Makeup Artist Channels The Devil Wears Prada's Miranda Priestly In Jaw-Dropping Transformation At PFW

Paris Fashion Week just got a surprise visit from the fashion devil herself—Miranda Priestly, the icy, impeccably dressed editor-in-chief from The Devil Wears Prada.

Alexis Stone, the incredible British makeup artist and drag queen, masterfully transformed into Meryl Streep‘s legendary film character, who is one of cinema’s most unforgettable style icons.

The artist arrived at Balenciaga’s Couture show on Wednesday, dressed from head-to-toe in full Miranda Priestly drag.

Image credits: Alexis Stone / Instagram

Image credits: Alexis Stone / Instagram

“I remember watching The Devil Wears Prada as a kid. And while I didn’t fall under the spell of working in a toxic, high-stress environment, I was enamored by Miranda Priestly,” he told Vogue.

The drag artist extraordinaire revealed that he originally planned on channeling his inner Miranda for this year’s Met Gala. “But there were forces above that prohibited us from doing so,” he said.

“It was only a matter of time until we took her to couture week. Most people at a fashion show are focused on looking their best, but I want to look like someone else,” he continued.

The show-stopping look was not just about nailing the perfect wig or having the clothes perfected to a T. It took about three months to nail the entire look, with facial prosthetics being molded to the proportions of Hollywood icon Meryl.

Image credits: Alexis Stone / Instagram

“Fashion is built up of a lot of gay guys like me,” he told the outlet. “We’re enamored not only by women but female villains, because I think we see a lot of ourselves in them”

“Sure, Miranda isn’t the kindest editor in the world, but I can tell you that there are nuances in Streep’s characterization that I have seen time and time again throughout fashion,” he continued. “The film resonates for a reason.”

The makeup wizard is renowned for his jaw-dropping transformations, seamlessly morphing into celebrities and iconic characters with astonishing accuracy. He has previously embodied celebrities like Barbra Streisand, Jessica Lange, Lana Del Rey, and Jennifer Coolidge.

Alexis said he does plenty of research for his looks, and he managed to get his hands on Miranda’s original sunglasses

Image credits: Alexis Stone / Instagram

Image credits: Alexis Stone / Instagram

“I deep dive into research,” he said, explaining his process. “I pull tonnes of references and I try to get my hands on as many as the ‘originals’ as possible. I’ll always ask permission from the artist I’m paying homage to, and that helps to make the impossible possible. We got the original wig for Cruella and I managed to get my hands on Miranda’s original sunglasses.”