my bugs I found to use them for fishing trip that I was not invited to.

#14 A former CFO I worked for. He convinced the CEO he was being paid too little and hatched a plan to fire 70 employees, force middle mgmt to take a 10% pay cut and all under the fake sob story that the company wasn't performing well and they "absolutely had" to take this action to save everyone else's jobs. Then only a month later, both the CEO and CFO more than doubled their salaries. The CFO did other things like contract his own employees from his side business to the company for a 100% upcharge, denied employees even a 3% raise, bullied his employees and belittled them....he was a horrible person and I wouldn't pee on him if he was on fire. In fact...I'd probably go find some gas to throw on him.

#15 My dad.





Hit my mom when I was 4, did it again when I was 12. In between that he spied on me and caught me talking s**t about him online, and grounded me for a year. Didn't see him again for another 15 years after he hit my mom the second time, when I decided to see if he had changed.





Unfortunately, he had two daughters in the meantime who he of course spied on.





He was involved in a car accident that killed someone, but thinks he should be able to have a a special license that lets him freely drive over the speed limit.





He thinks someone tried to poison him with anthrax.





He thinks he crashed his bike one time because he got roofied. Couldn't have been his fault.





I blocked his number when he wouldn't stop texting me covid conspiracy theory c**p, and pro Putin propaganda.





The worst part is that he's technically actually very intelligent... What an absolute waste of a human being, i hope to never see him again.

#16 I used to be a federal defense attorney and represented a great deal of awful people, but the worst was probably a guy who worked as a coyote and human trafficker for a Mexican cartel. Dude was the coldest m**********r I've ever met and had a scar that went across the whole of his face right through his eye, which was milky and blind. Guy was like a damn bond villain.

#17 Unfortunately, my own father. I don’t even know where to begin. He has severe schizophrenia that he was treating himself with [substances]. He abused my siblings and I in every way possible and killed animals in the neighborhood for fun in his free time and threatened to kill my mom if she left him. Eventually they divorced when I was 15 and we were forced to stay at his house every other weekend with him and his new girlfriend (now wife) and listen to them have sex in the shower in a single story house where all of us could hear and wouldn’t even feed us the two days we were there while my siblings and I survived on junk food. After I graduated high school, he decided he wanted nothing to do with me and I was relieved not having to go through that again.



He came back into my life after I had my son and I let him come around just to be nice but I was still keeping my distance. Then one of my cousins got married and the entire family was invited except for my siblings and I. I really didn’t care because I was never close with his side of the family but my sister was upset and he flat out told her that he and my extended relatives wanted nothing to do with us all because of my mom and a fight she had with my aunt years prior to that. That’s when I decided I was done and wanted no part in his bull s**t whatsoever and I have not seen him in 6 years.

#18 My mother. When I was 15, my father finally went too far and almost killed me (choking). Mom pulled him off and he backhanded her. The next day I came home from school to find suitcases waiting and be told that we were leaving. I asked why it took so long for mom to leave him. Dear old mum replied matter-of-factly “Oh, well, he never hit *me* before. I told him years ago if he ever hit *me* I would leave.” So yeah. Those dozens (hundreds?) of times I was his teenage punching bag? I guess that was fine. F U, mum. I hope you die alone in a third rate nursing home.

#19 Debra Martin and her husband Percy “Bud” Martin are the worst people I’ve ever had the misfortune of knowing. They owned and operated hyper-religious “troubled teen” boarding schools (the latest of which was called Wings of Faith in Stockton, Missouri; sister school to Agape Boarding School) where they abused hundreds of girls over a span of decades. They got away with all of it, too.

#20 My grandfather had been a successful salesman and was elderly and retired when his wife died. So then he took on a younger woman and her two adult daughters who hated him and drained his estate so that my mom and her sister got nothing, then divorced him. He went from living in retirement in a massive 3-level, swimming pool, hillside 1960's jet-set retreat of a home to being wedged in with our threadbare, hungry, month-to-month budget suburban family of six on the poor side of town, to finally dying in hospice with Parkinson's disease.



He deserved it, honestly. He did terrible things to a few people - right up into his final years - and had some dark secrets. His first wife deserved a better husband and my mom deserved a better father.



I don't think I've ever described the son of a b***h that way before. I just kept it inside.

#21 Horse people, they’re the worst.



I worked for a woman who had the single worst case of borderline personality disorder I’ve ever seen.



She spent the entire year I lived and worked their trying to convince me my 6 year old horse had arthritis, that my (now wife) was a passing fling, and that she was going to be the “next big thing” in the dog and pony world.



