Emma Watson Finally Breaks Her Silence On Trans Feud With J.K. Rowling, And Fans Aren’t Happy

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Watson has finally addressed her explosive feud with J.K. Rowling.

The 35-year-old star said she couldn’t “cancel” the author, despite Rowling saying she could “never forgive” the actress.

Netizens criticized her for expressing “neutrality” and “siding with the oppressor.”

Watson also spoke about how she used acting as an escape from her childhood struggles in the rare interview.

Highlights Emma Watson was accused of being “spineless coward" after commenting on her feud with J.K. Rowling.

The actress, 35, said she could never “cancel" the author, who previously stated she would never forgive Watson for disagreeing with her.

The British star also said there was one thing that left her “most upset” about her fallout with Rowling.

Elsewhere in the interview, Watson spoke about how she used acting as an “escape” from the painful experiences in her childhood.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

Emma Watson has finally addressed her explosive feud with J.K. Rowling in a rare interview

Emma Watson wearing black off-shoulder dress at an event amid trans feud with J.K. Rowling controversy.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Emma Watson sat down for an interview with Jay Shetty for the September 24 podcast episode of On Purpose With Jay Shetty.

The actress addressed her fractured relationship with the Harry Potter author, who conceptualized the iconic character of Hermione Granger. Watson brought the character to life in all eight of the franchise’s movies from 2001 to 2011.

Rowling previously said Watson and her co-star Daniel Radcliffe could save their apologies for disagreeing with her transphobic opinions.

But despite the tensions, Watson said she can continue to “cherish” the author for their past experiences.

Emma Watson speaking into a microphone during a podcast, addressing the trans feud with J.K. Rowling.

Share icon

Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast

“I really don’t believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, mean that I can’t and don’t treasure Jo and the person that I, that I had personal experiences with,” Watson told Shetty.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will never believe that one negates the other and that my experience of that person, I don’t get to keep and cherish … I just don’t think these things are either or,” Watson continued.

The British star said there was one thing that left her “most upset” about her fallout with Rowling.

“I think the thing I’m most upset about is that a conversation was never made possible,” she told the podcaster.

The British star said there was one thing that left her “most upset” about her fallout with Rowling

Portrait of a woman wearing a pale blue hat with floral details, relating to Emma Watson trans feud with J.K. Rowling discussion.

Share icon

Image credits: jk_rowling/X

The Perks of Being a Wallflower actress recalled Rowling’s “kindness and words of encouragement and steadfastness” when she was young.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, she credited the author for giving her an opportunity and a character that “barely exists in the history of English literature.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is just no world in which I could ever cancel her out for, or cancel that out, for anything. It has to remain true — it is true,” she said.

J.K. Rowling with young actors at an event, highlighting the context of Emma Watson's trans feud silence.

Share icon

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

“I can love her, I can know she loved me, I can be grateful to her, I can know the things that she said are true, and there can be this whole other thing,” she went on to say. “My job feels like to just hold all of it, but the bigger thing is just what she’s done will never be taken away from me.”

When Shetty asked if she would be open to having a dialogue with the novelist, she said she is and “always will” be.

“I believe in that. I believe in that completely,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watson said she does not “want to say anything that continues to weaponize a really toxic debate and conversation” and that’s why she avoids publicly commenting on the situation.

The 35-year-old actress said she couldn’t “ever cancel” the author, despite Rowling saying she would “never forgive” her

Emma Watson speaking during an interview, addressing the trans feud with J.K. Rowling and fan reactions.

Share icon

Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Emma Watson's response in the trans feud with J.K. Rowling, sparking fan reactions.

Share icon

Image credits: HazelAppleyard_

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere in the interview, Watson said it was her “deepest wish” that she could still “keep loving” people who disagree with her and that they could love her, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I guess where I’ve landed it, it’s not so much what we say or what we believe, it’s how we say it,” she added. “I just see this world right now where we seem to be giving permission to this throwing out of people, or that people are disposable. I will always think that’s wrong.”

The Little Women star believes “no one is disposable.”

“Everyone as far as possible, whatever the conversation is, should and can be treated with, at the very least, dignity and respect,” she added.

Watson also opened up about her watching her parents Chris Watson and Jacqueline Luesby go through a painful divorce when she was 5 years old.

Woman with red hair in black suit holding clutch at HBO Finding the Way Home event, related to Emma Watson trans feud news.

Share icon

Image credits: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency

Tweet discussing Emma Watson's response to the trans feud with J.K. Rowling and the backlash from fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: CJayFenty

The actress was born in Paris and grew up there until her parents divorced in 1995. They moved to England following the split, and joined the fictional wizarding world by the age of 9.

The actress said acting was a “way of escaping how painful [her] parents’ [divorce]” was.

“It wasn’t just the divorce, it was just the continuing situation of living between two different houses and two different lives and two different sets of values,” she said.

“As a child, being aware of ‘Hmm, we don’t quite have the support we need here for this, we’re not quite, like…’” she continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress said acting was a “way of escaping how painful [her] parents’ [divorce]” was

Emma Watson speaking into a microphone during an interview, addressing the trans feud with J.K. Rowling.

Share icon

Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing Emma Watson's response on trans feud with J.K. Rowling, highlighting fans' negative reactions.

Share icon

Image credits: goneflyin

“It made me a slightly serious child because I had that consciousness,” she added. “And then when I would go and spend the weekend with my dad, it was a very different set of rules and very different situation.”

