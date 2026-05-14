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As a The New Yorker cartoonist, Benjamin Schwartz seems to have mastered the art of describing modern life in the most absurd way possible. Through surreal one-panel comics filled with awkward conversations, existential panic, fantasy characters, office culture, and internet-age chaos, Schwartz has built a style of humor that constantly catches readers off guard. His cartoons often feel like bizarre little fever dreams, yet somehow they capture everyday reality with uncomfortable accuracy.

The logic inside Schwartz’s comics feels completely broken and strangely airtight at the same time. Beneath the absurdity sits a very recognizable layer of social anxiety, burnout, awkwardness, and collective exhaustion quietly connecting all the jokes together. Whether he’s turning QR codes into demonic rituals or imagining fantasy worlds dealing with modern problems, Schwartz has a talent for making readers laugh first and then wonder why the joke feels so painfully familiar afterward.

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#1

This Artist Turns Everyday Anxiety Into Brilliantly Absurd Cartoons That Feel Too Real (20 Pics)

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His clean black-and-white illustration style only sharpens the humor further. Without unnecessary detail or distraction, every comic lands with the feeling of a perfectly timed, strange thought you weren’t expecting to have. Scroll down to explore some of Schwartz’s funniest and most brilliantly unhinged comics that somehow make modern life feel both ridiculous and weirdly relatable at the same time.
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    #2

    This Artist Turns Everyday Anxiety Into Brilliantly Absurd Cartoons That Feel Too Real (20 Pics)

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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not with stupid comments like that ...

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    #3

    This Artist Turns Everyday Anxiety Into Brilliantly Absurd Cartoons That Feel Too Real (20 Pics)

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Choose your demise ... (not the rake, I hope!)

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    #4

    This Artist Turns Everyday Anxiety Into Brilliantly Absurd Cartoons That Feel Too Real (20 Pics)

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ASTFGL is an easy mistake to make

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    #5

    This Artist Turns Everyday Anxiety Into Brilliantly Absurd Cartoons That Feel Too Real (20 Pics)

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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Leonard O's attempt to go 'cold turkey' on his painting failed again, as expected

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    #6

    This Artist Turns Everyday Anxiety Into Brilliantly Absurd Cartoons That Feel Too Real (20 Pics)

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    #7

    This Artist Turns Everyday Anxiety Into Brilliantly Absurd Cartoons That Feel Too Real (20 Pics)

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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There seem to be two sorts of investors - those who realise they don't understand how the stock market works, and those who haven't realised that yet

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    #8

    This Artist Turns Everyday Anxiety Into Brilliantly Absurd Cartoons That Feel Too Real (20 Pics)

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    #9

    This Artist Turns Everyday Anxiety Into Brilliantly Absurd Cartoons That Feel Too Real (20 Pics)

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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks as if the guy was about to give himself CPR - a neat trick !

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    #10

    This Artist Turns Everyday Anxiety Into Brilliantly Absurd Cartoons That Feel Too Real (20 Pics)

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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And he knows which way the wind is blowing !

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    #11

    This Artist Turns Everyday Anxiety Into Brilliantly Absurd Cartoons That Feel Too Real (20 Pics)

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    #12

    This Artist Turns Everyday Anxiety Into Brilliantly Absurd Cartoons That Feel Too Real (20 Pics)

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    rspanther avatar
    panther
    panther
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    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But then the cat is disappointed.

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    #13

    This Artist Turns Everyday Anxiety Into Brilliantly Absurd Cartoons That Feel Too Real (20 Pics)

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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sleep wasn't an option, after that ...

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    #14

    This Artist Turns Everyday Anxiety Into Brilliantly Absurd Cartoons That Feel Too Real (20 Pics)

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yet another reason why the Romans never invented machines

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    #15

    This Artist Turns Everyday Anxiety Into Brilliantly Absurd Cartoons That Feel Too Real (20 Pics)

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    #16

    This Artist Turns Everyday Anxiety Into Brilliantly Absurd Cartoons That Feel Too Real (20 Pics)

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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nobody actually ate the "Rocky Road"

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    #17

    This Artist Turns Everyday Anxiety Into Brilliantly Absurd Cartoons That Feel Too Real (20 Pics)

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ruth's initial comment at the Incontinence Forum was unfortunate

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    #18

    This Artist Turns Everyday Anxiety Into Brilliantly Absurd Cartoons That Feel Too Real (20 Pics)

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Might work better the other way up?

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    #19

    This Artist Turns Everyday Anxiety Into Brilliantly Absurd Cartoons That Feel Too Real (20 Pics)

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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "What's the worst that could happen, if we vote him in ? "

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