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Finish The Sentence: 26 Famous Quotes, Lyrics & Everyday Grammar That Are Harder Than You Think
A Star Wars scene with Darth Vader and Luke, with a missing word in the famous quotes, I am your father. Trivia quiz.
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Finish The Sentence: 26 Famous Quotes, Lyrics & Everyday Grammar That Are Harder Than You Think

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Some phrases are so iconic, so deeply woven into our culture, that you’d think finishing them would be easy. A famous speech here, a song lyric there, a classic movie line you’ve quoted a hundred times – but are you sure you remember every word?

Welcome to Part 2 of the Complete Sentence Quiz. Here, you’ll find 26 questions that will stretch your knowledge across song lyrics, famous quotes, iconic movie lines, and everyday grammar. One word is missing from each phrase, and your job is simple: fill in the blank.

💡Can you correctly type the word from memory?

💡Can you remember the missing word in these iconic songs?

💡Are these famous quotes and sayings easy to remember?

Remember: each phrase is just one word away from being complete. Take your time, trust what you know, and let’s get started. 🚀

In case you missed it, check out Part 1 here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Young man with glasses and headphones focused on a laptop. Perfect for learning difficult famous quotes and grammar.

    Image credits: Kaboom Pics

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