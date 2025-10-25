ADVERTISEMENT

Who doesn't know the name Harry Potter in this day and age? What began as a children's novel in 1997 is now a cultural phenomenon that most Millennials and Gen Z can't imagine their childhoods without. The "Harry Potter" books are the best-selling in history, with more than 600 million books sold worldwide, and the official fan club has over 18 million members.

In the online world, there's almost an unwritten rule that something so popular must be memed. And, in the case of "Harry Potter," it's true; the subreddit "Harry Potter memes" is dedicated to exactly that. So, wizard Pandas, take out your wands, put on your pointy hats, and have a hearty chuckle at these HP memes!

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Lmao

Tweet about Jason Isaacs joking to return as Hermione in Harry Potter reboot, with images of Lucius Malfoy and main characters.

DiscussingFilm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Fair Assumption, Tbh

    Harry Potter meme showing characters underwater, referencing Dumbledore and Hogwarts in a humorous scene.

    Technical_Exam1280 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Directed Or Misdirected, That Is The Question?

    Alt text: A Harry Potter meme joking about the director of Thor with a smiling wizard in a library setting.

    amoulicious Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Since 1997, when Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone came out, the franchise has expanded into eight movies about the titular character, a spinoff prequels trilogy (Fantastic Beasts), a stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and dozens of video games across different platforms. Potterheads even have a dedicated website (former Pottermore) where they can get sorted into Hogwarts houses, find their Patronus, and find all the latest news about the franchise.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    News that includes the upcoming reboot TV series on HBO and a new audiobook featuring many famous actors voicing beloved characters. Some famous faces for the upcoming TV series include John Lithgow as Professor Dumbledore, Nick Frost as Hagrid, and Warwick Davis returning as Professor Flitwick. The cast for the audiobook includes Hugh Laurie as Dumbledore, Matthew Macfaden as Voldemort, and Keira Knightley as Professor Umbridge.
    #4

    The Post Said Enough

    Ron Weasley reacting to a YouTube comment about starring in a Muggle music video in Harry Potter memes.

    raf0123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    🫣

    Woman smiling outdoors holding a humorous Harry Potter book in a meme about Malfoy, perfect for Gryffindor common room fans.

    Traditional-Way-8097 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Dumby's Logic

    Text meme featuring Dumbledore humorously discussing rules and detention in a Harry Potter meme for Gryffindor fans.

    Aggressive-Nobody473 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    For something as popular as the "Harry Potter" franchise, it's impossible to get love only. If you type "why is Harry Potter so..." in the Google search bar, the engine will give you many different suggestions. From why is it so "popular," "famous," and "powerful," to people wondering what makes it so "boring," "special," and "weak" (the last one is probably about the character).

    It might be hard to find a person that's unfamiliar with the character or the franchise. With that said, even adults have been mesmerized by the story from the time the very first book came out. But should adults feel ashamed for reading "Potter"? Even one of the actors from the original film series, Miriam Margolyes, said grownup fans should "be over that by now." "I just think that it's for children!" she defended her stance.
    #7

    Permissions Are Very Important

    Harry Potter memes featuring Dumbledore and McGonagall discussing rules about guardians and Hogwarts consent.

    Acrobatic-Home8405 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Student Harassment Aside

    Barty Crouch Jr. holding a wand, praised as a decent teacher while undercover in Harry Potter memes.

    RowAdditional1614 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    The Hogwarts Crush-O-Meter

    Harry Potter memes showing characters and actors admitting crushes on Emma Watson and others in a humorous text format.

    Traditional-Way-8097 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    However, some Britons might disagree. As a recent YouGov poll revealed, half of the adults in the UK think that "Harry Potter" is equally for children and adults. Still, 42% believe it's inherently childish.

    As the editor for USA Today David Oliver writes, the "Harry Potter" series are not just children's books. There's power in revisiting childhood stories, he claims. And as adults, we're capable of seeing more than just a story between good and evil.

