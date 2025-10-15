Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Keira Knightley Slammed For Seemingly Laughing At Trans Activists’ Boycott Of ‘Harry Potter’
Keira Knightley smiling during an interview, amid controversy over trans activists boycott of Harry Potter.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Keira Knightley Slammed For Seemingly Laughing At Trans Activists’ Boycott Of ‘Harry Potter’

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Netizens were left bitterly disappointed over Keira Knightley’s reaction to the boycott of the Harry Potter universe by transgender activists.

She pleaded ignorance to the controversy surrounding author J.K. Rowling, claiming she was “aware” of it only after joining Audible’s new audiobook rendition of the franchise’s seven books.

Highlights
  • Fans expressed disappointment over Keira Knightley’s reaction to the boycott of the Harry Potter universe.
  • She claimed she wasn't "aware" of the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling before signing to be part of the new audiobooks for the franchise's seven books.
  • Keira Knightley will be the voice of Professor Umbridge in the audiobooks.
  • Some felt the two-time Oscar nominee chose her “paycheck over morals.”

“She looks openly pissed at being asked the question,” one commented online.

RELATED:

    Fans expressed disappointment over Keira Knightley’s reaction to the boycott of the Harry Potter universe

    Keira Knightley at an event, wearing a black and white patterned dress, amid controversy involving trans activists boycott.

    Keira Knightley at an event, wearing a black and white patterned dress, amid controversy involving trans activists boycott.

    Image credits: Swan Gallet/WWD

    Keira Knightley agreed to lend her voice to the character of Professor Umbridge in Pottermore Publishing and Audible‘s Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions.

    The actress claimed she was “not aware” of fans’ calls to boycott the audiobooks over J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans views.

    Keira Knightley at a red carpet event, wearing a navy dress and holding a decorative clutch bag.

    Keira Knightley at a red carpet event, wearing a navy dress and holding a decorative clutch bag.

    Image credits: Luca Teuchmann/WireImage

    “I was not aware of that, no. I’m very sorry,” Knightley told Decider before letting out a laugh.

    She then said she hopes people can figure out “how to live together” despite different opinions.

    “I think we’re all living in a period of time right now where we’re all going to have to figure out how to live together, aren’t we?” the actress said. “We’ve all got very different opinions. I hope that we can all find respect.”

    “I’m very sorry,” Knightley said before laughing in the middle of her answer 

    Harry Potter narrator script displayed on a tablet screen with watermark visible on the text.

    Harry Potter narrator script displayed on a tablet screen with watermark visible on the text.

    Image credits: Harry Potter

    The response from the British actress sparked a firestorm of reactions online, with many finding her laugh disrespectful. Some felt she chose her “paycheck over morals.”

    “Is she laughing ??? Gosh this is the worst answer,” one said, while another agreed, “That laugh says NOT sorry.”

    “‘I wanted the money and I din’t care about human rights’ there I fixed it for you,” read one comment online.

    Some felt the two-time Oscar nominee chose her “paycheck over morals”

    Keira Knightley smiling during an interview amid controversy involving trans activists’ boycott of Harry Potter.

    Keira Knightley smiling during an interview amid controversy involving trans activists’ boycott of Harry Potter.

    Image credits: Hits Radio

    “Meaningless word salad. This is such a disappointing non-answer. Rowling is the one who lacks respect and refuses to live together,” one said.

    “She is, in fact, not sorry,” one said. Another exclaimed, “ewww wtf was that response.”

    “Hate isn’t an opinion,” said another.

    Keira Knightley in a dimly lit scene, looking back with a serious expression, related to Harry Potter boycott controversy.

    Keira Knightley in a dimly lit scene, looking back with a serious expression, related to Harry Potter boycott controversy.

    Image credits: Netflix

    One said, “I guess the umbridge role is fitting.”

    Others sided with the two-time Oscar nominee and said, “She has nothing to apologise for.”

    “Good answer! What else would she say. It’s none of her business,” one said.

    Keira Knightley with short hair and embellished top, showing mixed expressions amid trans activists boycott discussion.

    Keira Knightley with short hair and embellished top, showing mixed expressions amid trans activists boycott discussion.

    Image credits: deciderdotcom/TikTok

    Tweet by Cash Loren stating common sense is finally winning, commenting on Keira Knightley laughing at trans activists' Harry Potter boycott.

    Tweet by Cash Loren stating common sense is finally winning, commenting on Keira Knightley laughing at trans activists' Harry Potter boycott.

    Image credits: CashLorenShow

    Another wrote, “Good for her! Just ignore the noise, everyone’s trying to cancel everyone. She’s right, just get along!”

    “The body language says ‘nope don’t care about all that’ and I love it,” another said.

    “First Sydney Sweeney, now Keira Knightley,” one said, possibly referencing headlines about Sydney Sweeney registering as a Republican voter in Florida a few months before the last election season.

    Fans have been calling for a boycott of the audiobooks over J.K. Rowling’s loud anti-trans views

    Protester holding sign referencing Keira Knightley amid trans activists' boycott of Harry Potter event.

    Protester holding sign referencing Keira Knightley amid trans activists' boycott of Harry Potter event.

    Image credits: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Keira Knightley amid backlash from trans activists over Harry Potter boycott.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Keira Knightley amid backlash from trans activists over Harry Potter boycott.

    Image credits: stuckinrevmode

    The news of the audiobooks left fans outraged as Rowling is the producer through her Pottermore Publishing company.

    The author’s vocal, anti-trans opinions have angered fans over the last few years, with actors from the Harry Potter movies distancing themselves and putting out statements in support of the transgender community.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Decider.com (@deciderdotcom)

    Tweet discussing Keira Knightley’s message addressing transgender people facing discrimination and state-sanctioned bigotry.

