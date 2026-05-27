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When you think nothing can surprise you anymore, we’re here to prove you wrong. And this time it’s not inventions or major discoveries, but rather some “hidden” and often bizarre facts from the animal world sitting in the ‘Depths of Wikipedia’.

We’ve gathered some of the best posts shared by the Instagram community, showing both interesting bits of knowledge and fun visuals – often with captions that can be understood in more than one way.

If you’re curious what other people found fascinating and couldn’t resist sharing, keep scrolling down.