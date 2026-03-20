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The internet loves many things: cats, mouthwatering recipes, hilarious videos of children saying silly things, and, of course, cursed images. We often can’t explain these photos, and we usually have no idea where they came from. But we can’t deny that they’re entertaining!

That’s why we took a trip to Cursed Images 2009 on Instagram and gathered some of their best posts down below. Unfortunately, we can’t provide the context for these pics, but who needs it? Keep reading to find a conversation between Bored Panda and the creator of the account, and be sure to upvote all of the images that make you smile!

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#1

Foot with a tattoo of a tombstone on the big toe, a cursed photo that makes absolutely zero sense.

cursedimages2009 Report

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    #2

    On a bus interior, a coffin with flowers creates a cursed photo moment that makes absolutely zero sense.

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    6points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just a single ticket for the deceased? Or a return.....

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    #3

    Armchair designed like a coffin with cushioned interior and metal handles, a cursed photo that confuses the brain.

    cursedimages2009 Report

    6points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like it even more than my wife would hate it.

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    To find out more about Cursed Images 2009, we got in touch with the account’s creator, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. First, we wanted to know how the page began and what it’s been like seeing the account amass over 72K followers. 

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    “I was on Tumblr growing up, and cursed images were huge on there before they really got popular, [so] I wanted to start my own page for them,” the creator shared. “This page started in April 2016. Seeing it get popular was really surprising. I started the account just for myself/friends, but people started following out of nowhere. And it grew to where it is today.”
    #4

    White car with a large framed mirror attached to the side, creating a confusing and cursed photo effect.

    cursedimages2009 Report

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    #5

    Cursed photo of a cat standing under a car with tools and a hammer nearby, creating a confusing and strange scene.

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    #6

    Kickstand of a motorcycle shaped like a human leg wearing a red high-heeled shoe, a cursed photo making zero sense.

    cursedimages2009 Report

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    We also asked the creator why they believe people love these cursed images so much. “I think there’s a shock factor to it,” they noted. “A lot of people share my posts with their friends and followers to kind of puzzle them. I think people like to confuse and shock their friends.”

    And how do they decide which images are worthy of posting on the account? “I go for a certain aesthetic, I like when they’re lower quality and just random,” they revealed. “I really can’t explain what exactly the qualities I go for are. When I see it, I know!”
    #7

    Bride and groom standing inside the bed of a monster truck during an unusual outdoor wedding ceremony, cursed photo example.

    cursedimages2009 Report

    6points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Baptism to follow immediately after the wedding ceremony.

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    #8

    A bizarre bed with feet-shaped base and matching pillows in a bright room, a cursed photo that puzzles the mind.

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    5points
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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine stubbing your toe on the corner of the pinky toe?

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    #9

    Man with tattooed back featuring unusual text and images, an example of cursed photos that make absolutely zero sense.

    cursedimages2009 Report

    5points
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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This guy has definitely lost a few bets in his day.

    1
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    The creator also says that they want all of the photos to be authentic. “I’ve never taken my own cursed images because I feel like it’s not something you can force,” they told Bored Panda. “At least, for the aesthetic I go for."

    They also added that they don’t have a favorite cursed image, but they love anything car-related. “People get super creative.”
    #10

    Phone displaying a portrait of Drake next to a poorly made cake attempting to replicate the same image, a cursed photo.

    cursedimages2009 Report

    5points
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    heydevon avatar
    Devon Archer
    Devon Archer
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's like they have known him his whole life. Picture Perfect.

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    #11

    Hand holding a frying pan with a crucifix-shaped handle, one of the cursed photos that make absolutely zero sense.

    cursedimages2009 Report

    5points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Especially popular for use on Good Fryday.

    0
    0points
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    #12

    Man with a cursed photo tattoo on his face depicting a distorted portrait from a printed image nearby.

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    5points
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    heydevon avatar
    Devon Archer
    Devon Archer
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whenever he looks in the mirror, she will always be judging him.

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    When it comes to what makes the perfect cursed image, beauty is, of course, in the eye of the beholder. But The Next Web shared a piece breaking down what they believe makes for a successful cursed pic. First, they determine several “building blocks” of the cursed aesthetic. Number one: the image must feature defamiliarization. It might include perfectly normal objects, such as a car, spaghetti, or a pair of shoes. But one or more of the items must be used in a completely bizarre and unfamiliar way.

