Miles Erickson, the creator behind ‘My Gums Are Bleeding,’ is back on Bored Panda with a fresh batch of dark, brilliantly twisted comics that end in ways you never see coming.

While Miles previously shared that his comics don’t have any specific agenda—political or otherwise—and are mainly meant to make you laugh, there are still occasional jabs at society and the political landscape. His humor isn’t for everyone: it’s bold, unapologetic, and no topic is too sensitive to touch.

So, while we invite you to scroll down and enjoy, be warned, this humor can cut deep.

#1

Dark and twisted comic by Miles Erickson showing brutal humor about rebuilding a grandmother after a reindeer accident.

mygumsarebleeding Report

    #2

    Dark and twisted comic by Miles Erickson showing a man fired, given new task, and sent to a sheep farm.

    mygumsarebleeding Report

    #3

    Comic by Miles Erickson showing a person comparing childhood trophies to adult prescription bottles for mental health.

    mygumsarebleeding Report

    #4

    Dark and twisted comic panels by Miles Erickson showing a humorous yet brutal interaction with a Santa character.

    mygumsarebleeding Report

    #5

    Dark and twisted comic by Miles Erickson showing a trade war joke with characters discussing eggs and omelets.

    mygumsarebleeding Report

    #6

    Dark and twisted comic by Miles Erickson showing a man in a wheelchair responding humorously to a woman’s comment.

    mygumsarebleeding Report

    #7

    Dark and twisted comic by Miles Erickson showing a father-son talk with a humorous Thor reference about sexuality.

    mygumsarebleeding Report

    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Thor is a nordic god, and IIRC nordic cultures were quite more open to that than christianity

    #8

    Dark and twisted comic by Miles Erickson showing corporate LGBTQ+ support turning brutal and ironic in a four-panel cartoon.

    mygumsarebleeding Report

    #9

    Dark and twisted comic by Miles Erickson showing a conversation about Santa and harsh family truths with brutal humor.

    mygumsarebleeding Report

    dariazotova avatar
    Daria
    Daria
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    well, there certainly was at least one piece of s**t

    #10

    Dark and twisted comic panels by Miles Erickson depicting a satirical conversation about rigged awards and the Oscars.

    mygumsarebleeding Report

    #11

    Dark and twisted comic panel by Miles Erickson showing a humorous yet brutal conversation about being polite.

    mygumsarebleeding Report

    #12

    Comic panel featuring a scientist revealing dinosaurs had sick biker jackets in a dark and twisted comic by Miles Erickson.

    mygumsarebleeding Report

    #13

    Dark and twisted comic by Miles Erickson showing a blunt father-son conversation with dark humor about identity and environment.

    mygumsarebleeding Report

    #14

    Dark and twisted comic by Miles Erickson showing a Walmart worker and child in a brutal yet funny dialogue.

    mygumsarebleeding Report

    #15

    Dark and twisted comic by Miles Erickson featuring controversial humor about Jesus and political commentary.

    mygumsarebleeding Report

    kzys59pcrp avatar
    kzys59pcrp
    kzys59pcrp
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It’s time for poor and gay people to get it on! Then we eat the rich!

    #16

    Comic strip showing dark and twisted humor with a millennial buying Pokémon cards during a mid-life crisis.

    mygumsarebleeding Report

    #17

    Dark and twisted comic by Miles Erickson showing a dialogue about starvation with brutally funny humor.

    mygumsarebleeding Report

    #18

    Dark and twisted comic by Miles Erickson showing a vape smoke prank on a baby with ironic dialogue and brutal humor.

    mygumsarebleeding Report

    #19

    Four-panel dark and twisted comic by Miles Erickson showing a future meal seasoned with microplastics humorously.

    mygumsarebleeding Report

    #20

    Dark and twisted comic by Miles Erickson showing a humorous but brutal conversation about piercings and body trust.

    mygumsarebleeding Report

    Comic panel from dark and twisted comics by Miles Erickson featuring characters with eyes drawn far apart in a brutal humorous style.

    mygumsarebleeding Report

    #22

    Dark and twisted comic by Miles Erickson showing a couple discussing wanting children's eyes in a brutal, funny style.

    mygumsarebleeding Report

    #23

    Dark and twisted comic by Miles Erickson showing two people discussing body dysmorphia in a brutally funny way.

    mygumsarebleeding Report

    #24

    Four-panel dark and twisted comic by Miles Erickson showing a brutal conversation about causing harm with a finger snap.

    mygumsarebleeding Report

    #25

    Dark and twisted comic by Miles Erickson featuring a controversial Chick-fil-A sandwich joke with two characters talking.

    mygumsarebleeding Report

    #26

    Comic panels by Miles Erickson with dark and twisted humor exploring contradictions in characters through brutal, funny dialogue.

    mygumsarebleeding Report

