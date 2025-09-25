ADVERTISEMENT

Just when you thought Hogwarts couldn’t get any funnier, the memes keep coming. From Hermione’s fiery clapbacks to gaping plot holes, the Wizarding World has given fans endless material to turn magic into pure comedy.

This round brings together some of the most hilarious, sus (you’ve been warned), and downright relatable Harry Potter memes circulating online. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just here for the laughs, these memes are guaranteed to make you giggle, facepalm, and maybe even snort like a hippogriff.

Have fun scrolling! PS: Don’t forget to check out Part One on my profile, and stay tuned for Parts Three and Four—I’ll be dropping a new volume every week!

#1

Hp Plot Hole

    #2

    Yeah Malfoy, Could You Explain To Me How Is That Supposed To Offend Harry?

    #3

    Rejection Be Like

    #4

    When You’re Angry But Still Polite Af

    #5

    A Cheeto Bro

    #6

    That’s… A Bit Sus, To Say The Least

    #7

    Students: Ugh, Back To Normal Now

    #8

    Remember The Og Ps2 Game?

    #9

    Professor: Why Are You Late? Student: Ask The Staircase

    #10

    Well, Except For Old Voldy

    #11

    Poor Zoey… I Mean, Seamus

    #12

    I Don’t See The Hummingbird

    #13

    Maybe Check Your Sentence Order Next Time?

    #14

    Pretty Long-Distance Friendship, Huh?

    #15

    Harry Literally Spent Seven Years Being A Third Wheel

    #16

    I See Two Alan Rickman’s, But No Keanu Reeves’s

    #17

    Ron = Idiot, Harry = Hero, Hermione = Wannabe Mediator

    #18

    Other Houses: Do The Right Thing Slytherin: Do The Terrifying Thing

    #19

    Snake: Why Do You Want To Go Blow Up Dudley’s Bathroom? (Well, Actually That’s Not A Bad Idea)

    #20

    That’s What Druggies Say Too

    #21

    Harry: *escapes Death* No Big Deal Hermione: *yells At Harry* Harry: Ahh I’m So Scared

    #22

    Plot Hole

    #23

    Lmao

    #24

    The Punch Sfx In The Movie Too

    #25

    I Mean, She’s Not Wrong

    #26

    So Biased

    #27

    So Do I, Lady. So Do I

    #28

    Don’t Forget Hermione Also Turning Into A Cat

    #29

    With That Grin On His Face, I Wouldn’t Put It Past Him

    #30

    Percy Has Serious Blaming Issues

    #31

    Plot Hole

    #32

    Ron Probably Just Wanted An Excuse To Get Away From Percy

    #33

    So True *cue Sniffling*

    #34

    I Think I Have A Similar Stomach Pain, Harry

    #35

    Who Thinks The Hbo Series Is Gonna Flop

    #36

    I Actually Kinda Like Mr. Crouch For That

    #37

    Daniel Didn’t Read The Books Before?

    #38

    I Predict Everyone Will Rotate Their Phone

