Bridgerton Season 4 Cast List, And Where We’ve Seen Them Before

Bridgerton follows the titular noble family members as they navigate the competitive London high society, with each season focusing on a different sibling’s search for love.

From Mayfair residents to influential families of the London ton, there is no shortage of old friends and new rivals in the fourth installment. With several new and returning faces, the Regency-era show’s cast continues to grow larger and more diverse.

Some viewers might find it difficult to keep track of every major cast member and who they are playing. Led by a fresh pair, the latest season is packed with talented actors whom viewers will recognize from their past roles.

Who are the leads in Bridgerton season 4?

Masked Bridgerton season 4 cast members in elegant period costumes dancing at a grand ballroom event.

Image credits: Netflix

Bridgerton season 4 adapts An Offer from a Gentleman, the third novel in Julia Quinn’s book series. Like the source material, the story revolves around the romance between Benedict Bridgerton and the mysterious Lady in Silver, also known as Sophie Baek.

Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson

Male actor from Bridgerton Season 4 cast list seated in a leather armchair in a period costume setting

Image credits: Netflix

Benedict is the second-oldest Bridgerton sibling, an eternal bachelor known for his bohemian lifestyle. Thompson has been a main cast member since the show’s first season.

He previously appeared as Hiram ‘Harry’ Bingham in the 2023 drama miniseries Transatlantic and as Connor in the British cyber-thriller Kiss Me First.

Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha

Actress from Bridgerton Season 4 cast list reclining on a vintage bed in period costume by candlelight.

Image credits: Netflix

Sophie is the mysterious Lady in Silver who becomes Benedict’s love interest, but has a troubled past linked to her status as the ward of Lord Penwood.

Ha rose to fame with her performance as Kwan Ha in Halo, a television adaptation of the popular video game franchise. The Australian-Korean actress was also seen as Young Kasha Jinjo in Dune: Prophecy.

Bridgerton season 4’s key players and cast

Bridgerton Season 4 cast dressed in period costumes, interacting in an elegant room with a baby and vintage decor.

Image credits: Netflix

After joining the main cast during the third season, Victor Alli reprises his role as John Stirling, the Earl of Kilmartin. Alli is known for his performance as Johnny Galloway in Gangs of London.

Adjoa Andoh also returns as Lady Danbury, the powerful matron of the ton. Viewers might recognize her as Nenneke from The Witcher or Francine Jones in Doctor Who.

For season 4, Katie Leung was added to the main cast in the role of Lady Araminta Gun, the cruel stepmother of Sophie. The Scottish actress is best known for playing Cho Chang in the Harry Potter franchise.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, who were the leads in season 3, reprise their roles as Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. Newton essayed Ben Evans in The Lodge, while Coughlan is famous for portraying Clare Devlin in the sitcom Derry Girls.

Two Bridgerton Season 4 cast members in period costumes sharing an intimate moment in a dimly lit room.

Image credits: Netflix

Ruth Gemmell also returns as Violet Bridgerton, the mother of the Bridgerton children. She played Octavia Putney in Penny Dreadful and starred as Sarah Hughes in the 1997 film Fever Pitch.

Emma Naomi, who plays Alice Mondrich, and Hugh Sachs, who plays Brimsley, were promoted to the main cast after appearing in a recurring capacity in previous seasons. Naomi appeared as Inspector Lisa Donckers in the crime drama series Professor T, while Sachs portrayed Senator Dhow in the first season of Andor.

The other main cast members of Bridgerton season 4

Bridgerton Season 4 cast members dressed in elaborate period costumes and masks at a masked ball event.

Image credits: Netflix

Mrs. Varley, played by Lorraine Ashbourne ( The Crown , Sherwood ).

Lady Whistledown, voiced by Julie Andrews ( Mary Poppins, The Princess Diaries ).

Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey ( Wicker, Wicked: For Good ).

Kate Bridgerton, played by Simone Ashley ( Sex Education ).

Francesca Stirling, played by Hannah Dodd ( Find Me in Paris, Enola Holmes 2 ).

Lord Marcus Anderson, played by Daniel Francis ( The Wheel of Time ).

Hyacinth Bridgerton, played by Florence Hunt ( Cursed, Mixed Tape ).

Eloise Bridgerton, played by Claudia Jessie ( Toxic Town, Line of Duty ).

Michaela Stirling, played by Masali Baduza ( The Woman King ).

Rosamund Li, played by Michelle Mao ( Goosebumps ).

Will Mondrich, played by Martins Imhangbe ( Forsight ).

Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuvel ( Dune, Death in Paradise ).

Gregory Bridgerton, played by Will Tilston ( Goodbye Christopher Robin ).

Portia Featherington, played by Polly Walker ( Caprica ).

Posy Li, played by Isabella Wei ( 1899 ).

The fourth season will return with its second part on February 26, 2026.

Bridgerton is currently streaming on Netflix.