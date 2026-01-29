The Actress Behind Sophie Baek In Bridgerton, And Where We’ve Seen Her Before

ADVERTISEMENT

Bridgerton season 4 opens with one of the steamiest masquerade balls featured in the romantic drama.

There, Benedict, the second son of the influential titular noble family, meets the mysterious Lady in Silver and falls head over heels for her.

The woman is later revealed to be Sophie Baek, who has a secret past, and her social status stands to ruin her sizzling new romance with Benedict. The complicated love story has fans obsessed, with many aching to know who is playing Sophie.

Some viewers might recognize the actress from her role in the adaptation of a hit video game series, while others may have seen her in a popular sci-fi drama.

All about the actress who plays Sophie Baek in Bridgerton season 4

Actress behind Sophie Baek in Bridgerton wearing an ornate white lace mask during a close conversation scene.

Image credits: Netflix

In the Regency-era romantic drama, actress Yerina Ha plays the role of Sophie Baek. The character first appeared in the third book of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novel series.

Sophie works as a maid at the Penwood residence, and through flashbacks, it is revealed that she is actually the ward of the deceased Lord Penwood.

Yerina is the granddaughter of Korean actress and politician Son Sook. She began her acting journey by successfully auditioning for Kaywon High School of Arts in Seoul, South Korea, at age 15.

She trained at the institute for three years and later joined the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in Sydney. The Australian actress graduated in 2018 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in acting, having majored in Musical Theater.

In August 2024, Netflix officially announced that Ha was cast in the lead role of Sophie ahead of its fourth season.

In an interview with Time magazine, the Sydney-based actress admitted to being surprised when she was cast in the lead role despite her East Asian background.

“I never saw myself as a leading lady for a romantic show,” Ha said.

What are Yerin Ha’s other famous roles?

Actress behind Sophie Baek in Bridgerton wearing costume in an outdoor desert-like setting, looking contemplative.

Image credits: Paramount+

Ha started her career on the stage, appearing in the Sydney Theatre Company’s 2019 production of Lord of the Flies. The same year, she made her television debut with a recurring role in the French-American series Reef Break.

The actress gained wider recognition for her performance as Kwan Ha, an original character appearing in the Paramount+ adaptation of the Halo video games. She also received praise for her role as Alice in the Australian drama miniseries Bad Behaviour.

More recently, Ha appeared as Young Kasha Jinjo in the HBO sci-fi drama Dune: Prophecy and as Mia Chang in the Netflix miniseries The Survivors, released in 2025.

What is Sophie’s ethnicity in the books?

Actress behind Sophie Baek in Bridgerton standing outdoors wearing a beige vest with a rocky background.

Image credits: HBO

In the novel An Offer from a Gentleman, which serves as the source material for the fourth season, Sophie’s ethnicity isn’t explicitly specified. However, since the series is set in London, during the Regency period, it is implied that she is Caucasian.

In contrast, Ha is of Australian-Korean descent, with the makers taking the creative liberty to reimagine the character’s ethnicity to match the actress playing the role.

Showrunner Jess Brownell revealed to Time that the adaptation always intended to feature an actress of color in the role.

“We are always looking to expand the show’s representation of its audience,” she said.

Actress behind Sophie Baek in Bridgerton smelling flowers in a garden wearing a light blue dress outdoors.

Image credits: Netflix

Nonetheless, the story does not dwell much on Sophie’s Korean ethnicity, which Ha described as a “beautiful” aspect of the adaptation of Benedict and Sophie’s love story.

“He just sees Sophie as Sophie,” she said.

Viewers will get to see more of the pair’s romance when the second half of season 4 drops on February 26, 2026.

Bridgerton is currently streaming on Netflix.