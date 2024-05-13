One doesn’t need to look too far to find acts of stupidity where common sense has taken a backseat. You can easily find facepalm-worthy moments of popular celebrities online. But it’s not just them; most of us, at some point have acted foolishly.

However, it’s ignorant people who don’t take time to pause and reflect. They often stick to their opinions, no matter how irrational they sound. These people are oblivious to their own shortcomings. Sometimes when they are presented with a chance to learn and grow, they find it difficult to break free from their usual habits.