Towards the end of me being there I realized she wasn’t feeding the boarders’ horses (mine included) on the evenings I wasn’t working, and I noticed she had information about me I’d shared over the phone or to others while in my apartment on property.



After I’d given my two week notice, she hung ferns in front of all the stalls, without telling me. I brought her horses in as usual (only her horses could come in, despite me and other boarders paying for a stall). They are the ferns, predictably. She accused me of trying to poison her horses.



I eventually found the camera they had in my place, and got me and my horses out of Dodge.

#22 Let me tell you about my dad's ex wife.



When I was in college and working for a beer distributor, my dad started dating this woman. She was actually the mom of one of my former classmates.



She did not live with us, but she was staying at our house often. Sometimes even when my dad wasn't there, like if he was working late or out hunting or something. Now, bear in mind I was a 21-year-old man at this point. She decided that lights out in the house for everybody would be 9pm. There would be no overnight guests, and girls were not allowed. My dad was so whipped, he not only capitulated to these demands, he began causing a fuss with me when I did not. So I got my own apartment. I didn't want to upset him, so I told him the evening before I moved out that I was moving out the next day. No joke, the next morning her daughter was there with a truck full of stuff and my dad's girlfriend was rushing me out of the house so she could move her daughter into my room.



A couple months go by and my dad decides he's going to marry this girl, so they go to the courthouse and get it done real quick.



She's gotten worse by this point in bossing him around. My dad has to sneakily visit with me or have me and my future wife over because she's convinced that my dad will have an affair with her, so doesn't want him around her. My understanding is she also didn't want him around any of his female friends.



They were married for about a year when they rode his motorcycle out to the biker bar they frequented, and she got so sauced he told her to get a DD or a cab to get her home because he didn't want her falling off of his bike. He rode the bike home and he was awakened by her son and a bunch of his high school buddies yanking him out of his bed and beating on him for leaving her at the bar. He grabbed his pistol and told them to get out, and they did, then his wife called the police. My dad was arrested for menacing with a deadly weapon and had his firearms confiscated by the police (this mess was still ongoing at the time of his death about two and a half years later; and we spent about another 6 months fighting with the police department to give his firearms back after the charges were dropped following his death).



My dad was talking to a lawyer about filing for a divorce on the exact day that he was served with divorce papers with a protective order and was barred from entering his own house , that was across the street from my grandpa's house. He was allowed to get clothes and stuff with a police escort. The police escort? Her new boyfriend, the cop that arrested my dad. My dad was able to get the protective order overturned and was able to stay at my grandpa's house for the duration of the divorce. She tried to hide assets like the big screen tv and exercise equipment and stuff by "gifting" them to her brother. When it was discovered, her case was entirely f****d. She had been trying to get everything by saying my dad was abusive (he was not). She ended up walking away from the divorce with only the car that my dad financed with her. About 6 months after that she traded it in, and my dad was stoked it was no longer part of his credit. My dad got the house, all of the stuff in the house, the boat, the motorcycles, his truck. Everything. My gramps and I had to go to her brother's house and pick up all of the items that she had put in his house (my dad was working and couldn't go and didn't want to start trouble anyway).



The story doesn't end there, though.



A couple years after the divorce my dad died unexpectedly in a motorcycle crash. My sister and I were listed as the beneficiaries on his will and his life insurance (his ex wife was never listed in any of these documents; he let me know where they were while he was still alive because she was throwing a fit about that). I was on top of everything because I needed the distraction, so I was contacting insurance and funeral parlors and all of that stuff. Turns out the funeral parlor will make the insurance claims on your behalf and then just cut you a check for the difference after the fact, so I let them handle that part. When it came time to true up following my dad's funeral, they asked about someone with his ex wife's name. She had apparently called the life insurance company and tried to file a claim against his life insurance, and they told them about it.

#23 I knew a guy who married a terminally ill woman for attention and sympathy, and used her death to raise money for a fraudulent charity for YEARS afterwards. He also tried to get pity sex from other women while she was still actively dying, telling them that the caretaking was sooo hard on him and sex would be a comfort.



Before her terminal diagnosis, he was only casually dating her, along with a number of other women ('ethical' non-monogamy my a*s). He proposed when she found out she was going to die and proceeded to document the whole thing on social media, asking for donations all along.



The only upside to this horrible story is that I believe this poor woman truly believed he loved her, and it gave her some small amount of happiness before her untimely death.

