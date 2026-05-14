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As a The New Yorker cartoonist, Benjamin Schwartz seems to have mastered the art of describing modern life in the most absurd way possible. Through surreal one-panel comics filled with awkward conversations, existential panic, fantasy characters, office culture, and internet-age chaos, Schwartz has built a style of humor that constantly catches readers off guard. His cartoons often feel like bizarre little fever dreams, yet somehow they capture everyday reality with uncomfortable accuracy.

The logic inside Schwartz’s comics feels completely broken and strangely airtight at the same time. Beneath the absurdity sits a very recognizable layer of social anxiety, burnout, awkwardness, and collective exhaustion quietly connecting all the jokes together. Whether he’s turning QR codes into demonic rituals or imagining fantasy worlds dealing with modern problems, Schwartz has a talent for making readers laugh first and then wonder why the joke feels so painfully familiar afterward.

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