Who Is Celine Dion? Céline Marie Claudette Dion is a Canadian singer renowned for her technically skilled, powerful vocals and passionate stage presence. Her distinctive voice has shaped power ballads for decades, making her a global musical force. Dion gained international recognition in 1988, representing Switzerland to win the Eurovision Song Contest. This victory propelled her career beyond French-speaking markets, setting the stage for global superstardom.

Full Name Céline Marie Claudette Dion Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Widowed Net Worth $800 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity French Canadian Education École Berlitz Father Adhémar Dion Mother Thérèse Tanguay-Dion Kids René-Charles Angélil, Eddy Angélil, Nelson Angélil

Early Life and Education Born in Charlemagne, Quebec, Céline Dion was the youngest of 14 children in a musical family. Her parents, Adhémar and Thérèse, nurtured her talent in their small piano bar, where she performed from age five. At age twelve, Dion co-wrote her first song with her mother and brother. Later, she attended École Berlitz to refine her English skills, crucial for her international career.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defined Céline Dion’s relationship with her manager, René Angélil. They kept their romance private initially, later marrying in a highly publicized Montreal ceremony in December 1994. Dion shared three sons with Angélil: René-Charles, born in 2001, and fraternal twins Eddy and Nelson, born in 2010. She remained married to Angélil until his passing in January 2016.

Career Highlights Céline Dion’s powerful vocals cemented her status through iconic albums and hit singles. Her D’eux album became the best-selling French-language album ever, while “My Heart Will Go On” topped global charts. Dion transformed the Las Vegas residency concept with her long-running shows. Her record-breaking residencies, including “A New Day…”, grossed hundreds of millions, redefining concert entertainment. To date, Dion has collected five Grammy Awards and numerous other prestigious accolades. She remains one of the best-selling artists globally, a true icon in popular music.