#24 A medical officer in the army I worked for was the worst person I ever knew.



He was a Captain in the army and a Physician’s Assistant. Everything was about himself and getting a promotion and awards. He constantly berated and threatened everyone around himself, especially anyone who came close to his level of medical ability, which is why he attacked me, because I’m a paramedic. He hated all doctors.



He was denied to go to flight medical school because of psychiatric issues and psychiatric medications he was taking before our deployment, so he stopped taking the medications and was able to attend.



Our deployment to Afghanistan was a constant battle of egos and embarrassment over what he would say and do to patients and to other medical providers.



He was extremely Right Wing and religious and expressed to me his desire to force everyone on earth to be Christian and to turn the world into a colony for the USA.



I know his mind was a tortured battleground of internal conflict, but I don’t care at all about that. I just hope his life has been awful every day since I last saw him. Truly a rotten and horrible person.



This guy could give Satan a run for his reputation.

#25 A customer service director whose entire personality is based on “I am better than you (anyone) because I drive a Tesla.” But has zero empathy, zero people skills, zero results to show.

#26 Hard to choose.



I had a boss who was one of the most illogic people I ever met. Complete lack of self-awareness and a complete lack of self-control. And absolutely no sense of boundaries. Lashed out at people for the most weird reasons (often running to them, which looked ridiculous AND scary at the same time), tended to assume the worst of people. A few times, he actually physically hurt people by dragging them around, hitting them with his bicycle, pushing them etc. He often got fixated on something and then got obsessed by it. Or someone... In that case, nothing the person did was right. With this habit, he bullied several people until they were on the brink of burnout. Managers kept quitting him, turnover rate was enormous... But still, quitting was of course betrayal. He didn't feel that he had to keep promises, so he screwed people over quite often. Lots of stuff done in the company was shady at the least, downright illegal at best - usually at the expense of our safety or our rights and money. With all of this, his tendency to make sexually intimidating "jokes" was not even the worst of what he did. But of course, there are always people who prefer a sick system if they are safe, so when his behaviour leaked to the press, they came to his defence and nothing was solved.



And then there is my sister-in-law, who apparently just needed to have conflict in her life. Always angry about something small for next to no reason. She got worse over the years. When there was a party, she either didn't attend or she came and ruined the atmosphere anyway by either getting angry over nothing or making nasty jokes at other people's expense. Not that anyone dared to say anything after she already cut off her own family. Unfortunately, it was a matter of time before we all got fed-up and s**t escalated. And now my brother has cut off all of us and we never see him or his children. F*****g b***h.

#27 Growing up there was this kid my age who's grandparents lived on my street and he would be around for holidays and for like a month over the summer. The last time I saw him was high school and since this was 90's pre cell phone and facebook we didn't keep in touch. In college and after I tried to find him online, but he went by a nickname and I had no idea what his real first name was. He was also more of a country guy, so not having an online presence in the earlier days of social media wasn't a big surprise.



Then his grandfather died and in the obituary it listed the surviving family members. I scanned through it and quickly figured out my friend's full name. I rush to the computer to look him up. I put his name in google and all sorts of results come up! Then I look at those results... Turns out that piece of s**t is doing life without the possibility of parole for murdering a 3 year old.



Craziest part is all my memories of him are from my childhood and happy, but this f****r is the worst person I have ever known.

#28 In college a “friend” was dating my ex (who I was on good terms with) and went out of her way to act friendly to me. Then she told me in detail how good the sex was. Later I was talking to a mutual friend about “friend’s” child. I learned that she had told our mutual friend that she had lied about being on birth control. The father of that kid had married her and was happy to raise the baby. But the marriage was boring. So now this lady was after my ex. My ex was lucky and dodged that bullet.



Whenever I like to sip some tea I’ll FB stalk this evil person. She’s had 5 babies with 4 different men and you never hear about these kids after they’re 2 and able to talk back.

#29 The very worst was one dude that was dating a girl for a long time and then he met another girl when his gf was pregnant. He decided that he wants to end his relationship to pursue the new girl and demanded his gf makes an abortion. I suspect the new girl didn't want to take a man that was expecting a kid. His gf said that she doesn't agree to an abortion. He asked her to take a walk with him and stabbed her 11 times in the belly. In court he cried and said that he did it because she was threatening to not let him see the baby once it's born, but I know he lied because he told me and several other people that he just wants "the fetus dead" so he can be free for the new romance. He looked like an angel and we never even saw him get angry. He is one evil mf.

#30 My mother.



Well, it would be my father, who has tried to kill me.



But my mother literally stood in the doorway and did nothing.

#31 I once knew a guy who asked my girlfriend(now wife's) permission to ask *his* girlfriend to marry him. The two of them were friends with the two of us at the time and he was convinced there was something between him and my wife because she was nice to him.



This same dude also carried the pictures of a dozen other women around in his wallet who he had had a crush on since high school. One of whom was my older sister.



He was the absolute creepiest m**********r I've ever had the displeasure of knowing. I only wish I had known how much of a creep he was before making friends with him.

#32 My biological parents. My father was a physically abusive loser who used me as a punching bag until he and my mother split up when I was 14



My mother was a mentally imbalanced manipulative perverted alcoholic who was into emotional abuse and mindf*****g me on a regular basis.



I’m 21 and disowned both of them when I was 14. Best decision of my life. Now trying to pick up the pieces and get some semblance of a life.

#33 Fell in love with an insanely beautiful Mediterranean woman who was extremely intelligent and crazy attracted to me. Chemistry off the charts and we bonded instantly.



I became obsessed and it literally ruined my life. I realised everything I had in the past was no where close to as good as that connection. We travelled the world together for 6 months and it was euphoric. The memories are the best I’ve ever had. We laughed, made love and became best friends. Then slowly, I began to realise she was a narcissist. Would neg me and slowly our relationship turned into mind games. Was a very bizarre change that I couldn’t explain.



She was the best and absolute worst thing to ever happen to me. I loved her with everything but also hate what she did and how it made me feel. I will never find someone with that sort of connection again, and it kills me every single day. Every day.

#34 Nothing too horrible but still a scum.





My one ex was and probably still is just a horrible person. We dated twice years apart and she basically just used people and tossed them aside like nothing and also a serial cheater. She cheated on me so I left her and then she decides to make all these false allegations on me that were 100 percent lies. I actually almost got jumped outside of a bar because of the things she was saying about me.





Somehow she found out who I was dating after and started sending her messages saying horrendous lies about me. She actually had a boyfriend at the time and she still did this out of spite.





Ive met a few of her exes over the years and she cheated on them as well. The one actually was UNKNOWING giving her rides back and forth to f**k some guy. Meanwhile he was supporting her since she didn't work and she was living with him free of charge. She ended up eventually leaving him for the other guy. I'm actually friends with both of those guys now lol. F****d up though.





She's just an all around horrible person .

#35 My mom’s cousin’s husband Toothless Jim (real name Michael). Honestly there are absolutely worse people out there but I really just wanna drop the family legends surrounding this guy:



- Said about my cousin N, then 14: “She’s developing nicely”. This was said to her older brother.

- Asked my sister what grade she was, she said 10th, he said “Mm. The perfect age.”

- He has approximately 4 teeth, hence the nickname. My sister thinks it’s from d***s, but d***s doesn’t rot your teeth, and he’s only done that twice anyway.

- He will tell you about the genius idea he had decades ago to hire some high schoolers as cheap labor to build his fence and a gate. The gate is now also a fence as it has sunk into the ground and cannot be opened.

- His house is made of cinderblocks, including the floors. I believe he calls it the Pink Castle.

- I have heard contradictory lore about The Poseidon Statue. Some say it came with the house, others say he built the house (not literally with his hands of course). Others still say it came with the house and then he bought *more* Poseidon statues, ig to keep it company?

- He and his wife M have 5 adopted kids (they were all adopted together as a batch of siblings, around like tween age). The kids are adults now, and the fact that they still talk to them is probably a good sign, thank god. But damn, what a man to live with.

- M’s father has begged her multiple times to divorce this lunatic, but every time she says “but daddy I love him!” My mom does like her, but now it seems to be in a “bless your heart” way.

- He is a practicing lawyer in the state of Texas.

#36 My two ex best friends. Let me prefece this by saying I understand money is tight for everyone and we are teenagers 15-19.



I poor kid upper lower class was always given enough money allowance for food and the local bus fair for my friends and I about 10-15 bucks for 4 days. My friends middle class were given about 100 bucks every week. My mom worked days and stayed at her bfs house at night but was home everyday. My friends parents were home all the time but we were all allowed to roam the city 30 miles in diameter.



I usually supplied the food and the house to party crash at. They supplied the d***s and alcohol even though I was the one with the connections. I had Internet and gaming consoles I bought myself through a summer job.



