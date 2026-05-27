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When you think nothing can surprise you anymore, we’re here to prove you wrong. And this time it’s not inventions or major discoveries, but rather some “hidden” and often bizarre facts from the animal world sitting in the ‘Depths of Wikipedia’.

We’ve gathered some of the best posts shared by the Instagram community, showing both interesting bits of knowledge and fun visuals – often with captions that can be understood in more than one way.

If you’re curious what other people found fascinating and couldn’t resist sharing, keep scrolling down.

This post may include affiliate links.

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42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    deborah_1 avatar
    Deborah
    Deborah
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    PETA is more concerned about their own interests than animals.

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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    42 Animal Posts From “Depths Of Wikipedia” That Prove Nature Is Stranger Than Fiction

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