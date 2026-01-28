Every TV Show Release Date In February 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

February 2026 offers TV lovers a diverse slate of releases across major streaming platforms and networks.

From binge-worthy romance tales to nail-biting action thrillers, the lineup has a mix of fresh and returning titles.

A certain period drama’s return to Netflix might just make it the most anticipated entry of the month. Meanwhile, there is also no shortage of options for fans of reality and unscripted television. Here are the releases dates for all the TV shows coming in February 2026.

February 2026 TV show release schedule

Couple wearing elegant masks in a romantic dance scene, highlighting TV show release dates in February 2026.

February 1, 2026

Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing on Netflix

Vanished on MGM+

Rise of the 49ers on AMC/AMC+

February 2, 2026

Below Deck Down Under season 4 on Bravo

February 4, 2026

We Call It Imagineering on Disney+

Nature: Parenthood on PBS

The Muppet Show (Revival Special) on ABC

February 5, 2026

The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 on Netflix

February 8, 2026

The Burbs on Peacock

February 10, 2026

The Artful Dodger season 2 on Hulu (February 10, 2026)

February 11, 2026

Cross season 2 on Prime Video

Love Is Blind season 10 on Netflix

February 12, 2026

Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association on Prime Video

How to Get to Heaven From Belfast on Netflix

February 15, 2026

Like Water for Chocolate season 2 (final season) on HBO Max

The Simpsons season 37 finale on Fox

Dark Winds season 2 on AMC/AMC+

Family Guy season 24 on Fox

February 18, 2026

56 Days on Prime Video

February 19, 2026

The Night Agent season 3 on Netflix

Girl on the Run: The Hunt for America’s Most Wanted Woman on Hulu

February 20, 2026

The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 on Apple TV

Strip Law on Netflix

Portobello on HBO Max

February 22, 2026

American Dad! Season 22 on Fox

February 23, 2026

Paradise season 2 on Hulu

The CEO Club on Prime Video

The Voice season 29 on NBC

CIA on CBS

February 25, 2026

Scrubs season 10 on ABC

Survivor season 50 on CBS

The Greatest Average American on ABC

February 25, 2026

Bridgerton season 4, part 2 on Netflix

The Gray House on Prime Video

February 27, 2026

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 on Apple TV

Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars on ABC

What are the most anticipated shows of February 2026?

4. Survivor season 50

Man wearing a black shirt and hat standing near the ocean, related to every TV show release date in February 2026.

The hit reality series celebrates its 25th anniversary with the upcoming season, which will reunite winners of previous installments. Hosted by Jeff Probst, season 50 will return to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji and feature guest appearances from celebrities like Jimmy Donaldson, aka Mr. Beast.

3. Scrubs season 10

Three medical professionals walking down a hospital corridor, related to every TV show release date in February 2026.

The beloved medical sitcom returns to screens after almost a decade, with Zach Braff not only reprising the role of John “J.D.” Dorian but also directing the first episode of the revival. Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke also return alongside other beloved cast members from past seasons.

2. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Giant roaring gorilla in action scene, representing popular TV show release date content for February 2026.

Set in the smash-hit Monsterverse franchise, the show’s first season defied expectations, scoring positive reviews and a critics’ score of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes. Therefore, the second season, starring Anna Sawai, Wyatt Russell, Kurt Russell, and more, is hotly anticipated.

The 10-episode sophomore entry will shift the focus to Kong’s Skull Island, where buried secrets will decide the fate of the world and the titular organization. Meanwhile, a new mythical Titan will awaken in a mysterious village, raising the stakes higher.

1. Bridgerton season 4, part 2

A man and woman in period costumes outdoors, smiling and looking up, promoting TV show release date in February 2026.

Following the release of the first half in January, part 2 will take season 4 of Netflix’s most popular romantic period drama to a conclusion. The fourth installment primarily focuses on the titular clan’s second son, Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson.

It will explore Benedict’s romance with the mysterious Lady in Silver, played by Yerin Ha, whom he meets at Lady Bridgerton’s famed masquerade ball.