We were bad teenagers and pushed the limits of d***s and alcohol but I was always safe. I calculated everyones body height weight and the lethal dose of everyone. I was much often the person who held someone's hair back when they threw up. I was the house cook everything. I made sure if we were doing stupid s**t we did it smart.



I protected everyone. But I was called the addict, I was the MOOCH, I was the user and abuser, I never contributed to s**t. I had food and provided a safe place to do what we did. That puts me in more trouble than someone who just bought the d***s.



Thats who the 2 worst people I've ever met were. a couple of rich kids who thought everyone owed them something.

#37 My husband’s second ex wife.



All of this is what my oldest stepdaughter had to deal with until they got divorced when she was 12. This woman is not her mom, just the woman who pretended to be her mom but was just an evil stepwitch.



• she was pushed down several stairs while crying grabbed and thrown out the front door and told to “cry in front of the neighborhood so people can see how ugly you are.”



• got her hair pulled



• got called stupid



• had her room thrashed by the ex and then was told to pick it all up in a drunken rage



• got flipped off by the ex right in her face



• called a “b***h” right to her face



• got pushed into a dresser and cut her eyebrow- the ex lied and said she got hit with a tree branch that flung back when she was playing with her friends



• witnessed the ex pour a quarter of a handle of vodka into her Nalgene at a time everyday, and then get in the car with her to drive to sports practice with her baby sister in the car



• watched her kick and push the dog around



• watched her scold the dog so much he would get so anxious he would vomit



• watched her shove the dog down the stairs to the basement when he was too nervous to go down



• got locked out of the house in the winter and told to go play with friends that were unavailable



• got called a clown when playing dress up with grandma



• the ex carelessly left oxycodone pills laying around the house



• the ex carelessly left her “water” cup open for their three year old to take a sip of vodka and then denied it was vodka when she was angrily confronted about it by my husband.



The list unfortunately goes on.



My husband worked swing shift for several years while all that was happening, and so when she would get out of school at 2:45pm he would be on his way to his 3pm-1am shift. She ended up reaching out to her school guidance counselor, who got the dean and principal involved and looped my husband into everything.



His ex’s response when he asked what her problem was, “I guess I can do better with my temper.”



He filed for divorce a week later.

#38 A kid we grew up with offered to work at our friend’s parent’s small business after our friend took his own life. He proceeded to steal from the parents after getting said job.

#39 A guy from Abilene, Texas I went to college with. He carried a rifle around in his jeep because he, "heard there were a lot of (insert gay slur) in DC. He believed white people were smarter, and therefor superior, and liked calling me 'Comrade" in this snide, backhanded tone because I'm part Russian, but would also tell me I don't count as pure white because my mother is from Iran (she's not - she's from Pakistan). He saw no difference between any middle eastern country.

#40 My eldest sister.



She abused myself and all my siblings. She flew several states away to my racist grandfather to tell him I was marrying a black woman so I would be disinherited. She has been married 4 (going on 5) times . She stepped up financially for each one, cheated on them, and took half their money. When she works she works in nursing…she is an addict of multiple substances and it has impacted her work to the point she can’t work in anything but elective care. She escaped the consequences using the same methods she switched husbands. She got herself appointed guardian to our grandmother and embezzled all of her money. She believes that people who aren’t rich (including her family) are parasites and shouldn’t have the right to vote. She believes all people who aren’t white (even native Americans) should be expelled from the U.S. the last I heard she was attempting to start a cross-state d**g smuggling operation.



Now that I put that into writing…she is a lot worse than I thought.

#41 Met a guy at a place I worked at years ago. We hit it off and became friends. We would hang out and shoot the s**t about movies and music since we shared similar interests. His wife and I got along and we were quickly becoming bros. Only to find out that he was cheating on her constantly behind her back and the worst part was, she was sin the hospital giving birth to their son, and he didn't show up, finding out later that he was at a side pieces house cheating again AND missing the birth of their child. I was there...with his wife, not the POS I used to call friend.

#42 There's a woman in my workplace that is just pure evil, she badmouths everyone and spreads terrible rumors about them, she's the type to talk baldy about someone and then go to that person and talk badly about someone else,she's constantly trying to ruin people's reputations and ruins their work on purpose to get them fire, she doesn't do this to move up in the world or anything she just does it because she's bored even if she doesn't know the person, she got a lot of new workers fired because she messed with their work behind their backs to give them mistakes, she was also trying to ruin her daughters relationship because she wanted her to move back in with her.

This woman is still working there but thank God I'm in a different shift and department from her.