Meryl Streep And Stanley Tucci’s Viral Eye Roll Toward Emily Blunt During Awkward Interview

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The cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 — including Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Simone Ashley — is vigorously promoting the film ahead of its May 1 release.

The actors have been consistently appearing on talk shows to discuss the highly anticipated sequel and their respective characters.

During one such TV appearance, an uneasy moment unfolded between Blunt, Streep, and Tucci, as the latter two rolled their eyes at something the former said.

Highlights Emily Blunt’s candid exclamation during a TV appearance drew a vivid reaction from Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci.

Blunt was speaking to Simone Ashley as the moment unfolded, who was sharing details about her music endeavors.

Blunt made headlines in a different interview, where she said she was intimidated by Streep while filming the original The Devil Wears Prada.

Viewers were quick to catch the moment, with one commenting that Streep’s reaction conveyed, “Girl, we talked about this.”

RELATED:

Emily Blunt left Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci rolling their eyes after swearing on primetime TV

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The cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 appeared on the UK’s The One Show on Friday, April 24.

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At one point during the conversation, Ashley — who plays Streep’s character, Runway magazine’s editor-in-chief Miranda’s new assistant in the film — opened up about her music endeavors.

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The Bridgerton star released an EP titled Songs I Wrote in New York on April 10. This information drew a surprised response from Blunt, who questioned, “Did you?”

She then proceeded to say, “Bloody hell!” before quickly adding, “Sorry, I shouldn’t have said that.”

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Streep and Tucci could be seen rolling their eyes at it, while Hathaway burst out laughing.

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Blunt clarified that they weren’t allowed to swear on the show, with Ashley adding, “We’ll just sing over it.”

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A netizen, however, offered that “bloody hell isn’t cursing, because if it was, then Harry Pottershouldn’t be a children’s book, because Ron says that all the time.”

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Another explained that “it’s a very mild curse. More like saying ‘sh*t’ than ‘f*ck.’”

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They added, “The One Show airs at 7 pm., when TV is supposed to be fully family-friendly. If this interview had aired after 9 pm, there wouldn’t have been an apology.”

Simone Ashley shared how her newly released EP came together

Emily Blunt gets extremely excited over Simone Ashley’s new music project: S: “I just released my first EP, two weeks ago…” E: “DID YOU? BLOODY HELL! Sorry, I shouldn’t have said that.” S: “We’ll just sing over it!” E: “LAAAA!” pic.twitter.com/Tnklv1xSqd — best of emily blunt (@badpostblunt) April 24, 2026

Ashley released her EP through England-based Abbey Road Recordings.

The project consists of six songs: Free, Sublime, Tragic Romantic, Sign Your Name, Moving On, and Evening Star, with a runtime of 22 minutes.

On The One Show, Ashley revealed that she wrote the songs while filming The Devil Wears Prada sequel.

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“I’d wrap and then go to the studio in the evenings in Brooklyn. When I moved to New York, it was kind of a catalyst for writing it,” she said.

Ashley’s passion for music, however, predates her time in the city.

Speaking to Hollywood Authentic on April 17, she shared that her love for music took root in childhood and was largely shaped by her father.

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“When I was a kid, my dad used to play vinyl all the time, just 24/7,” Ashley said. “So I grew up listening to music, and I could list a million different bands, solo artists, and more.”

Songs I Wrote in New York came after two years of hard work that Ashley put in alongside her producer, Fraser T. Smith, who has famously worked with talents like Adele, Celine Dion, Britney Spears, and more.

Emily Blunt, in a separate interview, shared that she was intimidated by Meryl Streep during the original film’s production

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Blunt, alongside her co-stars, sat down for an interview with SiriusXM hosted by Andy Cohen.

Cohen asked the Fall Guy actress if Streep was daunting to work with.

“I mean, on the first one, I was quite scared because I feel like you were in a zone,” she said to Streep.

The veteran acknowledged she was “in that zone.”

Blunt shared, “She was in a Miranda zone,” adding that Streep was not “impenetrable,” but she wouldn’t do her “extraordinary laugh” when the cast approached her with a funny story.

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Cohen then asked Streep if it was hard being “method,” to which she replied with a no.

She said she just slightly separated herself from her co-stars to channel “the authority” of her character (widely believed to be based on Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour).

Streep revealed she recently spoke to actress and director Greta Gerwig about the issue of being “too method.”

Gerwig reportedly told her that “a little bit of a barrier” does wonders in making one “feel like the boss” and in bringing authoritative characters to life.

“She is incorporating Miranda Priestly for PR,” a netizen said about Steep’s eye roll

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