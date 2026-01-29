Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

The Actress Behind Sophie Baek In Bridgerton, And Where We’ve Seen Her Before
Actress behind Sophie Baek in Bridgerton smelling flowers in a garden wearing a light blue dress outdoors.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

The Actress Behind Sophie Baek In Bridgerton, And Where We’ve Seen Her Before

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
0

10

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Bridgerton season 4 opens with one of the steamiest masquerade balls featured in the romantic drama.

There, Benedict, the second son of the influential titular noble family, meets the mysterious Lady in Silver and falls head over heels for her. 

The woman is later revealed to be Sophie Baek, who has a secret past, and her social status stands to ruin her sizzling new romance with Benedict. The complicated love story has fans obsessed, with many aching to know who is playing Sophie.

Highlights
  • Bridgerton season 4 introduces the mysterious Lady in Silver, aka Sophie, who steals Benedict’s heart and a secret past.
  • Sophie is played by a rising star who fans may recognize from her roles in the adaptation of a hit video game franchise and a popular sci-fi drama.
  • The makers went out of their way to cast an East Asian actress as the lead for season 4’s love story.

Some viewers might recognize the actress from her role in the adaptation of a hit video game series, while others may have seen her in a popular sci-fi drama.

RELATED:

    All about the actress who plays Sophie Baek in Bridgerton season 4

    Actress behind Sophie Baek in Bridgerton wearing an ornate white lace mask during a close conversation scene.

    Actress behind Sophie Baek in Bridgerton wearing an ornate white lace mask during a close conversation scene.

    Image credits: Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the Regency-era romantic drama, actress Yerina Ha plays the role of Sophie Baek. The character first appeared in the third book of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novel series. 

    Sophie works as a maid at the Penwood residence, and through flashbacks, it is revealed that she is actually the ward of the deceased Lord Penwood. 

    Yerina is the granddaughter of Korean actress and politician Son Sook. She began her acting journey by successfully auditioning for Kaywon High School of Arts in Seoul, South Korea, at age 15. 

    She trained at the institute for three years and later joined the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in Sydney. The Australian actress graduated in 2018 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in acting, having majored in Musical Theater. 

    In August 2024, Netflix officially announced that Ha was cast in the lead role of Sophie ahead of its fourth season.

    In an interview with Time magazine, the Sydney-based actress admitted to being surprised when she was cast in the lead role despite her East Asian background. 

    “I never saw myself as a leading lady for a romantic show,” Ha said.

    What are Yerin Ha’s other famous roles? 

    Actress behind Sophie Baek in Bridgerton wearing costume in an outdoor desert-like setting, looking contemplative.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Actress behind Sophie Baek in Bridgerton wearing costume in an outdoor desert-like setting, looking contemplative.

    Image credits: Paramount+

    Ha started her career on the stage, appearing in the Sydney Theatre Company’s 2019 production of Lord of the Flies. The same year, she made her television debut with a recurring role in the French-American series Reef Break.

    The actress gained wider recognition for her performance as Kwan Ha, an original character appearing in the Paramount+ adaptation of the Halo video games. She also received praise for her role as Alice in the Australian drama miniseries Bad Behaviour.

    More recently, Ha appeared as Young Kasha Jinjo in the HBO sci-fi drama Dune: Prophecy and as Mia Chang in the Netflix miniseries The Survivors, released in 2025. 

    What is Sophie’s ethnicity in the books?

    Actress behind Sophie Baek in Bridgerton standing outdoors wearing a beige vest with a rocky background.

    Actress behind Sophie Baek in Bridgerton standing outdoors wearing a beige vest with a rocky background.

    Image credits: HBO

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the novel An Offer from a Gentleman, which serves as the source material for the fourth season, Sophie’s ethnicity isn’t explicitly specified. However, since the series is set in London, during the Regency period, it is implied that she is Caucasian. 

    In contrast, Ha is of Australian-Korean descent, with the makers taking the creative liberty to reimagine the character’s ethnicity to match the actress playing the role. 

    Showrunner Jess Brownell revealed to Time that the adaptation always intended to feature an actress of color in the role.  

    “We are always looking to expand the show’s representation of its audience,” she said.

    Actress behind Sophie Baek in Bridgerton smelling flowers in a garden wearing a light blue dress outdoors.

    Actress behind Sophie Baek in Bridgerton smelling flowers in a garden wearing a light blue dress outdoors.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Nonetheless, the story does not dwell much on Sophie’s Korean ethnicity, which Ha described as a “beautiful” aspect of the adaptation of Benedict and Sophie’s love story. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “He just sees Sophie as Sophie,” she said. 

    Viewers will get to see more of the pair’s romance when the second half of season 4 drops on February 26, 2026. 

    Bridgerton is currently streaming on Netflix. 

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    10

    0

    10

    0

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT