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Images don’t need context to elicit a strong reaction. It’s why many abstract paintings can stir emotions, even if the underlying message isn’t explicitly delivered. 

It’s also why out-of-context photos are often intriguingly funny, just like these examples from the Cursed Images 2009 Instagram account. Even its profile text is filled with ambiguity: “terrified of being known, desperate to be understood.” 

If that already piqued your interest enough, here are some of the posts we’ve collected for your enjoyment today. Scroll through and feel free to pvote those you find most interesting.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Green SUV with spare tire mirror creating endless reflection effect

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    #2

    Inflatable church structure with interior seating promoting inflatable buildings

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    #3

    Sandwich labeled as crispy children sandwich with price tag

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    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like my children tender and juicy. (Joking)

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    The concept of Cursed Images originated on Tumblr, where these photos were a hit at the time. According to its creator, the page began in 2016 as a form of entertainment among friends. However, it eventually gained traction. 

    As of this writing, Cursed Images 2009 on Instagram has over 71,000 followers and counting.

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    #4

    Man on horseback at a Burger King drive-thru illustrating unusual fast food drive-thru

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    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "can I have a horse burger?" "sorry we only have beef"

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    #5

    Man with a mohawk styled with colorful M&M's characters in his hair cursed images

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    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gotta say that's impressive. I have trouble doing my highlights.

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    #6

    Cursed image of air conditioner supported by two carved statues on wall

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    There are many possible reasons why Cursed Images 2009 is a hit among tens of thousands of Instagram users. One of them could be a rebellion against the platform's overly polished, filtered posts. 

    Another could be driven by nostalgia for the internet’s “Wild West” days, when people mainly posted unpolished, unmonetized, and even weird content.

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    #7

    Rooster statue wearing a bathrobe on display in cursed images gallery

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    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Giant rooster judges you

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    #8

    Car with two large slices of bread sticking out of the roof in cursed images collection

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    #9

    Bowl of soup with realistic severed fingers served with rice on table

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    The appeal of cursed images also comes from our innate curiosity for all things weird and unusual. According to fear researcher Dr. Margee Kerr, we humans evolved to be drawn to novel things. 

    "We're descendants of humans who had the curiosity and motivation to go out and explore, but also the ability to quickly notice and take action when confronted with something new,” she said.

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    #10

    Cat-shaped birthday cake with odd frosting details in cursed images

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    #11

    Rusty car mirror held by springs shaped like fingers in cursed images

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    l_eclarke avatar
    Sanguina
    Sanguina
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cool, it would look great on a rat-rod

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    #12

    Couple holding multiple bear cubs on a couch with patterned carpet cursed images

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    sianisven avatar
    Sian E
    Sian E
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just a normal day in Russia...

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    While it doesn’t apply to everyone, many are also drawn to content that induces feelings of disgust. It’s likely why Dr. Sandra Lee, a.k.a Dr. Pimple Popper, has more than 28 million followers across all her social media platforms. 

    According to behavioral scientist Dario Maestripieri, more research is needed to explain the appeal of these content pieces, but it has a lot to do with personality, especially among sensation-seeking individuals.

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    #13

    Cat sitting inside a red shopping basket among vegetables in store

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    #14

    Pickup truck customized with a giant red lobster sculpture in a parking lot

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    #15

    Sign on car window asking about being an involuntary test subject for cruel technologies

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    A few images on this list carry a tinge of creepiness, a feeling that people would rather not feel. However, it can also draw intrigue, according to author and behavior scientist Coltan Scrivner, who explores morbid curiosity. 

    "You need to look closer to figure out what it's all about, to decide to fight, flee, or ignore,” he said.

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    #16

    Small damaged car fitted with tank tracks and a plastic playhouse roof

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    #17

    Side of a truck with the cursed quote about God and peace printed

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    #18

    Cursed kitchen with Versace-themed black cabinets and white logos

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    #19

    Cursed tattoo of a distorted face on a person's arm

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    #20

    Rooster standing in doghouse labeled Rex, a cursed animal setting

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    #21

    Rooster wearing pink sandals indoors near window

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    #22

    Man singing from excavator bucket as audience watches at party

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    sianisven avatar
    Sian E
    Sian E
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Drunken antics and heavy machinery...what could possibly go wrong?

