Miles Erickson, the creator behind ‘My Gums Are Bleeding,’ is back on Bored Panda with a fresh batch of dark, brilliantly twisted comics that end in ways you never see coming.

While Miles previously shared that his comics don’t have any specific agenda—political or otherwise—and are mainly meant to make you laugh, there are still occasional jabs at society and the political landscape. His humor isn’t for everyone: it’s bold, unapologetic, and no topic is too sensitive to touch.

So, while we invite you to scroll down and enjoy, be warned, this humor can cut deep.

