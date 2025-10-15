Keira Knightley Slammed For Seemingly Laughing At Trans Activists’ Boycott Of ‘Harry Potter’
Netizens were left bitterly disappointed over Keira Knightley’s reaction to the boycott of the Harry Potter universe by transgender activists.
She pleaded ignorance to the controversy surrounding author J.K. Rowling, claiming she was “aware” of it only after joining Audible’s new audiobook rendition of the franchise’s seven books.
Fans expressed disappointment over Keira Knightley’s reaction to the boycott of the Harry Potter universe
Keira Knightley agreed to lend her voice to the character of Professor Umbridge in Pottermore Publishing and Audible‘s Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions.
The actress claimed she was “not aware” of fans’ calls to boycott the audiobooks over J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans views.
“I was not aware of that, no. I’m very sorry,” Knightley told Decider before letting out a laugh.
She then said she hopes people can figure out “how to live together” despite different opinions.
“I think we’re all living in a period of time right now where we’re all going to have to figure out how to live together, aren’t we?” the actress said. “We’ve all got very different opinions. I hope that we can all find respect.”
“I’m very sorry,” Knightley said before laughing in the middle of her answer
The response from the British actress sparked a firestorm of reactions online, with many finding her laugh disrespectful. Some felt she chose her “paycheck over morals.”
“Is she laughing ??? Gosh this is the worst answer,” one said, while another agreed, “That laugh says NOT sorry.”
“‘I wanted the money and I din’t care about human rights’ there I fixed it for you,” read one comment online.
Some felt the two-time Oscar nominee chose her “paycheck over morals”
“Meaningless word salad. This is such a disappointing non-answer. Rowling is the one who lacks respect and refuses to live together,” one said.
“She is, in fact, not sorry,” one said. Another exclaimed, “ewww wtf was that response.”
“Hate isn’t an opinion,” said another.
One said, “I guess the umbridge role is fitting.”
Others sided with the two-time Oscar nominee and said, “She has nothing to apologise for.”
“Good answer! What else would she say. It’s none of her business,” one said.
Another wrote, “Good for her! Just ignore the noise, everyone’s trying to cancel everyone. She’s right, just get along!”
“The body language says ‘nope don’t care about all that’ and I love it,” another said.
“First Sydney Sweeney, now Keira Knightley,” one said, possibly referencing headlines about Sydney Sweeney registering as a Republican voter in Florida a few months before the last election season.
Fans have been calling for a boycott of the audiobooks over J.K. Rowling’s loud anti-trans views
The news of the audiobooks left fans outraged as Rowling is the producer through her Pottermore Publishing company.
The author’s vocal, anti-trans opinions have angered fans over the last few years, with actors from the Harry Potter movies distancing themselves and putting out statements in support of the transgender community.
In addition to talking about the audiobooks, Knightley recently discussed her hit film Bend It Like Beckham.
The original film’s director, Gurinder Chadha, confirmed that a sequel is being developed, more than two decades after the 2002 sports comedy-drama starring Knightley and Parminder Nagra as soccer players hit the big screen.
Knightley said it was “exciting” to see a sequel to her 2002 hit sports comedy-drama Bend It Like Beckham
Knightley said it was “exciting” to see a sequel and hoped to be cast as the coach.
“I need to be the coach,” she said in an AP interview clip.
She expressed gratitude over being part of something that is associated with so much “legacy” and “positivity.”
“I think it’s so amazing that a film that was made nearly 25 years ago, it’s still the one that if someone comes up to me, it’s about that film,” she told People last month.
“Particularly so many girls do play [soccer] now, and they want to come up and talk about it,” she added. “So it’s amazing to be a part of something that has, kind of, legacy and that positivity around it.”
“First Sydney Sweeney, now Keira Knightley,” one commented online
Why? Because she believes something you don’t? You’ll have to come up with more than that — differing opinions aren’t grounds for exile.Load More Replies...
It is when your opinion is, "Transwomen are atrocities who should not exist, and I'm going to use my wealth to actively, deliberately, work towards their eradication. Also if you support 'Harry Potter,' you support my bigoted views on this."
