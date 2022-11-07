“My Gums Are Bleeding”: 45 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected Dark Endings Interview With Artist
Coming up with the proper stupid joke and twisting it in a not-so-stupid way takes a lot of effort and creativity. That's why today we want you to check out the most recent comics from the fantastic artist by the name of "My Gums Are Bleeding". In their webcomics, the artist portrays their beliefs in a surprisingly hilarious and satirical manner.
Bored Panda also reached out to the creator of the comics with some questions! First, we asked the artist to tell us a little bit about some of the influences that might've helped them find and develop their art style.
Art, in any kind of form, takes a lot of time not only to practice but also to produce, therefore we asked the artist how long it takes them to fully finish their comics.
"Obviously it depends, but not that long, I used to make like 5 comics a week but moved to only making about 1-2 a week to preserve the quality. The art is relatively easy compared to trying to come up with jokes, that’s definitely the hard part. Honestly now I’ll only spend the time drawing and editing a comic if the joke really resonates with me."
Being an artist is not easy, one can easily encounter a lack of inspiration, burnout, etc, so we wanted to ask the cartoonist about their ideas for the comics.
"I read a lot of news, Reddit, scour meme pages, and stuff like that for inspiration. A lot of times I’ll see a joke/meme/comic and think 'ok, how would I do this joke better?' Or 'this is a good punchline but I think it would be a lot funnier if the joke went in a different direction'. There will also be times where I’ll look at a witty comment thread on Twitter or something and think about how I can take what’s funny about it and adapt it into the comic format."
As we mentioned before, sometimes creative work can cause quite a burnout, therefore we asked the artist how they dealt with that as well.
"I've been burnt out constantly, there have been times recently where I’ll have to step away from the comics, and drawing in general, for a week or so. I do a lot of writing and art professionally and sometimes it can feel like I’m juggling way too much, though I think as an artist that’s a good problem to have."
People certainly always have their opinions about any piece of media they come across, the same goes for comics too. When asked about the kind of comments the artist receives, here's what we've been told, "It’s mostly positive, I enjoy reading the comments on my Reddit and Instagram posts. I find it very rewarding. Obviously, it’s the internet, so people are gonna say horrible things about you and your art no matter what, it kind of comes with the territory. But I’ve been very happy with the feedback I’ve gotten."
When it comes to upcoming projects, the artist rather likes to keep his audience guessing as to what they will be doing next!
"Ohh, I’m working on some really interesting stuff right now that I can’t talk about just yet. Which I know is a lame answer. But stay tuned, because I’m collaborating on some big projects that I’m really excited about."
"My gums are bleeding" also shared some rather interesting facts about their life, and perhaps, even some future plans.
"I’m really interested in finding that sweet spot between artistic integrity and popular appeal. I started out in the world of fine art, doing paintings and graphic novels. I was at Calarts for 4 years working almost exclusively on these massive, 100-page-long comics. I got burnt out on that real fast. Eventually, once I have enough of a following, I’d like to return to it and do something long-form, work on graphic novels or animated features. I’m working with a few TV studios on TV show ideas at the moment, so we’ll have to see if that actually pans out."