    "I recognized we're all a product of our upbringing, the friends (and enemies) that surround us and our teachers," Oliver wrote. "While our inherent kindness, ambition, wit and courage can shine, these qualities take nurturing, too. When ambition envelops a person, it can spiral into greed and terror (Voldemort). Kindness can lead to your downfall (Cedric Diggory)."
    #10

    True :d

    Excerpt from a Harry Potter book showing chapter title and a quote from Dumbledore, part of Harry Potter memes.

    m4th_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    👀👀☠️☠️

    Harry Potter meme about Dumbledore’s rules for first years and Harry, shared by user randypaint.

    rateryarth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Wonder If They Had Calculators

    Harry Potter meme about confusing wizarding currency involving Sickles, Galleons, and Knuts in the magical world.

    SkylarFlame1450 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, some might say that "Harry Potter" is not for all adults. That's especially true for Gen Z grownups, and it mostly has to do with the author. While Millennials might be more forgiving or willing to separate the art from the artists, many Gen Zers shun J.K. Rowling for her anti-trans views.
    #13

    Always Kinda Confused Me

    Ron Weasley reacting to first year levitation charm versus pronouncing Parseltongue meme, Harry Potter memes humor.

    Coolguy020609 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    amywhittaker96 avatar
    Amy Whittaker
    Amy Whittaker
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well no.... in the books Ron hears Harry speak parseltongue most nights when Harry is sleeping/dreaming.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    When Your Comeback Is So Good It Leaves Them Speechless

    Draco Malfoy and Madam Pomfrey in a Harry Potter meme referencing snitches and stitches humor in the Gryffindor common room.

    DesirableDoll Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    How On Earth Did He Play That Off

    Harry Potter meme questioning Voldemort's street cred after losing a duel to a 14-year-old boy.

    SkylarFlame1450 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When asked about whether they'll watch the new "Harry Potter" series, younger people were more likely to respond in the negative. 54% of 18-24 year-olds said in a recent poll that they won't watch it, while only 48% of 25-49 year-olds said the same. A bigger portion of the younger respondent group also said they dislike J.K. Rowling – a whopping 53%. In contrast, only 26% of 25-49 year-olds admitted to disliking her.
    #16

    Justice

    Harry Potter memes featuring justice for Umbridge with a laughing character in a cozy Gryffindor setting.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    I Am Confusion

    Harry Potter meme featuring a confused man with drawn glasses and lightning scar, perfect for cozy Gryffindor common room laughs.

    airpod_smurf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Extremely Accurate

    Summary of Harry Potter novel with humorous quotes, highlighting key moments in cozy Gryffindor common room memes.

    SkylarFlame1450 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Gemma Stone, a UK transgender writer and co-founder of the Trans Writes news site, told Newsweek that such trends are not surprising. "With a media landscape that works so diligently to keep trans people out while elevating the voices of those who are outright spreading hateful lies about us; I am not surprised or shocked to find that most people haven't worked to distance themselves from Rowling or Harry Potter," she explained.
    #19

    Fair Point I Guess

    Harry Potter meme featuring Draco Malfoy angrily talking to Harry in a humorous Gryffindor common room setting.

    MDaniel98 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    :")

    Man with emotional expression in Harry Potter meme about Hagrid making grown men cry, popular Harry Potter memes content.

    GlitteringgGem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    I Stand By This

    Harry Potter memes comparing two characters as teachers, one dark and intense, the other elegant and confident, in a magical setting.

    Disgruntled_Veteran Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    However, despite the controversies, the popularity of the franchise doesn't seem to wane. In January 2024, the video game Hogwarts: Legacy reportedly sold over 24 million copies. The book series has also been translated into 84 languages. Still, the first book in the entire series, "Philosopher's Stone," remains the most popular by sales to this day.
    #22

    He Won't Play Every Game, Trust Me

    Four-panel Harry Potter meme featuring characters discussing finding a Seeker in a Hogwarts setting.

    hastati17 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    As Phineas Nigellus Said, "Dumbledore’s Got Style”

    Harry Potter memes comparing different names for Voldemort alongside expanding brain illustrations in a humorous layout.

    Michaelscottera Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    We Shall See I Guess

    Harry Potter meme with Hagrid and a Temu version in a humorous three-panel format.

    jodibwithoutane Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    How many Panda Potterheads do we have here today? Let yourselves be known in the comments! Share with us which house the sorting hat sorted you into and what your Patronus is, while you're at it. And if you want to see even more funny pics about the magical world of "Harry Potter," head right over here and here!
    #25

    There Are Always Sacrifices

    Harry Potter meme showing a humorous dialogue about Harry’s evil clone and a risky decision to protect friends.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Please Specify 🤣

    Comparison meme about elves referencing Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings fandoms for Harry Potter memes.

