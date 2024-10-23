Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
JK Rowling And Elon Musk Mock Scottish Government’s List Of 24 Genders, Including “Pangender”
News

JK Rowling And Elon Musk Mock Scottish Government’s List Of 24 Genders, Including “Pangender”

JK Rowling and Elon Musk have taken the lead in mocking the Scottish Government’s latest move to introduce a list of 24 gender identities.

The list is meant to be used by public bodies for data collection and included terms like “genderfluid,” “intersex,” and “neutral.”

As the list sparked a heated debate, the Harry Potter author, 59, weighed in on social media with her signature dose of sarcasm, aligning with her known history of anti-trans rhetoric.

JK Rowling and Elon Musk were at the forefront of criticism against the Scottish Government’s new list of 24 gender identities

Image credits: Scottish National Party (SNP)

Image credits: Scottish National Party (SNP)

Image credits: jccards

Image credits: jccards

The controversial writer questioned whether people whose “astro-identity” don’t match the sign they were assigned at birth would also be formally recognized.

“As the Scottish Endarkenment gathers pace, star signs will follow. As a Nont*, I expect all 336** astro-identities to be recognised.

* Person whose astro-identity doesn’t match the sign they were assigned at birth (NON-Twelver)

** Number may change ***

*** Upwards, obviously,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Harry Potter author, known for her controversial views on gender, took to social media with a sarcastic jab

Image credits: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Image credits: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Image credits: jk_rowling

Image credits: jk_rowling

Not to be left out, tech billionaire Elon also joined the conversation by responding to the author’s tweet.

He posted an emoji of a nut, suggesting that he believes the gender list is “nuts.”

The Tesla founder has also been vocal about his anti-transgender views in the past, particularly relating to his own daughter.

Tech mogul Elon Musk chimed in with a simple emoji response—a nut

Image credits: Chesnot/Getty Images

Image credits: Chesnot/Getty Images

Image credits: elonmusk

Image credits: elonmusk

Scotland’s SNP government included the list of 24 genders in the guidance for public bodies that collect data on sex and gender.

The list allows people to choose their gender from the list, which includes the following terms:

Cisgender, Trans man, Trans woman, Non-Binary, Trans – not otherwise specified, Agender, Trans masculine, Trans feminine, Genderfluid, Genderqueer, Questioning, Intersex, Assigned female at birth – not specified, Assigned male at birth – not specified, Pangender, Bigender, Autigender, Androgynous, Gender non-conforming, Detransitioned, Neutral, Demigender – female, Demigender – male and Demigender – not otherwise specified.

The list contradicts the views of Scotland’s First Minister, John Swinney, who said he believes there are only two genders: male and female

Image credits: Ken Jack/Getty Images

Image credits: Ken Jack/Getty Images

“The point of the survey is to collect information on the respondents’ trans history and how they would define it,” a Scottish Government spokesperson said, as quoted by The Scotsman.

“It is therefore important that the survey is designed in such a way that allows that information to be captured,” the spokesperson added.

The release of the list contradicts the views of Scotland’s First Minister, John Swinney, who previously asserted that there are only two genders.

“There is the male and female gender,” he said during a BBC radio phone-in show in July.

One social media user seemed to suggest that JK Rowling is “obsessed” with the subject of gender with her overly vocal criticism

JK Rowling And Elon Musk Mock Scottish Government's List Of 24 Genders, Including “Pangender”

JK Rowling And Elon Musk Mock Scottish Government's List Of 24 Genders, Including “Pangender”

JK Rowling And Elon Musk Mock Scottish Government's List Of 24 Genders, Including “Pangender”

JK Rowling And Elon Musk Mock Scottish Government's List Of 24 Genders, Including “Pangender”

JK Rowling And Elon Musk Mock Scottish Government's List Of 24 Genders, Including “Pangender”

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

