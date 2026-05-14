43 New Dark Comics By “My Gums Are Bleeding” That Might Catch You Off GuardInterview With Artist
We’ve featured Miles Erickson’s darkly funny “My Gums Are Bleeding” comics several times before, and if you’re familiar with his work, you probably already know the routine: deceptively simple art, dry setups, and punchlines that take a hard left turn when you least expect it.
This time, however, there is an extra reason to return to his strange little world. Miles is preparing to release his first book, a massive collection that brings together much of what he has created so far. The book, currently available for pre-order, will have its full release on May 19 and will include comics previously shared on Instagram, Reddit, and other platforms, along with longer multi-page stories, one-panel comics, doodles, and even some unseen material. As Miles described it, the collection is basically an “everything but the kitchen sink” release, and for him, it marks a major milestone after years of building an audience mostly online.
To learn more about the evolution of My Gums Are Bleeding, the process behind the jokes, and what readers can expect from the upcoming book, Bored Panda also had the chance to ask Miles a few questions. You can read the full interview below, and as always, don’t forget to upvote your favorite comics along the way.
More info: Instagram | x.com | patreon.com | mygumsarebleeding.com
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On the topic of his first book, he said readers can expect a large and comprehensive collection rather than a small selection of highlights: “I’ve put a lot of time and effort into packing as much content as possible into the book. It’s huge and features pretty much everything I’ve ever done.”
“It includes all the comics you’ve seen on Instagram, Reddit, or other platforms, along with long-form multi-page comics, single panels, random doodles, and even some material that hasn’t been seen before. There was even discussion about splitting it into multiple volumes, but we decided to go all in and release one big ‘everything but the kitchen sink’ collection.”
Looking back at the growth of “My Gums Are Bleeding,” Miles said the scale of his audience can still feel surreal, especially because his face is not closely associated with the work: “It’s been a wild ride. Before I started making these comics, I had a very limited social media presence. Then, a couple of months ago, my mom called me while she was in Taipei, looking at my comics on her phone, and someone stopped her because they recognized my characters. That was surreal.”
“There’s also a strange disconnect for me because my face isn’t really associated with my work. People don’t recognize me, but the moment I show one of my comics, they go, ‘Oh, you’re this guy.’ Because of that, it’s sometimes hard to fully grasp the scope of my audience. For many people, my work is just something they’ve seen in passing.”
“My connection with fans, since it happens mostly through the internet, has felt a bit abstract at times. Being able to publish a collection is a huge validation that people truly connect with what I create. I’m incredibly grateful and appreciative of everyone who made this possible just by laughing along with me. It feels like a physical manifestation of my success in this field, something that at times has felt elusive.”
My wedding ring is pink, which is the colour for "In my dreams"
Given his preference for expensive memorials, I can't wait to see Trump's coffin. Probably something Pyramidal, built over where Central Park used to be.
I'd love to see the legal paperwork that allows them to do that
There's a Pride celebration starting on May 28th. In Bangkok, if that helps you remember.