    QueerInQueens Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Harry's Chemistry In The Movies For Some Reason:

    Harry Potter meme showing increasing brain activity with characters Ginny, Cho, Hermione, Luna, and a random waitress.

    MaderaArt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Genius

    Harry Potter meme showing a humorous exchange about Voldemort's wand dangling from his wrist.

    SkylarFlame1450 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    An Investment From The Past

    Man with finger to lips, humorous Harry Potter meme about Cho, Cedric, and Voldemort, perfect for cozy Gryffindor common room fans.

    InteractionPresent66 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    I Didn't Expecto This Patronous

    Harry Potter meme featuring a spell casting scene and humorous dialogue in a dark, magical setting.

    amoulicious Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    She Was Absolutely Useless

    Three-headed dragon meme with heads labeled Viktor Krum, Cedric Diggory and Harry Potter, and Fleur Delacour, humorous Harry Potter memes.

    Cool_Nerd2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    As An American, I Still Don't Understand Why They Changed It

    Harry Potter meme showing Americans reacting calmly to sorcerer's and shocked to philosopher's spelling differences.

    MaderaArt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Must've Felt Lame

    Meme showing a side-eyed monkey reaction about Hogwarts professors failing to keep first years away, Harry Potter memes theme.

    Xerzajik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    The Sorting Hat's Lesser Known Brother, The Condesending Belt

    Close-up of an old leather belt buckle resembling an angry face, perfect for Harry Potter memes about Gryffindor common room moments.

    Quarantined_foodie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    That Had To Suck Big Time

    Soldier with intense expression alongside text about Ron watching Harry and Hermione in a Harry Potter meme.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    I Laughed Too Hard At This

    Meme showing a dramatic scene from Avengers with humorous Harry Potter counter curse reference for cozy Gryffindor common room.

    Minecraft69Player12 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    😂

    Harry Potter meme with characters in a dark scene and a laughing Woody toy illustrating a funny reaction moment.

    Minute_Associate5873 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Actually Worked!

    Harry Potter meme featuring Sirius, Remus, and Peter Pettigrew with humorous dialogue from the wizarding world.

    EnchantedStaarr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    The Boy Who Had The Mommy Issues

    Three-panel meme with images of Harry Potter's mother, wife, and a historic man, humorously related to Harry Potter memes.

    IndicationBrief5950 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    This Makes Me Feel Better

    Harry Potter meme about procrastination referencing the egg clue solved at the last minute in the Gryffindor common room.

    SkylarFlame1450 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Riveting Action

    View of green hedges with text referencing the final task in the Triwizard tournament from Harry Potter memes.

    magic8ballzz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Too Specific

    Hand holding a Coke bottle labeled with Harry Potter character Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore, a Harry Potter meme.

    tired-confused Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    I Knew It Looked Familiar😆

    Hand with a ring resembling Voldemort’s wand, featuring a Harry Potter meme about magical engagement humor.

    RacingRoxy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Somebody Didn't Read The Books

    Harry Potter meme comparing buying brooms for talented students versus the richest student in the school.

    Jaggermaps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    One Of The Many Mrs Weasley Moments I Like From The Books

    Mrs. Weasley giving Harry a family heirloom watch, a touching moment in Harry Potter memes about Gryffindor coziness.

    comefromawayfan2022 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Never Too Old

    Harry Potter meme comparing 7 year old and 30+ year old using a random stick as a wand in a forest setting.

    TimeyxWimey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Okay, Last One I Promise

    Harry Potter memes featuring Dumbledore and Snape about House Cup points and Gryffindor in a humorous scene.

    hastati17 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Harry Potter Only Has Two Plot Points

    Harry Potter meme comparing mistaken beliefs about evil characters with images from the Harry Potter movies.

    Puzzleheaded_Sky7369 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Parenting Level: Herbology

    Couple dressed in Harry Potter costumes holding a crying baby in a Mandrake plant pot, a funny Harry Potter meme moment.

    XanderFord14 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Yeh Can't Argue With Tha' One, Albus

    Harry Potter meme featuring a humorous scene with Harry explaining the meaning behind his name in Gryffindor common room style.

    cattosaurus_rex8150 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    🙃

    Dark Harry Potter meme showing characters debating if Draco is alive, fitting for Harry Potter memes in the Gryffindor common room.

