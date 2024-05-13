ADVERTISEMENT

The internet is a fascinating place. Some days, you come across wholesome content that fills your heart with joy, other times you stumble upon something that makes you scratch your head in confusion, like those seemingly idiotic statements that defy logic. These cringe-worthy ideas make you wonder: are we all seeing the same world, or are there some truly peculiar people out there? Below, you’ll find some infuriating posts from the Facepalm internet group. And as the name suggests, they gather moments where people make ignorant comments, leaving you wanting to facepalm. Be sure to upvote the posts you think are amusing and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

#1

Tate

Tate

#2

Flexing Dad's Money On Us Peasants

Flexing Dad's Money On Us Peasants

#3

Dumbest Tweet Ever

Dumbest Tweet Ever

One doesn’t need to look too far to find acts of stupidity where common sense has taken a backseat. You can easily find facepalm-worthy moments of popular celebrities online. But it’s not just them; most of us, at some point have acted foolishly.

However, it’s ignorant people who don’t take time to pause and reflect. They often stick to their opinions, no matter how irrational they sound. These people are oblivious to their own shortcomings. Sometimes when they are presented with a chance to learn and grow, they find it difficult to break free from their usual habits.
#4

Yep That Sound Right

Yep That Sound Right

chanakaufman87_2 avatar
CK
CK
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pro-lifers are more likely to relate this call to action with the Second Amendment.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

Daaaamn

Daaaamn

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Difficult to know though. BTW, I hope it was Soundwave, he's he most annoying transformer ever. ;)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#6

Presumptuous

Presumptuous

area53-volatility avatar
BMXemplary
BMXemplary
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The only thing Eamonn Holmes ever ripped into was a pork pie from Waitrose because he's too narrow minded for an overeater. Jealous much auslander?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Reasoning with such stubborn people can be quite frustrating. And some people deal with these hopeless instances by calling out stupid people online. Just like members of the r/facepalm group, who have been doing this since August 2009. In the last 15 years, they have amassed a community of more than 8 million people, who often share the most disappointing moments they have witnessed.

But what exactly is stupidity? It’s when our ability to learn and understand things gets messed up. Several prominent psychologists believe that cognitive limitations are the reason behind people’s foolish actions and irrational beliefs. Research highlights how human cognition and decision-making persistently cause these biases. Depending on the situation, people switch from quick, intuitive thinking to slow, logical thinking.
#7

The Greatest Genius Of Our Time

The Greatest Genius Of Our Time

#8

Look At This Idiot

Look At This Idiot

#9

You're On The Internet, Which Is American

You're On The Internet, Which Is American

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are the people we complain about when complaining about the US, not the normal people living there. Maybe clarifying that can prevent a huge us vs Europe fight here.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Now, our brain’s frontal lobes are responsible for rational thinking. But it can be overridden by the amygdala, a small, almond-shaped structure that usually processes emotions, like fear and aggression. Neuroscientists noted that in emergencies requiring quick decision-making, slower, rational information processing is ignored by the brain.
#10

Just Leave Your Neighbor Alone

Just Leave Your Neighbor Alone

englishwill67 avatar
Spidercat
Spidercat
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aaaah yes... The agressive Buddhists. Always out there causing conflict and antagonising people.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
#11

She Doesn't Know What's Coming

She Doesn't Know What's Coming

critikiansirun avatar
Lady Perkele
Lady Perkele
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The awakening she will have once the moment arrives 😂 pls don't ruin the little one's too

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#12

Don't Mess With People's Food

Don't Mess With People's Food

blue1steven avatar
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a carnivore, I disagree. This is not f****d, its BEYOND f****d! If you do this, you are a f*****g degenerate.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
So, cognitive biases can help us understand some of the stupid decisions people make. For instance, people can be vulnerable to confirmation bias, where they tend to stick to information based on their existing beliefs. In such cases, they just ignore any evidence that contradicts them.

Imagine someone who strongly believes in a particular conspiracy theory. They will not think twice before dismissing any evidence or arguments that contradict their preconceived idea. This selective attention to available information can make them make nonsensical remarks.
#13

Lavern "Waste Of Oxygen" Spicer Failed The English Language... Again!

Lavern "Waste Of Oxygen" Spicer Failed The English Language... Again!

area53-volatility avatar
BMXemplary
BMXemplary
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Touché. Methinks thou dost protest f'kin....... not enough!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#14

Hi Is Gay

Hi Is Gay

#15

Europe Sucks

Europe Sucks

lauraryan_1 avatar
Laurambles
Laurambles
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pfft Europe? Too much soul and not enough corporate greed. I heard they even have a work/life balance, disgusting.