    Tweet discussing Keira Knightley’s message addressing transgender people facing discrimination and state-sanctioned bigotry.

    Image credits: Neoncookies111

    In addition to talking about the audiobooks, Knightley recently discussed her hit film Bend It Like Beckham.

    The original film’s director, Gurinder Chadha, confirmed that a sequel is being developed, more than two decades after the 2002 sports comedy-drama starring Knightley and Parminder Nagra as soccer players hit the big screen.

    Knightley said it was “exciting” to see a sequel to her 2002 hit sports comedy-drama Bend It Like Beckham

    Two women celebrating outdoors, one raising fist, illustrating Keira Knightley and trans activists boycott reaction.

    Two women celebrating outdoors, one raising fist, illustrating Keira Knightley and trans activists boycott reaction.

    Image credits: Sundance/WireImage

    Knightley said it was “exciting” to see a sequel and hoped to be cast as the coach.

    “I need to be the coach,” she said in an AP interview clip.

    She expressed gratitude over being part of something that is associated with so much “legacy” and “positivity.”

    “I think it’s so amazing that a film that was made nearly 25 years ago, it’s still the one that if someone comes up to me, it’s about that film,” she told People last month.

    “Particularly so many girls do play [soccer] now, and they want to come up and talk about it,” she added. “So it’s amazing to be a part of something that has, kind of, legacy and that positivity around it.”

    “First Sydney Sweeney, now Keira Knightley,” one commented online

    Tweet about British actors and oppression, related to Keira Knightley and trans activists boycott controversy.

    Tweet about British actors and oppression, related to Keira Knightley and trans activists boycott controversy.

    Image credits: loveiaria

    Tweet expressing strong backlash against Keira Knightley related to trans activists' boycott of Harry Potter.

    Tweet expressing strong backlash against Keira Knightley related to trans activists' boycott of Harry Potter.

    Image credits: hotwingheiress

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning if Keira Knightley was answering in character amid boycott controversy by trans activists.

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning if Keira Knightley was answering in character amid boycott controversy by trans activists.

    Image credits: kenstromger

    Tweet screenshot showing user ban ker dont care commenting on Keira Knightley amid trans activists boycott of Harry Potter.

    Tweet screenshot showing user ban ker dont care commenting on Keira Knightley amid trans activists boycott of Harry Potter.

    Image credits: 2136279841m1

    ALT text: Social media post criticizing Keira Knightley for her response to a trans activists boycott of Harry Potter.

    ALT text: Social media post criticizing Keira Knightley for her response to a trans activists boycott of Harry Potter.

    Image credits: debradickerson

    Tweet from verified Mike Tyson replying to a message, mentioning apology amid Keira Knightley and trans activists boycott debate.

    Tweet from verified Mike Tyson replying to a message, mentioning apology amid Keira Knightley and trans activists boycott debate.

    Image credits: IronMikeSwims

    Tweet discussing Keira Knightley and reactions to trans activists' boycott of Harry Potter, questioning her awareness.

    Tweet discussing Keira Knightley and reactions to trans activists' boycott of Harry Potter, questioning her awareness.

    Image credits: DaleKerr

    Tweet criticizing Keira Knightley for allegedly laughing at trans activists' boycott related to Harry Potter controversy.

    Tweet criticizing Keira Knightley for allegedly laughing at trans activists' boycott related to Harry Potter controversy.

    Image credits: singfromthehair

    Tweet by Pankaj Agrawal questioning laughing at trans activists' boycott related to Harry Potter activism controversy.

    Tweet by Pankaj Agrawal questioning laughing at trans activists' boycott related to Harry Potter activism controversy.

    Image credits: iampankaj_007

    Tweet discussing Keira Knightley slammed for seemingly laughing at trans activists' boycott of Harry Potter controversy.

    Tweet discussing Keira Knightley slammed for seemingly laughing at trans activists' boycott of Harry Potter controversy.

    Image credits: bellyboy672

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Keira Knightley amid backlash from trans activists over a Harry Potter boycott.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Keira Knightley amid backlash from trans activists over a Harry Potter boycott.

    Image credits: ContrarianSaver

    Tweet discussing Keira Knightley amid backlash over trans activists' boycott of Harry Potter, urging support for women's rights.

    Tweet discussing Keira Knightley amid backlash over trans activists' boycott of Harry Potter, urging support for women's rights.

    Image credits: Sorelle_Arduino

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Keira Knightley amid backlash from trans activists’ boycott of Harry Potter.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Keira Knightley amid backlash from trans activists’ boycott of Harry Potter.

    Image credits: mr_kemy

    Tweet by The BubbaDude criticizing Keira Knightley’s role choice amid trans activists' boycott of Harry Potter content.

    Tweet by The BubbaDude criticizing Keira Knightley’s role choice amid trans activists' boycott of Harry Potter content.

    Image credits: The_Bubbadude

    Tweet by Imran Akram referencing Keira Knightley and Umbridge, related to controversy involving trans activists and Harry Potter boycott.

    Tweet by Imran Akram referencing Keira Knightley and Umbridge, related to controversy involving trans activists and Harry Potter boycott.

    Image credits: Imran_Akram_001

    Tweet from An Elegant Goose expressing support for Harry Potter books and actress amid trans activist boycott controversy.

    Tweet from An Elegant Goose expressing support for Harry Potter books and actress amid trans activist boycott controversy.

    Image credits: Hippiepig

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    J.K. Rowling is not a good person.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zkvanpatten avatar
    Zara VP
    Zara VP
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why? Because she believes something you don’t? You’ll have to come up with more than that — differing opinions aren’t grounds for exile.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