    Mayaa900_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    I Wonder How Good At Potions Harry Would've Been If Snape Was A Better Teacher

    SpongeBob meme illustrating Harry Potter’s potion brewing skills improving from Snape’s class to using old notes.

    HPOS10 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Order Is Like 95% Weasleys

    Harry Potter meme featuring Dumbledore and multiple Weasley characters, perfect for cozy Gryffindor common room humor.

    MystiqueGreen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    The Use On A Student Is Regrettably Forbidden

    Severus Snape showing Veritaserum potion with Harry Potter characters in a humorous Harry Potter meme scene.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    What Outcome Did She Actually Expect? 😭

    Hermione looking upset in a Harry Potter meme about complicated feelings in the Gryffindor common room.

    Nightmarelove19 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    In The Same Time In Hogwarts. Minerva's Beautiful

    Black and white meme showing young Tom Riddle and Minerva McGonagall referencing Harry Potter memes.

    Arwen_1202 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    'Harry, No'

    Funny Harry Potter meme text imagining a book by Hogwarts characters, perfect for Gryffindor common room humor.

    SkylarFlame1450 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Snape Brewing In His Dungeon

    Severus Snape animated meme analyzing a conspiracy board during Prisoner of Azkaban in Harry Potter memes.

    amoulicious Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Triwizard Tournament

    Fire-breathing dragon and calm lake scenes representing different Harry Potter Triwizard Tournament moments meme.

    Tired_2295 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    He Deserves It

    Funny Harry Potter meme showing Peter Pettigrew's shocked reaction to Ron taping his wand back together.

    HereBecauseImASquib Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Poor Guy (Literally)

    Squidward reacting differently in two panels, paired with humorous Harry Potter meme text about Professor McGonagall.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    😂

    Man making a skeptical face reacting to a Harry Potter meme about Fleur turning into Harry and hiding from Bill.

    Late_Classroom4656 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Like I Know They're Trapped In A Painting But Still

    Harry Potter meme showing Dumbledore's portrait with text about paintings making characters immortal in the series.

    KINGCORUSCANT Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Remember?

    Ron confused about being in two places at once, while Harry and Hermione respond in a Harry Potter meme.

    LunaGlowww Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    And What About Elves?

    Humorous Harry Potter meme about owl lifespan shared in a casual online conversation, perfect for Gryffindor fans.

    CuteBabyMaker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Picture This 😂

    Funny Harry Potter meme about Hogwarts house dance lessons and who Slytherins get to waltz with in the Gryffindor common room.

    thedave003 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    But He Doesn't Have Hair

    Google search about Voldemort and Harry Potter meme showing Voldemort asking for shampoo in a funny scene.

    Hii_there_1999 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Do You Think Each Placement Is Accurate?

    Harry Potter memes featuring characters with humorous excuses for not attending work, perfect for cozy Gryffindor moments.

    Scaredy-Kats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Oh No This Is Not Something You Say To Your Girlfriend Harry

    Excerpt from a Harry Potter book showing dialogue between Hermione, Cho, and Harry, ideal for Harry Potter memes.

    Edwardkenway88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    She Has A Point

    Scene from Harry Potter meme featuring Hermione discussing Malfoy as the Heir of Slytherin with humorous captions.

    magic8ballzz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    It Will Get Better... I'm Sure

    Side-by-side Harry Potter memes showing a character looking fresh then tired after 28 days, perfect for Harry Potter memes fans.

    KayvaanShrike1845 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Why Snape Hated Everyone

    Text meme listing reasons Snape hated characters, featuring Harry Potter memes about Gryffindor and Severus Snape emotions.

    Early_Condition832 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Basically

    Harry Potter meme showing a young wizard with round glasses humorously answering a teacher's question about the future.

    hatchi1996 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    It’s Levi Oh Saaaah!

    Harry Potter meme featuring Ron and Hermione with distorted text for a funny Gryffindor common room moment.

    HolocronSurvivor80 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Hilarious

    Four-panel Harry Potter meme featuring Draco Malfoy, Harry Potter, a professor, and students discussing a potion with humorous captions.

    hard_n_huge Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!