Vote comment up
16
16points
Vote comment down
reply
#16

I Have No Words

I Have No Words

culmone10 avatar
Giovanni
Giovanni
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not exactly a role model, too little damage to call it immoral, definitely not an idiot.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#17

It's Almost Like... We Respect Your Denial???

It's Almost Like... We Respect Your Denial???

andrewkeir avatar
Andrew Keir
Andrew Keir
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, they're listening to you and reacting appropriately. Be pleased by this.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

This Is A No-Quit Restaurant

This Is A No-Quit Restaurant

A new study published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface suggests that social media might be amplifying such stupidity. While constantly scrolling through our phones, we might encounter false or misleading information presented as fact. In such cases, we might make stupid comments due to our inaccurate knowledge.
#19

Alpha Male Boot Camp

Alpha Male Boot Camp

blue1steven avatar
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sound like they've actually got an S&M kink, and they're the subs.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#20

Dork A** Losers

Dork A** Losers

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A skilled artist creates a work of art. I don't see the problem.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#21

What A Loser

What A Loser

johnmosley_1 avatar
John Mosley
John Mosley
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know he's big into Bitcoin but can't put rent together.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
Before making any remarks, we should try and educate ourselves about the topic. This spares us the embarrassment of sounding foolish and helps us make a more thoughtful and informed choice. We should acknowledge our ignorance to confront the pitfalls of stupidity. Questioning our assumptions is a great way to have a more grounded perspective on life.
#22

Of All The Things That Didn’t Happen, This Did Not Happen The Most

Of All The Things That Didn’t Happen, This Did Not Happen The Most

popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"What a beautiful blood you have" is a sentence only a vampire woulda say 🤔

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
#23

Just Eat The Damn Food

Just Eat The Damn Food

englishwill67 avatar
Spidercat
Spidercat
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And religious people need to be taught that religion is essentially a delusional placebo to account for the general mass panic about death... "We're all gonna die! Quick, put on a silly hat and speak to the sky."

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#24

Checkmate!

Checkmate!

Self-awareness helps us gain deeper insights into our behavior. We can also try learning from our past experiences. Consider a scenario where someone made a foolish comment on Insta. People online called them out and corrected them. After this experience, the person might develop a habit of verifying facts before posting them.

Did any of these posts make you want to facepalm? What is the most stupid, ignorant thing you’ve read online recently? Don’t forget to share your experiences below.
#25

Murica

Murica

Somebody Thought This Up, And Thought It Was Ok To Post:

Somebody Thought This Up, And Thought It Was Ok To Post:

sighjeffress avatar
Sigh J
Sigh J
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just stop it. You make Christians sound stupid Pro choice

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
#27

A Truer Facepalm Is Not Possible

A Truer Facepalm Is Not Possible

#28

Liking Women Is Gay

Liking Women Is Gay

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, fit and healthy women are now off limits for straight guys? I just can't...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#29

🤦

🤦

area53-volatility avatar
BMXemplary
BMXemplary
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did he go and turn down your thermostat? Or turn it up? Asking for a friend. Someone once said to me as I was fixing a neighbours car as a favour because the guy was suffering from emphysema, "Do you honestly want to spend the rest of your life doing that kind of ẞhitty work?" What, you mean like helping people who can't help themselves? I hope that aßhole got bugger-all out of life!!!!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#30

​

popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope every man sees this post and she never gets a date again smh 🙄

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
#31

Imagine Taking A Picture Of This Thinking The Note Writer Is Unreasonable

Imagine Taking A Picture Of This Thinking The Note Writer Is Unreasonable

Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions

Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions

He’s Just… Being A Good Dad?

He’s Just… Being A Good Dad?

janetmartinez_1 avatar
Janet Martinez
Janet Martinez
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🤦 JUST LET HIM RAISE HIS DAMN KIDS- he's doing a great job bro shut it

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#34

Straight Up Racism

Straight Up Racism

#35

"Space"

"Space"

andrewkeir avatar
Andrew Keir
Andrew Keir
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The temperature in space" is rather a numinous concept - the temperature of *what*, exactly? Space is, er, empty --- but if you take a large black object near to the sun, it heats up (all that radiant energy, I'm told). Isn't Science wonderful !

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#36

Racism Be Like

Racism Be Like

#37

Is It Creepy To Be A Good Dad?

Is It Creepy To Be A Good Dad?

