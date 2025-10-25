ADVERTISEMENT

Who doesn't know the name Harry Potter in this day and age? What began as a children's novel in 1997 is now a cultural phenomenon that most Millennials and Gen Z can't imagine their childhoods without. The "Harry Potter" books are the best-selling in history, with more than 600 million books sold worldwide, and the official fan club has over 18 million members.

In the online world, there's almost an unwritten rule that something so popular must be memed. And, in the case of "Harry Potter," it's true; the subreddit "Harry Potter memes" is dedicated to exactly that. So, wizard Pandas, take out your wands, put on your pointy hats, and have a hearty chuckle at these HP memes!

More info: Reddit