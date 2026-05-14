Entitled Tourist Who Threw A Rock At Beloved Hawaiian Seal Before Yelling ‘I’m Rich’ Officially Charged

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A tourist accused of throwing a rock at a beloved endangered Hawaiian monk seal called Lani is now facing federal charges after the disturbing incident sparked widespread outrage online.

Igor Mykhaylovych Lytvynchuk, a 38-year-old businessman from Covington, Washington, was filmed cruelly targeting the animal along the shoreline in Lahaina on Maui earlier this month, on May 5.

Highlights A tourist accused of throwing a rock at a beloved endangered Hawaiian monk seal has officially been arrested by federal agents.

“I’m rich. Fine me with whatever you want,” the man was allegedly heard saying in viral clips of the disturbing incident.

The shocking case sparked massive backlash online, with many netizens fiercely debating what punishment he should face.

The incident quickly ignited backlash across social media, with many users furious over the alleged mistreatment of one of Hawaii’s most protected and endangered marine animals.

“First and foremost, let him stand out in the water same distance as the seal was and let people throw rocks at him,” fumed one user.

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Igor Mykhaylovych Lytvynchuk has officially been arrested and charged for attacking an endangered seal and throwing a rock at the animal

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As Bored Panda previously reported, Maui local Kaylee Schnitzer filmed Igor hurling a coconut-sized rock toward the head of the beloved monk seal Lani.

The rock reportedly landed near the animal’s head, and the seal could be heard squealing in the clip.

When confronted by shocked bystanders, Lytvynchuk allegedly responded, “I don’t care, I’m rich. Fine me with whatever you want. I can pay for it.”

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As more footage and details surrounding the incident surfaced online, it was also revealed that the man was physically beaten up by a local resident shortly after allegedly targeting the monk seal.

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According to witnesses, the resident approached Igor from behind, knocked him to the ground, and delivered several punches to his head and upper body.

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In a surprising turn of events, rather than facing widespread condemnation for vigilantism, the local man received overwhelming community support and was even named “Ambassador of Aloha” by local officials.

Marine biologists later confirmed that Lani appeared visibly distressed but fortunately did not suffer serious physical injuries.

“I don’t care, I’m rich. Fine me with whatever you want. I can pay for it,” Igor was reportedly heard saying in clips of the incident

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According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Hawaiian monk seal is among the most endangered seal species in the world, with only around 1,600 individuals remaining.

The species is endemic to the Hawaiian archipelago, meaning it exists nowhere else in the world, and can reportedly live for more than 30 years under suitable conditions.

pic.twitter.com/IpRYjGccOJ Disgusting. A Seattle man harassed an endangered monk seal in Lahaina, even throwing a rock at it. Lawless behavior meets zero accountability. We need law and order, not more investigations. 🚨🇺🇸 #Maui#LawAndOrder#Hawaii#Accountability — Underboss (@Underboss111) May 10, 2026

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Because of their endangered status, Hawaiian monk seals are heavily protected under several laws, including the Endangered Species Act (ESA) and the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA).

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Although local Maui police initially detained and identified Igor at the beach on the day of the incident, he was later released while authorities transferred the case to federal prosecutors.

“I absolutely detest humans who show no respect or compassion for animals…” one netizen expressed

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More than a week after the alleged offense, Igor was reportedly arrested by federal NOAA agents on Wednesday, May 13, after a formal federal criminal complaint had been filed against him the previous day.

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He was arrested near his hometown of Seattle and is currently being held in federal custody.

According to court documents reviewed by the New York Post, prosecutors wrote, “In the cellphone video, the man can be seen holding a large rock with one hand, aiming, and throwing it directly at the monk seal.”

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Following the arrest, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said in a statement, “Lani is a reminder that humanity and the instinct to protect what is vulnerable are still values people can unite around.”

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Bissen, who is also a former prosecuting attorney and retired jurist, had previously stated, “Let me be clear, this is not the kind of visitor we welcome on Maui.”

UPDATE: The monster who assaulted Lani, the endangered monk seal, was located by a local legend and dealt with appropriately. 🦭 https://t.co/zq7VDL4MYVpic.twitter.com/Z7vIbeRcDU — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) May 9, 2026

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Igor is scheduled to make his first court appearance today, Thursday, May 14, at the U.S. District Court in Seattle.

Because the incident occurred on Maui, his initial appearance in Washington is reportedly only a preliminary step. Federal prosecutors are expected to extradite him to the Hawaii district, where the case will be formally prosecuted.

Lytvynchuk is currently being held in federal custody, with his first court appearance scheduled for today, May 14

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If convicted, Igor could face a maximum sentence of up to two years in federal prison, one year for each alleged violation of the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

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Some reports also suggest he could face fines totaling up to $70,000, including a maximum $50,000 penalty under the ESA and $20,000 under the MMPA.

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According to the federal criminal affidavit and eyewitness accounts, investigators reportedly found no logical or self-defense justification for the alleged attack. Instead, authorities suggested his actions appeared to be driven by entitlement and arrogance.

The federal complaint further alleged that Lytvynchuk spent several minutes tracking the movements of Lani along the shoreline before allegedly deciding to throw the rock.

“I really understand now why Hawaiians don’t like tourists now…” one comment read online

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