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eh... This is not sexual. If you see something improper here, you are the problem.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#38

Really Crazy

Really Crazy

My Account Got Hacked, And Now The Guy That Bought It Is Mad I Regained Control

My Account Got Hacked, And Now The Guy That Bought It Is Mad I Regained Control

Ancestry Dna

Ancestry Dna

#41

Don't Check Out Of Your Hotel Guys, Just Leave

Don't Check Out Of Your Hotel Guys, Just Leave

And I Thought Female Musicians In The West Had It Bad

And I Thought Female Musicians In The West Had It Bad

😆damn

😆damn

#44

This Ai Generated Sh*t Gets Worse The Longer You Look

This Ai Generated Sh*t Gets Worse The Longer You Look

frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah yes. White Jesus and behind him the Ham Faced Woman. Just like I studied at Sunday School!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

Quick Maths

Quick Maths

#46

"Thousand C*ck Stare" ???

"Thousand C*ck Stare" ???

samantha-hinson-sh avatar
Helena
Helena
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is what happens when we let incels and the tate crowd mix with the rest of the population.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#47

"Being American Requires Conformity"

"Being American Requires Conformity"

#48

"Transplatformphobic"

"Transplatformphobic"

What? - My Sincere Reaction To This Take

What? - My Sincere Reaction To This Take

#50

Caitlyn Jenner Strikes Again

Caitlyn Jenner Strikes Again

frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Trans Day of visibility started in 2009. Biden wasn't president in 2009.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
#51

Having A Functioning Circulatory System

Having A Functioning Circulatory System

I Hope This Poor Lady Is Having Better S*x Now

I Hope This Poor Lady Is Having Better S*x Now

#53

Dear Lord...🤦

Dear Lord...🤦

I… What?

I… What?

Yo Wtf?

Yo Wtf?

#56

Wow. I Am Truly Shocked…

Wow. I Am Truly Shocked…

#57

Oh Look A R*pist

Oh Look A R*pist

Who's Gonna Tell Her?

Who's Gonna Tell Her?

Idk What To Say Lol

Idk What To Say Lol

Backwards Evolution

Backwards Evolution

How I Picture Every Hateful Redditor

How I Picture Every Hateful Redditor

China Figures Out How To Farm Caviar, But At What Cost?

China Figures Out How To Farm Caviar, But At What Cost?

Secular Government Be Damned

Secular Government Be Damned

rubee avatar
Ru Bee
Ru Bee
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I agree with him on the last point 1/6 must try harder.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
#64

Always Nice To Be Reminded That Male Body Shaming Is Socially Acceptable

Always Nice To Be Reminded That Male Body Shaming Is Socially Acceptable

You’d Be Considered A “Terrorist” In Russia If You Are Lgbtq+

You’d Be Considered A “Terrorist” In Russia If You Are Lgbtq+

Can Anyone Explain This?

Can Anyone Explain This?

#67

Everybody Rate The Idea Of The 'Children'

Everybody Rate The Idea Of The 'Children'

#68

Threaten Us With A Good Time, Why Don't You?

Threaten Us With A Good Time, Why Don't You?

This Is Not Going To End Well:

This Is Not Going To End Well:

They Functioned For Centuries,dude!

They Functioned For Centuries,dude!

j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the president has immunity, couldn't President Biden just have Trump arrested and disappeared? Asking for a friend.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
#71

And You Took His Word For It?

And You Took His Word For It?

Men Who Cry Are Weak

Men Who Cry Are Weak

frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh FFS. This "men don't cry" thing is SO SO toxic and harmful to men. It is not okay to expect men to bottle everything up.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#73

On Russian Grocery Shopping

On Russian Grocery Shopping

The Grass Isn't Always Greener, Folks!

The Grass Isn't Always Greener, Folks!

A 65% Fatality Rate For The Elon Brain Chip

A 65% Fatality Rate For The Elon Brain Chip

Mma Fighter Calls Husband A Coward For Not Dying To Save His Wife From Being Raped By 7 Men

Mma Fighter Calls Husband A Coward For Not Dying To Save His Wife From Being Raped By 7 Men

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd like to learn about your idea, would you mind showing me what you mean?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
#77

Pro-Lifers Ain’t Ok

Pro-Lifers Ain’t Ok

🤦

🤦

Douche Bully Doesn’t Know His Own Strength

Douche Bully Doesn’t Know His Own Strength

A Medical Emergency Trumps Your Take Out Order

A Medical Emergency Trumps Your Take Out Order

Literally What A 10-Year Old Would Say

Literally What A 10-Year Old Would Say

Losing His Retirement Savings To Own The Libs

Losing His Retirement Savings To Own The Libs

Florida Logic 🤪

Florida Logic 🤪

Garbage Human Is A Garbage Human

Garbage Human Is A Garbage Human

Judgmental

Judgmental

Yeah… Seems Like She Forgot What She Voted For

Yeah… Seems Like She Forgot What She Voted For

#87

"Such An Action Would Greatly Offend The American Public"

"Such An Action Would Greatly Offend The American Public"

The Show Is Set In The Early 1600's

The Show Is Set In The Early 1600's

Damn Son !!

Damn Son !!

