Just when you thought you'd seen every shade in the spectrum, recent scientific discoveries have revealed a color that no human has ever witnessed in the natural world.



Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, have successfully stimulated the human retina to perceive a brand-new blue-green hue they've named Olo.



The experiment was conducted using a highly sophisticated device called Oz, an intricate system of mirrors, lasers, and optical lenses.



By firing precise laser pulses into their own eyes, scientists bypassed the brain's usual processing limits and directly stimulated specific retinal cells.



The study's co-author, Professor Ren Ng from the University of California, described the findings as "remarkable." He told the BBC that the color was "more saturated than any color that you can see in the real world."



The existence of Olo as a truly new color remains contested among vision scientists. Some researchers argue that participants may have simply perceived an exceptionally saturated version of cyan, rather than a color outside normal human experience.



Professor Ng acknowledges that Olo is "certainly very technically difficult" to see without specialized equipment, and the team is careful to present it as an early-stage finding rather than a settled conclusion. However, the implications go far beyond a visual curiosity.



The team believes this breakthrough could pave the way for revolutionary research into color blindness and advanced vision therapies, taking us closer to understanding how to unlock parts of the human eye that have remained dormant for many years.

