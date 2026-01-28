Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Every TV Show Release Date In February 2026
Couple in elegant costumes wearing masks dancing in a garden, representing TV show release dates in February 2026.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Every TV Show Release Date In February 2026

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
0

9

0

February 2026 offers TV lovers a diverse slate of releases across major streaming platforms and networks.

From binge-worthy romance tales to nail-biting action thrillers, the lineup has a mix of fresh and returning titles. 

A certain period drama’s return to Netflix might just make it the most anticipated entry of the month. Meanwhile, there is also no shortage of options for fans of reality and unscripted television. Here are the releases dates for all the TV shows coming in February 2026. 

    February 2026 TV show release schedule 

    Couple wearing elegant masks in a romantic dance scene, highlighting TV show release dates in February 2026.

    Image credits: Netflix

    February 1, 2026

    Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing on Netflix

    Vanished on MGM+

    Rise of the 49ers on AMC/AMC+ 

    February 2, 2026

    Below Deck Down Under season 4 on Bravo

    February 4, 2026

    We Call It Imagineering on Disney+  

    Nature: Parenthood on PBS

    The Muppet Show (Revival Special) on ABC

    February 5, 2026

    The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 on Netflix

    February 8, 2026

    The Burbs on Peacock 

    February 10, 2026

    The Artful Dodger season 2 on Hulu (February 10, 2026)

    February 11, 2026

    Cross season 2 on Prime Video

    Love Is Blind season 10 on Netflix

    February 12, 2026

    Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association on Prime Video

    How to Get to Heaven From Belfast on Netflix

    February 15, 2026

    Like Water for Chocolate season 2 (final season) on HBO Max

    The Simpsons season 37 finale on Fox

    Dark Winds season 2 on AMC/AMC+

    Family Guy season 24 on Fox

    February 18, 2026

    56 Days on Prime Video

    February 19, 2026

    The Night Agent season 3 on Netflix

    Girl on the Run: The Hunt for America’s Most Wanted Woman on Hulu

    February 20, 2026

    The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 on Apple TV

    Strip Law on Netflix

    Portobello on HBO Max

    February 22, 2026

    American Dad! Season 22 on Fox

    February 23, 2026

    Paradise season 2 on Hulu

    The CEO Club on Prime Video

    The Voice season 29 on NBC

    CIA on CBS

    February 25, 2026

    Scrubs season 10 on ABC 

    Survivor season 50 on CBS

    The Greatest Average American on ABC

    February 25, 2026

    Bridgerton season 4, part 2 on Netflix

    The Gray House on Prime Video

    February 27, 2026

    Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 on Apple TV

    Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars on ABC

    What are the most anticipated shows of February 2026?

    4. Survivor season 50

    Man wearing a black shirt and hat standing near the ocean, related to every TV show release date in February 2026.

    Image credits: CBS

    The hit reality series celebrates its 25th anniversary with the upcoming season, which will reunite winners of previous installments. Hosted by Jeff Probst, season 50 will return to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji and feature guest appearances from celebrities like Jimmy Donaldson, aka Mr. Beast.

    3. Scrubs season 10

    Three medical professionals walking down a hospital corridor, related to every TV show release date in February 2026.

    Three medical professionals walking down a hospital corridor, related to every TV show release date in February 2026.

    Image credits: ABC

    The beloved medical sitcom returns to screens after almost a decade, with Zach Braff not only reprising the role of John “J.D.” Dorian but also directing the first episode of the revival. Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke also return alongside other beloved cast members from past seasons.

    2. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

    Giant roaring gorilla in action scene, representing popular TV show release date content for February 2026.

    Giant roaring gorilla in action scene, representing popular TV show release date content for February 2026.

    Image credits: Apple TV

    Set in the smash-hit Monsterverse franchise, the show’s first season defied expectations, scoring positive reviews and a critics’ score of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes. Therefore, the second season, starring Anna Sawai, Wyatt Russell, Kurt Russell, and more, is hotly anticipated.

    The 10-episode sophomore entry will shift the focus to Kong’s Skull Island, where buried secrets will decide the fate of the world and the titular organization. Meanwhile, a new mythical Titan will awaken in a mysterious village, raising the stakes higher. 

    1. Bridgerton season 4, part 2

    A man and woman in period costumes outdoors, smiling and looking up, promoting TV show release date in February 2026.

    A man and woman in period costumes outdoors, smiling and looking up, promoting TV show release date in February 2026.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Following the release of the first half in January, part 2 will take season 4 of Netflix’s most popular romantic period drama to a conclusion. The fourth installment primarily focuses on the titular clan’s second son, Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson.  

    It will explore Benedict’s romance with the mysterious Lady in Silver, played by Yerin Ha, whom he meets at Lady Bridgerton’s famed masquerade ball.

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

