89 Times Idiots Were Shamed Online (New Pics)
The internet is a fascinating place. Some days, you come across wholesome content that fills your heart with joy, other times you stumble upon something that makes you scratch your head in confusion, like those seemingly idiotic statements that defy logic. These cringe-worthy ideas make you wonder: are we all seeing the same world, or are there some truly peculiar people out there? Below, you’ll find some infuriating posts from the Facepalm internet group. And as the name suggests, they gather moments where people make ignorant comments, leaving you wanting to facepalm. Be sure to upvote the posts you think are amusing and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Tate
Flexing Dad's Money On Us Peasants
Dumbest Tweet Ever
One doesn’t need to look too far to find acts of stupidity where common sense has taken a backseat. You can easily find facepalm-worthy moments of popular celebrities online. But it’s not just them; most of us, at some point have acted foolishly.
However, it’s ignorant people who don’t take time to pause and reflect. They often stick to their opinions, no matter how irrational they sound. These people are oblivious to their own shortcomings. Sometimes when they are presented with a chance to learn and grow, they find it difficult to break free from their usual habits.
Yep That Sound Right
Daaaamn
Difficult to know though. BTW, I hope it was Soundwave, he's he most annoying transformer ever. ;)
Presumptuous
The only thing Eamonn Holmes ever ripped into was a pork pie from Waitrose because he's too narrow minded for an overeater. Jealous much auslander?
Reasoning with such stubborn people can be quite frustrating. And some people deal with these hopeless instances by calling out stupid people online. Just like members of the r/facepalm group, who have been doing this since August 2009. In the last 15 years, they have amassed a community of more than 8 million people, who often share the most disappointing moments they have witnessed.
But what exactly is stupidity? It’s when our ability to learn and understand things gets messed up. Several prominent psychologists believe that cognitive limitations are the reason behind people’s foolish actions and irrational beliefs. Research highlights how human cognition and decision-making persistently cause these biases. Depending on the situation, people switch from quick, intuitive thinking to slow, logical thinking.
The Greatest Genius Of Our Time
Look At This Idiot
You're On The Internet, Which Is American
These are the people we complain about when complaining about the US, not the normal people living there. Maybe clarifying that can prevent a huge us vs Europe fight here.
Now, our brain’s frontal lobes are responsible for rational thinking. But it can be overridden by the amygdala, a small, almond-shaped structure that usually processes emotions, like fear and aggression. Neuroscientists noted that in emergencies requiring quick decision-making, slower, rational information processing is ignored by the brain.
Just Leave Your Neighbor Alone
She Doesn't Know What's Coming
The awakening she will have once the moment arrives 😂 pls don't ruin the little one's too
Don't Mess With People's Food
As a carnivore, I disagree. This is not f****d, its BEYOND f****d! If you do this, you are a f*****g degenerate.
So, cognitive biases can help us understand some of the stupid decisions people make. For instance, people can be vulnerable to confirmation bias, where they tend to stick to information based on their existing beliefs. In such cases, they just ignore any evidence that contradicts them.
Imagine someone who strongly believes in a particular conspiracy theory. They will not think twice before dismissing any evidence or arguments that contradict their preconceived idea. This selective attention to available information can make them make nonsensical remarks.
Lavern "Waste Of Oxygen" Spicer Failed The English Language... Again!
Touché. Methinks thou dost protest f'kin....... not enough!
Hi Is Gay
Europe Sucks
Pfft Europe? Too much soul and not enough corporate greed. I heard they even have a work/life balance, disgusting.
I Have No Words
It's Almost Like... We Respect Your Denial???
So, they're listening to you and reacting appropriately. Be pleased by this.
This Is A No-Quit Restaurant
A new study published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface suggests that social media might be amplifying such stupidity. While constantly scrolling through our phones, we might encounter false or misleading information presented as fact. In such cases, we might make stupid comments due to our inaccurate knowledge.
Alpha Male Boot Camp
Sound like they've actually got an S&M kink, and they're the subs.
Dork A** Losers
A skilled artist creates a work of art. I don't see the problem.
What A Loser
You know he's big into Bitcoin but can't put rent together.
