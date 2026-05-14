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We’ve featured Miles Erickson’s darkly funny “My Gums Are Bleeding” comics several times before, and if you’re familiar with his work, you probably already know the routine: deceptively simple art, dry setups, and punchlines that take a hard left turn when you least expect it.

This time, however, there is an extra reason to return to his strange little world. Miles is preparing to release his first book, a massive collection that brings together much of what he has created so far. The book, currently available for pre-order, will have its full release on May 19 and will include comics previously shared on Instagram, Reddit, and other platforms, along with longer multi-page stories, one-panel comics, doodles, and even some unseen material. As Miles described it, the collection is basically an “everything but the kitchen sink” release, and for him, it marks a major milestone after years of building an audience mostly online.

To learn more about the evolution of My Gums Are Bleeding, the process behind the jokes, and what readers can expect from the upcoming book, Bored Panda also had the chance to ask Miles a few questions. You can read the full interview below, and as always, don’t forget to upvote your favorite comics along the way.

More info: Instagram | x.com | patreon.com | mygumsarebleeding.com