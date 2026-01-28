Every TV Show Release Date In February 2026
February 2026 offers TV lovers a diverse slate of releases across major streaming platforms and networks.
From binge-worthy romance tales to nail-biting action thrillers, the lineup has a mix of fresh and returning titles.
A certain period drama’s return to Netflix might just make it the most anticipated entry of the month. Meanwhile, there is also no shortage of options for fans of reality and unscripted television. Here are the releases dates for all the TV shows coming in February 2026.
February 2026 TV show release schedule
February 1, 2026
Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing on Netflix
Vanished on MGM+
Rise of the 49ers on AMC/AMC+
February 2, 2026
Below Deck Down Under season 4 on Bravo
February 4, 2026
We Call It Imagineering on Disney+
Nature: Parenthood on PBS
The Muppet Show (Revival Special) on ABC
February 5, 2026
The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 on Netflix
February 8, 2026
The Burbs on Peacock
February 10, 2026
The Artful Dodger season 2 on Hulu (February 10, 2026)
February 11, 2026
Cross season 2 on Prime Video
Love Is Blind season 10 on Netflix
February 12, 2026
Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association on Prime Video
How to Get to Heaven From Belfast on Netflix
February 15, 2026
Like Water for Chocolate season 2 (final season) on HBO Max
The Simpsons season 37 finale on Fox
Dark Winds season 2 on AMC/AMC+
Family Guy season 24 on Fox
February 18, 2026
56 Days on Prime Video
February 19, 2026
The Night Agent season 3 on Netflix
Girl on the Run: The Hunt for America’s Most Wanted Woman on Hulu
February 20, 2026
The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 on Apple TV
Strip Law on Netflix
Portobello on HBO Max
February 22, 2026
American Dad! Season 22 on Fox
February 23, 2026
Paradise season 2 on Hulu
The CEO Club on Prime Video
The Voice season 29 on NBC
CIA on CBS
February 25, 2026
Scrubs season 10 on ABC
Survivor season 50 on CBS
The Greatest Average American on ABC
February 25, 2026
Bridgerton season 4, part 2 on Netflix
The Gray House on Prime Video
February 27, 2026
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 on Apple TV
Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars on ABC
What are the most anticipated shows of February 2026?
4. Survivor season 50
The hit reality series celebrates its 25th anniversary with the upcoming season, which will reunite winners of previous installments. Hosted by Jeff Probst, season 50 will return to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji and feature guest appearances from celebrities like Jimmy Donaldson, aka Mr. Beast.
3. Scrubs season 10
The beloved medical sitcom returns to screens after almost a decade, with Zach Braff not only reprising the role of John “J.D.” Dorian but also directing the first episode of the revival. Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke also return alongside other beloved cast members from past seasons.
2. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
Set in the smash-hit Monsterverse franchise, the show’s first season defied expectations, scoring positive reviews and a critics’ score of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes. Therefore, the second season, starring Anna Sawai, Wyatt Russell, Kurt Russell, and more, is hotly anticipated.
The 10-episode sophomore entry will shift the focus to Kong’s Skull Island, where buried secrets will decide the fate of the world and the titular organization. Meanwhile, a new mythical Titan will awaken in a mysterious village, raising the stakes higher.
1. Bridgerton season 4, part 2
Following the release of the first half in January, part 2 will take season 4 of Netflix’s most popular romantic period drama to a conclusion. The fourth installment primarily focuses on the titular clan’s second son, Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson.
It will explore Benedict’s romance with the mysterious Lady in Silver, played by Yerin Ha, whom he meets at Lady Bridgerton’s famed masquerade ball.
