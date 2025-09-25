Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Emma Watson Finally Breaks Her Silence On Trans Feud With J.K. Rowling, And Fans Aren’t Happy
Emma Watson at an event, smiling with soft waves in her hair, related to trans feud with J.K. Rowling news.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Emma Watson Finally Breaks Her Silence On Trans Feud With J.K. Rowling, And Fans Aren’t Happy

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Emma Watson has finally addressed her explosive feud with J.K. Rowling.

The 35-year-old star said she couldn’t “cancel” the author, despite Rowling saying she could “never forgive” the actress.

Netizens criticized her for expressing “neutrality” and “siding with the oppressor.”

Watson also spoke about how she used acting as an escape from her childhood struggles in the rare interview.

Highlights
  • Emma Watson was accused of being “spineless coward" after commenting on her feud with J.K. Rowling.
  • The actress, 35, said she could never “cancel" the author, who previously stated she would never forgive Watson for disagreeing with her.
  • The British star also said there was one thing that left her “most upset” about her fallout with Rowling.
  • Elsewhere in the interview, Watson spoke about how she used acting as an “escape” from the painful experiences in her childhood.
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Emma Watson has finally addressed her explosive feud with J.K. Rowling in a rare interview

    Emma Watson wearing black off-shoulder dress at an event amid trans feud with J.K. Rowling controversy.

    Emma Watson wearing black off-shoulder dress at an event amid trans feud with J.K. Rowling controversy.

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    Emma Watson sat down for an interview with Jay Shetty for the September 24 podcast episode of On Purpose With Jay Shetty.

    The actress addressed her fractured relationship with the Harry Potter author, who conceptualized the iconic character of Hermione Granger. Watson brought the character to life in all eight of the franchise’s movies from 2001 to 2011.

    Rowling previously said Watson and her co-star Daniel Radcliffe could save their apologies for disagreeing with her transphobic opinions.

    But despite the tensions, Watson said she can continue to “cherish” the author for their past experiences.

    Emma Watson speaking into a microphone during a podcast, addressing the trans feud with J.K. Rowling.

    Emma Watson speaking into a microphone during a podcast, addressing the trans feud with J.K. Rowling.

    Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast

    “I really don’t believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, mean that I can’t and don’t treasure Jo and the person that I, that I had personal experiences with,” Watson told Shetty.

    “I will never believe that one negates the other and that my experience of that person, I don’t get to keep and cherish … I just don’t think these things are either or,” Watson continued.

    The British star said there was one thing that left her “most upset” about her fallout with Rowling.

    “I think the thing I’m most upset about is that a conversation was never made possible,” she told the podcaster.

    The British star said there was one thing that left her “most upset” about her fallout with Rowling

    Portrait of a woman wearing a pale blue hat with floral details, relating to Emma Watson trans feud with J.K. Rowling discussion.

    Portrait of a woman wearing a pale blue hat with floral details, relating to Emma Watson trans feud with J.K. Rowling discussion.

    Image credits: jk_rowling/X

    The Perks of Being a Wallflower actress recalled Rowling’s “kindness and words of encouragement and steadfastness” when she was young.

    Moreover, she credited the author for giving her an opportunity and a character that “barely exists in the history of English literature.”

    “There is just no world in which I could ever cancel her out for, or cancel that out, for anything. It has to remain true — it is true,” she said.

    J.K. Rowling with young actors at an event, highlighting the context of Emma Watson's trans feud silence.

    J.K. Rowling with young actors at an event, highlighting the context of Emma Watson's trans feud silence.

    Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

    “I can love her, I can know she loved me, I can be grateful to her, I can know the things that she said are true, and there can be this whole other thing,” she went on to say. “My job feels like to just hold all of it, but the bigger thing is just what she’s done will never be taken away from me.”

    When Shetty asked if she would be open to having a dialogue with the novelist, she said she is and “always will” be.

    “I believe in that. I believe in that completely,” she added.

    Watson said she does not “want to say anything that continues to weaponize a really toxic debate and conversation” and that’s why she avoids publicly commenting on the situation.

    The 35-year-old actress said she couldn’t “ever cancel” the author, despite Rowling saying she would “never forgive” her

    Emma Watson speaking during an interview, addressing the trans feud with J.K. Rowling and fan reactions.

    Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Emma Watson's response in the trans feud with J.K. Rowling, sparking fan reactions.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Emma Watson's response in the trans feud with J.K. Rowling, sparking fan reactions.

    Image credits: HazelAppleyard_

    Elsewhere in the interview, Watson said it was her “deepest wish” that she could still “keep loving” people who disagree with her and that they could love her, too.

    “I guess where I’ve landed it, it’s not so much what we say or what we believe, it’s how we say it,” she added. “I just see this world right now where we seem to be giving permission to this throwing out of people, or that people are disposable. I will always think that’s wrong.”

    The Little Women star believes “no one is disposable.”

    “Everyone as far as possible, whatever the conversation is, should and can be treated with, at the very least, dignity and respect,” she added.

    Watson also opened up about her watching her parents Chris Watson and Jacqueline Luesby go through a painful divorce when she was 5 years old.