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    #23

    Horse pulling a trailer parked among cars in a parking lot showing unusual parking scenes

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    #24

    Table full of various cucumber dishes and drinks highlighting cucumber recipes

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    #25

    Dog covered in lace shadow pattern blending into surroundings in cursed images

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    #26

    Red old car modified into a stretched limousine parked on muddy snowy ground cursed images

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    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could put a steering wheel at each end so you don't have to turn around.

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    #27

    Man holding a double-neck guitar with a SpongeBob SquarePants design, smiling

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    #28

    Ross Dress for Less themed cake decorated with price tags and stickers

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    #29

    Person wearing a jacket with a road and landscape pattern at a crowded public space

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    #30

    Cursed image of a small car with leopard print on its body parked on a street

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    #31

    White sports car with large water container and hoses attached in cursed image

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    Peter Parker
    Peter Parker
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    20,000 kilometers in one tank!

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    #32

    View of lambs crowded at feet of tractor driver in cursed image

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    l_eclarke avatar
    Sanguina
    Sanguina
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The vehicle must be a Lambo.

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    #33

    Yellow and gray van with rear window showing reflection of another similar van

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    #34

    Man playing guitar shaped like stop sign with visible letters in rustic room

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    #35

    Rear of truck featuring a large smiling emoji with sunglasses decal

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    #36

    Man with a large sun-shaped clown face tattoo covering his back

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    #37

    Tiny green egg-shaped microcar with rounded windows and headlights

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    #38

    Bus designed to look like a cartoon cat face with large eyes and ears

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    #39

    Cursed image of a flipped car with the word sorry spray painted on side

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    #40

    Red car elevated on large custom wire spoke wheels

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    #41

    Car painted to look like brick wall in parking lot

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    #42

    Cursed image of a coffin car with a man lying inside wearing a hat

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    #43

    Custom guitar with breakfast food 3D art including eggs, sausages, and beans on its body

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    #44

    Mannequin with exaggerated belly wearing plaid shirt and black shorts in clothing store

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    #45

    Huge Prozac pill outdoor sculpture with sign saying dont worry be happy

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    #46

    Baby dressed in pink sea creature costume lying on green couch pillow

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    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's one to share at her 21st birthday party.

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    #47

    Room fully covered in leopard print fabric with person lounging on couch

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    #48

    Cursed dessert cake shaped like a large chocolate beetle surrounded by strawberries and cream

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    #49

    Cake decorated to look like a detailed Persian rug emphasizing creative cake designs

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    #50

    Children with candle and unusual fish and bread setup in cursed images

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    #51

    Strange stair handrail design on white wall in cursed images

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    #52

    Vehicle with a large decal of a black dog and text about vape dog Buddy cursed images

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    #53

    Cake with uneven white icing and green writing spelling cake

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    #54

    Iron Man figure holding a guitar in a dramatic pose in a corner

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    #55

    Car painted with Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies design parked in a residential area

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    #56

    Rusty tiny car modified with a plow and snow chains on tires

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    #57

    Electric guitar with a cursed moon face design and starry pattern

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    #58

    Man and dog wearing matching red jackets at gas station in cursed image

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    #59

    Four golden retriever dogs sitting in a white convertible car as a cursed image

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    #60

    Helicopter lifting unusual object resembling a blue animal in cursed images

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    #61

    Silver Chevrolet truck with rear window decal saying Lovin life I want my mommie

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    #62

    White Ford car with large red Jesus text and God is watching you windshield decal

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    boredpanda-com_10 avatar
    Peter Parker
    Peter Parker
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    God is watching you, Jesus?

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    #63

    Blue bicycle attached to a realistic dinosaur costume on a city street

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    #64

    Cursed food art of a hedgehog made from grapes and a pear

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    #65

    Cursed image of a car body mounted on oversized wheels

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    #66

    Small car covered with patterned carpet exterior

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    #67

    Car with detailed cheetah face airbrush paint design

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    #68

    Blue rusty truck with trust the process text on back

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    #69

    Unusual small red and silver vehicle with multiple fake guns and big red nose attachment

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    #70

    Cursed image of chicken nuggets with sauces served inside an open briefcase

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    #71

    Leopard print billiards table with balls scattered and player aiming cursed images

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    #72

    Fried food shaped like a shark served with fries as a cursed image

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    #73

    Guitar shaped like E.T. alien figure with glowing heart detail on black background

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