Before making any remarks, we should try and educate ourselves about the topic. This spares us the embarrassment of sounding foolish and helps us make a more thoughtful and informed choice. We should acknowledge our ignorance to confront the pitfalls of stupidity. Questioning our assumptions is a great way to have a more grounded perspective on life.
Of All The Things That Didn’t Happen, This Did Not Happen The Most
"What a beautiful blood you have" is a sentence only a vampire woulda say 🤔
Just Eat The Damn Food
Checkmate!
Self-awareness helps us gain deeper insights into our behavior. We can also try learning from our past experiences. Consider a scenario where someone made a foolish comment on Insta. People online called them out and corrected them. After this experience, the person might develop a habit of verifying facts before posting them.
Did any of these posts make you want to facepalm? What is the most stupid, ignorant thing you’ve read online recently? Don’t forget to share your experiences below.
Murica
Somebody Thought This Up, And Thought It Was Ok To Post:
A Truer Facepalm Is Not Possible
Liking Women Is Gay
So, fit and healthy women are now off limits for straight guys? I just can't...
🤦
Did he go and turn down your thermostat? Or turn it up? Asking for a friend. Someone once said to me as I was fixing a neighbours car as a favour because the guy was suffering from emphysema, "Do you honestly want to spend the rest of your life doing that kind of ẞhitty work?" What, you mean like helping people who can't help themselves? I hope that aßhole got bugger-all out of life!!!!
I hope every man sees this post and she never gets a date again smh 🙄
Imagine Taking A Picture Of This Thinking The Note Writer Is Unreasonable
Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions
He’s Just… Being A Good Dad?
🤦 JUST LET HIM RAISE HIS DAMN KIDS- he's doing a great job bro shut it
Straight Up Racism
"Space"
The temperature in space" is rather a numinous concept - the temperature of *what*, exactly? Space is, er, empty --- but if you take a large black object near to the sun, it heats up (all that radiant energy, I'm told). Isn't Science wonderful !
Racism Be Like
Is It Creepy To Be A Good Dad?
Eh... This is not sexual. If you see something improper here, you are the problem.
Really Crazy
My Account Got Hacked, And Now The Guy That Bought It Is Mad I Regained Control
Ancestry Dna
Don't Check Out Of Your Hotel Guys, Just Leave
And I Thought Female Musicians In The West Had It Bad
😆damn
This Ai Generated Sh*t Gets Worse The Longer You Look
Ah yes. White Jesus and behind him the Ham Faced Woman. Just like I studied at Sunday School!
Quick Maths
"Thousand C*ck Stare" ???
"Being American Requires Conformity"
"Transplatformphobic"
What? - My Sincere Reaction To This Take
Caitlyn Jenner Strikes Again
Trans Day of visibility started in 2009. Biden wasn't president in 2009.
Having A Functioning Circulatory System
I Hope This Poor Lady Is Having Better S*x Now
Dear Lord...🤦
I… What?
Yo Wtf?
Wow. I Am Truly Shocked…
Oh Look A R*pist
Who's Gonna Tell Her?
Idk What To Say Lol
Backwards Evolution
How I Picture Every Hateful Redditor
China Figures Out How To Farm Caviar, But At What Cost?
Secular Government Be Damned
Always Nice To Be Reminded That Male Body Shaming Is Socially Acceptable
You’d Be Considered A “Terrorist” In Russia If You Are Lgbtq+
Can Anyone Explain This?
Everybody Rate The Idea Of The 'Children'
Threaten Us With A Good Time, Why Don't You?
This Is Not Going To End Well:
They Functioned For Centuries,dude!
If the president has immunity, couldn't President Biden just have Trump arrested and disappeared? Asking for a friend.
And You Took His Word For It?
Men Who Cry Are Weak
Oh FFS. This "men don't cry" thing is SO SO toxic and harmful to men. It is not okay to expect men to bottle everything up.
On Russian Grocery Shopping
The Grass Isn't Always Greener, Folks!
A 65% Fatality Rate For The Elon Brain Chip
Mma Fighter Calls Husband A Coward For Not Dying To Save His Wife From Being Raped By 7 Men
I'd like to learn about your idea, would you mind showing me what you mean?