    Woman with red hair in black suit holding clutch at HBO Finding the Way Home event, related to Emma Watson trans feud news.

    Woman with red hair in black suit holding clutch at HBO Finding the Way Home event, related to Emma Watson trans feud news.

    Image credits: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency

    Tweet discussing Emma Watson's response to the trans feud with J.K. Rowling and the backlash from fans.

    Tweet discussing Emma Watson's response to the trans feud with J.K. Rowling and the backlash from fans.

    Image credits: CJayFenty

    The actress was born in Paris and grew up there until her parents divorced in 1995. They moved to England following the split, and joined the fictional wizarding world by the age of 9.

    The actress said acting was a “way of escaping how painful [her] parents’ [divorce]” was.

    “It wasn’t just the divorce, it was just the continuing situation of living between two different houses and two different lives and two different sets of values,” she said.

    “As a child, being aware of ‘Hmm, we don’t quite have the support we need here for this, we’re not quite, like…’” she continued.

    The actress said acting was a “way of escaping how painful [her] parents’ [divorce]” was

    Emma Watson speaking into a microphone during an interview, addressing the trans feud with J.K. Rowling.

    Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast

    Tweet criticizing Emma Watson's response on trans feud with J.K. Rowling, highlighting fans' negative reactions.

    Tweet criticizing Emma Watson's response on trans feud with J.K. Rowling, highlighting fans' negative reactions.

    Image credits: goneflyin

    “It made me a slightly serious child because I had that consciousness,” she added. “And then when I would go and spend the weekend with my dad, it was a very different set of rules and very different situation.”

    Watson said her parents had very different views, but no one gave her “easy answers” when she was a kid.

    “It meant I had to form all of my own opinions myself because there was no consensus, and it made me a critical thinker, for sure,” she said.

    Watson took a complete hiatus from acting so that she could focus on her education. She started an MA in creative writing at Oxford University in 2023 and then reportedly enrolled in a PhD program.

    Emma Watson and J.K. Rowling posing together at an event, related to the trans feud discussion.

    Emma Watson and J.K. Rowling posing together at an event, related to the trans feud discussion.

    Image credits: David M. Benett/Getty Images

    After Rowling began loudly vocalizing her transphobic views, Watson shared a statement in 2020 and showed support for the transgender community.

    “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are,” the actress wrote on social media at the time.

    Rowling appeared to hold onto her grudge when she suggested she wouldn’t accept an apology from Watson or Radcliffe for supporting transgender individuals.

    Rowling has been vocal about her resentment towards Watson and her co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint

    Twitter exchange showing J.K. Rowling and reactions involving Emma Watson amid trans feud controversy.

    Twitter exchange showing J.K. Rowling and reactions involving Emma Watson amid trans feud controversy.

    Image credits: BlackbeardMJ

    “Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatized detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single s** spaces,” Rowling said in a 2024 tweet.

    The polarizing author has made other remarks that suggest she has resentment towards Radcliffe, Watson, and co-star Rupert Grint.

    In response to a tweet that asked, “What actor/actress instantly ruins a movie for you?”, Rowling replied: “Three guesses.”

    Following Watson’s latest comments about her feud with Rowling, netizens criticized her and called her a “spineless coward.”

    Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast

    “We gotta go back to publicly condemning horrible people man what the hell happened?” one commented.

    Another wrote, “Emma, you don’t have to be nice to or about her, she clearly doesn’t like you anymore you spineless coward.”

    “Neutrality in the face of oppression isn’t compassion,  it is siding with the oppressor,” another said. “Saying you can ‘still love’ Rowling while she openly attacks trans people just shows you are insulated from the damage she causes…  That’s not grace, it is privilege!!”

    “When people say it’s just a difference of opinion, they’re saying it from a position of privilege where the issues at hand don’t directly affect them,” one said.

    Others supported her and said, “Love must win. We can still love those with whom we disagree.”

    “This is so disappointing to hear from Emma Watson,” one commented online

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing J.K. Rowling's stance, related to Emma Watson trans feud fans reaction.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing J.K. Rowling's stance, related to Emma Watson trans feud fans reaction.

    Image credits: CJayFenty

    Tweet from a verified user criticizing dangerous ideologies called opinions amid Emma Watson trans feud with J.K. Rowling controversy.

    Tweet from a verified user criticizing dangerous ideologies called opinions amid Emma Watson trans feud with J.K. Rowling controversy.

    Image credits: HeyyDiva

    Tweet from user QUIMERA discussing opinions about trans feud, related to Emma Watson and J.K. Rowling controversy and fan reactions.

    Tweet from user QUIMERA discussing opinions about trans feud, related to Emma Watson and J.K. Rowling controversy and fan reactions.

    Image credits: QuimeraVermelha

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing J.K. Rowling’s stance on trans issues in the Emma Watson trans feud context.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing J.K. Rowling’s stance on trans issues in the Emma Watson trans feud context.

    Image credits: henrayy94

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on the Emma Watson trans feud with J.K. Rowling, reflecting fan reactions.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on the Emma Watson trans feud with J.K. Rowling, reflecting fan reactions.

