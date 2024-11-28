ADVERTISEMENT

Artist Miles Erickson creates the most hilariously insane comics under the name "My Gums Are Bleeding." His sense of humor is pretty dry, sardonic, and irreverent, making them stand out with bold joke choices that always hit hard.

Nowadays, "My Gums Are Bleeding" has over 48K followers, but that was not always the case. As the artist wrote in an interview with Bored Panda, his Instagram page was initially his personal profile, going all the way back to eighth grade. After gaining popularity on Reddit, people started flocking to his account, and soon, 90% of his followers were there for comics, and only 10% were his actual friends. Since then, Miles's audience has been constantly growing, and we are sure you will want to become one of them as well.

So, if you're ready for a fun time, scroll down below to see what Miles has created since his last post.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | x.com | threads.net