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    #13

    Pickup truck with a tailgate painted to show a blonde mermaid lying in water, an example of cursed photos that confuse viewers.

    cursedimages2009 Report

    5points
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    #14

    Electric guitar shaped like a deer head with ears and eyes, one of the cursed photos that make zero sense.

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    #15

    Toilet placed oddly in the middle of a public restroom with urinals and stalls, a cursed photo that makes zero sense.

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    Next, it’s helpful if the image was taken with high-contrast flash photography. This is not a necessity, but it can add to the cursed effect. When flash is used, there’s nowhere for anything (or anyone) in the image to hide. They’re exposed for exactly what they are, and it can be jarring to see something in such harsh lighting.

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    #16

    Two unusual cars, one homemade green and one Tesla Cybertruck, parked side by side in a cursed photo that defies logic.

    cursedimages2009 Report

    5points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The one in green looks better. And probably performs better also.

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    #17

    Christmas tree enclosed in a wooden and wire cage to prevent cats from reaching ornaments decorating the tree.

    cursedimages2009 Report

    5points
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    #18

    Cursed photo of a coffin repurposed as a grill with food and a pot on top in an outdoor setting at night.

    cursedimages2009 Report

    5points
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    Another popular trend in the cursed image space is using food in unfamiliar (and sometimes extremely upsetting) ways. You might see baked beans on top of ice cream or raw meat being served up alongside chocolate chip cookies. Disturbing food combinations and creations can often qualify as cursed images due to the discomfort they bring viewers.
    #19

    Two snowmen with unusual accessories, one in heels and a bikini, the other reclining with a bottle, a cursed photo concept.

    cursedimages2009 Report

    5points
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    #20

    Black leather shoes with unnaturally long pointed toes creating a cursed photo that makes absolutely zero sense.

    cursedimages2009 Report

    4points
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    #21

    Man lying face down on a bed next to a rooster creates a cursed photo that makes absolutely zero sense yet stays vivid in the mind.

    cursedimages2009 Report

    4points
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    It’s common for feet to appear in cursed images as well. Many people are uncomfortable seeing feet. In fact, nearly half of Americans say they won’t even show theirs in public. So when toes are captured holding onto food, or people are seen using their feet as tools, viewers often squirm. There’s something so unsettling about feet being out and about, completing unexpected tasks. Definitely cursed.    
    #22

    Horse tied to a bike rack next to shopping carts outside a store, a cursed photo that makes zero sense.

    cursedimages2009 Report

    4points
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    #23

    Cardboard van parody parked on a street near a McDonald's, illustrating one of the cursed photos that confuse viewers.

    cursedimages2009 Report

    4points
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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love the custom wrap jobs on both the truck and the van. Especially because the van is fast and cool.

    0
    0points
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    #24

    Sign with cartoon trash can saying gum goes here covered in gum, a cursed photo that makes zero sense but sticks in minds.

    cursedimages2009 Report

    4points
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    Are you enjoying your journey through these cursed images, pandas? We hope they’re not making you too uncomfortable, and please remember to keep upvoting the ones that leave you feeling all sorts of confused. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring some of the strangest images on the internet, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Elderly person sitting at a dining table with several dogs seated around as if having a meeting, cursed photo scenario.

    cursedimages2009 Report

    4points
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    #26

    Person sleeping on a mattress in a casino surrounded by slot machines in a cursed photo that makes zero sense.

    cursedimages2009 Report

    4points
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    #27

    Illuminated Rita's sign at night with a strange message mentioning paranoia, fitting cursed photos that make zero sense.

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    #28

    Person dressed as Santa Claus lying face down on a bench in a locked jail cell, a cursed photo that confuses viewers.

    cursedimages2009 Report

    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is what happens when you leave a sherry out for Santa.

    0
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    #29

    Restroom stall with an oddly shaped door creating a cursed photo that makes zero sense and confuses the viewer.

    cursedimages2009 Report

    4points
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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe it's so a parent can keep an eye on their child, without having to try and squish in the stall with them? Just a guess, since the next stall over appears to have a full sized door.

    0
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    #30

    House seemingly floating and attached sideways to a building rooftop, a cursed photo that makes no sense visually.

    cursedimages2009 Report

    4points
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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's an art installation called Falling Star.

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    #31

    Large outlined tattoo on person's back with the words property of Allah, a cursed photo that makes no sense.

    cursedimages2009 Report

    3points
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    #32

    Hand-drawn cursed photo of a baby wrapped in a blanket with text saying when I was a baby I was evil.