Watson said her parents had very different views, but no one gave her “easy answers” when she was a kid.

“It meant I had to form all of my own opinions myself because there was no consensus, and it made me a critical thinker, for sure,” she said.

Watson took a complete hiatus from acting so that she could focus on her education. She started an MA in creative writing at Oxford University in 2023 and then reportedly enrolled in a PhD program.

Emma Watson and J.K. Rowling posing together at an event, related to the trans feud discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: David M. Benett/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

After Rowling began loudly vocalizing her transphobic views, Watson shared a statement in 2020 and showed support for the transgender community.

“Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are,” the actress wrote on social media at the time.

Rowling appeared to hold onto her grudge when she suggested she wouldn’t accept an apology from Watson or Radcliffe for supporting transgender individuals.

Rowling has been vocal about her resentment towards Watson and her co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint

Twitter exchange showing J.K. Rowling and reactions involving Emma Watson amid trans feud controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: BlackbeardMJ

ADVERTISEMENT

“Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatized detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single s** spaces,” Rowling said in a 2024 tweet.

The polarizing author has made other remarks that suggest she has resentment towards Radcliffe, Watson, and co-star Rupert Grint.

In response to a tweet that asked, “What actor/actress instantly ruins a movie for you?”, Rowling replied: “Three guesses.”

Following Watson’s latest comments about her feud with Rowling, netizens criticized her and called her a “spineless coward.”

Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast

“We gotta go back to publicly condemning horrible people man what the hell happened?” one commented.

Another wrote, “Emma, you don’t have to be nice to or about her, she clearly doesn’t like you anymore you spineless coward.”

“Neutrality in the face of oppression isn’t compassion, it is siding with the oppressor,” another said. “Saying you can ‘still love’ Rowling while she openly attacks trans people just shows you are insulated from the damage she causes… That’s not grace, it is privilege!!”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“When people say it’s just a difference of opinion, they’re saying it from a position of privilege where the issues at hand don’t directly affect them,” one said.

Others supported her and said, “Love must win. We can still love those with whom we disagree.”

“This is so disappointing to hear from Emma Watson,” one commented online

Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing J.K. Rowling's stance, related to Emma Watson trans feud fans reaction.

Share icon

Image credits: CJayFenty

Tweet from a verified user criticizing dangerous ideologies called opinions amid Emma Watson trans feud with J.K. Rowling controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: HeyyDiva

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user QUIMERA discussing opinions about trans feud, related to Emma Watson and J.K. Rowling controversy and fan reactions.

Share icon

Image credits: QuimeraVermelha

Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing J.K. Rowling’s stance on trans issues in the Emma Watson trans feud context.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: henrayy94

Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on the Emma Watson trans feud with J.K. Rowling, reflecting fan reactions.

Share icon

Image credits: CybergelRed

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing Emma Watson for not holding JK Rowling accountable in the trans feud, sparking fan backlash online.

Share icon

Image credits: wadevstheworld

Tweet from Natalia Wik stating Denying people’s rights is not an opinion, related to Emma Watson and trans feud with J.K. Rowling.

Share icon

Image credits: weavinguptales

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media post expressing disappointment over Emma Watson's response regarding the trans feud with J.K. Rowling.

Share icon

Image credits: selovelenaa

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet discussing celebrity nuance in corporate activism related to the Emma Watson trans feud with J.K. Rowling.

Share icon

Image credits: elchapo_btc

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Emma Watson finally breaking her silence on trans feud with J.K. Rowling.

Share icon

Image credits: arianatorswildt

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Emma Watson amid trans feud with J.K. Rowling, reflecting fans' unhappy reactions.

Share icon

Image credits: shesfuckd

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing Emma Watson's response in trans feud with J.K. Rowling, highlighting fan disappointment with her silence.

Share icon

Image credits: cbs1089

Twitter reply criticizing Emma Watson's statement on trans feud with J.K. Rowling, highlighting fan backlash and controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: EricsElectrons

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Emma Watson's response in the trans feud with J.K. Rowling.

Share icon

Image credits: estefideos

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by Georgia expressing support and complex feelings about the Emma Watson and J.K. Rowling trans feud situation.

Share icon

Image credits: pokegeorgla

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from Rashwak praising Emma Watson's maturity in online debates amid trans feud with J.K. Rowling, sparking fan reactions.

Share icon

Image credits: Rashwak001

Screenshot of a tweet from TheCulturedSwine about Emma Watson and J.K. Rowling trans feud response.

Share icon

Image credits: DaCulturedSwine

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from Violet expressing frustration about conservative family members amid Emma Watson trans feud with J.K. Rowling fans.

Share icon

Image credits: iWasOnlyPlaying

Tweet from user Brian emphasizing maturity and respect in disagreements related to Emma Watson trans feud with J.K. Rowling fans.

Share icon

Image credits: BreakTheKnown

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user Elimoras expressing hope for reconciliation in Emma Watson trans feud with J.K. Rowling and calling for kindness between them.

Share icon

Image credits: its_elimoras

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing trans people and family acceptance in response to a debate related to Emma Watson and J.K. Rowling trans feud.

Share icon

Image credits: VAKnightStick

Screenshot of Eric Brakey's tweet replying to Variety, discussing mature views on disagreements without burning bridges.

Share icon

Image credits: EricBrakey