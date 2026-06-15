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Images don’t need context to elicit a strong reaction. It’s why many abstract paintings can stir emotions, even if the underlying message isn’t explicitly delivered.

It’s also why out-of-context photos are often intriguingly funny, just like these examples from the Cursed Images 2009 Instagram account. Even its profile text is filled with ambiguity: “terrified of being known, desperate to be understood.”

If that already piqued your interest enough, here are some of the posts we’ve collected for your enjoyment today. Scroll through and feel free to pvote those you find most interesting.