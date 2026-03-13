ADVERTISEMENT

Miles Erickson, the creator behind the wildly funny comics of “My Gums Are Bleeding,” has a sharp, sardonic sense of humor that makes his work impossible to ignore. His comics are bold, irreverent, and perfectly crafted for anyone who loves a laugh with a little edge.

The cartoonist started sharing his series on his personal Instagram account back in eighth grade, but the comics quickly took on a life of their own. Today, his fanbase continues to grow, and once you scroll through his work, it’s easy to see why so many people can’t get enough of Miles’s unique comedic style.

What stands out in his most recent strips is the way he draws inspiration from current events and politics, cleverly weaving commentary about the world and its people into his comics. The result is humor that’s not only biting and absurd but also surprisingly timely, making his work even more engaging.

More info: Instagram | Instagram | x.com | threads.com