    Image credits: CybergelRed

    Tweet criticizing Emma Watson for not holding JK Rowling accountable in the trans feud, sparking fan backlash online.

    Tweet criticizing Emma Watson for not holding JK Rowling accountable in the trans feud, sparking fan backlash online.

    Image credits: wadevstheworld

    Tweet from Natalia Wik stating Denying people’s rights is not an opinion, related to Emma Watson and trans feud with J.K. Rowling.

    Tweet from Natalia Wik stating Denying people’s rights is not an opinion, related to Emma Watson and trans feud with J.K. Rowling.

    Image credits: weavinguptales

    Screenshot of a social media post expressing disappointment over Emma Watson's response regarding the trans feud with J.K. Rowling.

    Screenshot of a social media post expressing disappointment over Emma Watson's response regarding the trans feud with J.K. Rowling.

    Image credits: selovelenaa

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing celebrity nuance in corporate activism related to the Emma Watson trans feud with J.K. Rowling.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing celebrity nuance in corporate activism related to the Emma Watson trans feud with J.K. Rowling.

    Image credits: elchapo_btc

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Emma Watson finally breaking her silence on trans feud with J.K. Rowling.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Emma Watson finally breaking her silence on trans feud with J.K. Rowling.

    Image credits: arianatorswildt

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Emma Watson amid trans feud with J.K. Rowling, reflecting fans' unhappy reactions.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Emma Watson amid trans feud with J.K. Rowling, reflecting fans' unhappy reactions.

    Image credits: shesfuckd

    Tweet criticizing Emma Watson's response in trans feud with J.K. Rowling, highlighting fan disappointment with her silence.

    Tweet criticizing Emma Watson's response in trans feud with J.K. Rowling, highlighting fan disappointment with her silence.

    Image credits: cbs1089

    Twitter reply criticizing Emma Watson's statement on trans feud with J.K. Rowling, highlighting fan backlash and controversy.

    Twitter reply criticizing Emma Watson's statement on trans feud with J.K. Rowling, highlighting fan backlash and controversy.

    Image credits: EricsElectrons

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Emma Watson's response in the trans feud with J.K. Rowling.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Emma Watson's response in the trans feud with J.K. Rowling.

    Image credits: estefideos

    Tweet by Georgia expressing support and complex feelings about the Emma Watson and J.K. Rowling trans feud situation.

    Tweet by Georgia expressing support and complex feelings about the Emma Watson and J.K. Rowling trans feud situation.

    Image credits: pokegeorgla

    Tweet from Rashwak praising Emma Watson's maturity in online debates amid trans feud with J.K. Rowling, sparking fan reactions.

    Tweet from Rashwak praising Emma Watson's maturity in online debates amid trans feud with J.K. Rowling, sparking fan reactions.

    Image credits: Rashwak001

    Screenshot of a tweet from TheCulturedSwine about Emma Watson and J.K. Rowling trans feud response.

    Screenshot of a tweet from TheCulturedSwine about Emma Watson and J.K. Rowling trans feud response.

    Image credits: DaCulturedSwine

    Tweet from Violet expressing frustration about conservative family members amid Emma Watson trans feud with J.K. Rowling fans.

    Tweet from Violet expressing frustration about conservative family members amid Emma Watson trans feud with J.K. Rowling fans.

    Image credits: iWasOnlyPlaying

    Tweet from user Brian emphasizing maturity and respect in disagreements related to Emma Watson trans feud with J.K. Rowling fans.

    Tweet from user Brian emphasizing maturity and respect in disagreements related to Emma Watson trans feud with J.K. Rowling fans.

    Image credits: BreakTheKnown

    Tweet from user Elimoras expressing hope for reconciliation in Emma Watson trans feud with J.K. Rowling and calling for kindness between them.

    Tweet from user Elimoras expressing hope for reconciliation in Emma Watson trans feud with J.K. Rowling and calling for kindness between them.

    Image credits: its_elimoras

    Tweet discussing trans people and family acceptance in response to a debate related to Emma Watson and J.K. Rowling trans feud.

    Tweet discussing trans people and family acceptance in response to a debate related to Emma Watson and J.K. Rowling trans feud.

    Image credits: VAKnightStick

    Screenshot of Eric Brakey's tweet replying to Variety, discussing mature views on disagreements without burning bridges.

    Screenshot of Eric Brakey's tweet replying to Variety, discussing mature views on disagreements without burning bridges.

    Image credits: EricBrakey

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Here we go again...as Ricky Gervais said, just because you're offended, it doesn't mean you're right. She should have been more honest and come out with this approach from the beginning; it suggests a bit of bandwagon jumping, as the tide is turning and the wind changes direction (and any other metaphors you care to name). It's okay to disapprove of someone's views without it changing the rest of your relationship, particularly the past.

    fatman10k avatar
    Eroe Infinito
    Eroe Infinito
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was hoping the comments section would be reasonable. Still 7% of the poll wants to stir hate. So silly. It's MUCH harder to handle things with maturity.