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    3points
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    #33

    Horse trailer with a humorous warning and a partially obscured image of a horse's body missing its head and lower legs, cursed photo.

    cursedimages2009 Report

    3points
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    #34

    Chicken sitting on a closed toilet seat in a tiled bathroom, an example of cursed photos that confuse and amuse viewers.

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    3points
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    #35

    Unusual cursed photo showing a mysterious pile of multicolored hair extensions stacked in a corner of a room.

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    3points
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    #36

    Rusty car bumper with animal and human-like figures resembling cursed photos that make zero sense in an eerie style.

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    3points
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    #37

    Older person wearing a high-visibility vest made of yellow lace patterns, creating a cursed photos effect that makes zero sense.

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    3points
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    #38

    Bathroom shower filled with an overwhelming number of personal care products creating a cursed photo scene.

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    #39

    Pizza Hut sign displaying only the name Jeffrey beneath the logo, a cursed photo that makes zero sense.

    cursedimages2009 Report

    3points
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    #40

    Bride and groom standing before officiant with groom dressed as a stormtrooper in a cursed photo that makes zero sense.

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    3points
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    #41

    Police officer escorting a person in a large mouse costume, a cursed photo that makes absolutely zero sense.

    cursedimages2009 Report

    3points
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    #42

    Cursed photo of a decorated Christmas tree with a Santa hat and partial warning message on a yellow bulletin board.

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    3points
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    #43

    Red car covered with giant lobster sculpture, an unusual and cursed photo that makes absolutely zero sense.

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    3points
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    #44

    Refrigerator covered entirely with various strawberry magnets and decorations in a cluttered kitchen setting.

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    3points
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    #45

    Old-school car payphone mounted on dashboard, creating one of the 79 cursed photos that make absolutely zero sense.

    cursedimages2009 Report

    3points
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    #46

    Multiple lamb-shaped cakes with colorful hats arranged on a table, perfect for cursed photos collection.

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    #47

    Flip-flops locked to a bike rack with a bike lock in a cursed photo that makes absolutely zero sense.

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    3points
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    #48

    Small car with tank tracks and toy car on top driving on a street, a cursed photo that makes zero sense.

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    3points
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    #49

    Cursed photo of a bedroom with a bedspread and headboard creating an optical illusion of two faces smiling.

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    3points
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    #50

    Full back tattoo featuring multiple colorful characters from South Park, creating a bizarre and cursed photo effect.

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    #51

    Sticker on a car bumper showing a horse with a "not real" symbol and the words horse denier, a cursed photo example.

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    2points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Lizard Overlords want you to think horses exist. Wake up sheeple!

    0
    0points
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    #52

    Horse standing behind a retail counter using a mouse in a store aisle, one of the cursed photos that confuse viewers.

    cursedimages2009 Report

    2points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fake photo according to the other post.

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    #53

    Small clownfish figurine in the center of a heavily burned and scratched frying pan, a cursed photo example.

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    2points
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    #54

    Man holding a cardboard sign with a misspelled message, a cursed photo that makes zero sense on a city street.

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    2points
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    #55

    Pillow with a horse image and text partially obscured creating a cursed photo effect that makes zero sense.

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    2points
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    heydevon avatar
    Devon Archer
    Devon Archer
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's with all of the horse stuff?

    0
    0points
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    #56

    Tattoo on arm featuring strange combination of symbols and logos in a cursed photo that makes zero sense.

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    2points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this supposed to spell something?

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    #57

    Colorful back tattoo of dogs playing poker with vivid cards and chips, a cursed photo that makes zero sense.

    cursedimages2009 Report

    2points
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    #58

    Bride and groom figurines standing on a large stack of hot dogs, creating a cursed photo with confusing perspective.

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    2points
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    #59

    Person wrapped in multiple colorful blankets sitting on the floor with only their face visible in a cursed photo.

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    2points
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    #60

    Cursed photo of a poorly sculpted panda statue in a dynamic pose on a sunny street corner.

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    2points
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    #61

    Hand holding a small milk carton with a drawing of a skeleton character and safety instructions in a cursed photo.

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    2points
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    #62

    Blue car body elevated on tall metal legs with wheels, a man sitting inside, a cursed photo puzzling the viewer.

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    2points
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    #63

    Woman signing a graffiti-covered coffin surrounded by people, a bizarre cursed photo that makes zero sense.

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    2points
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    #64

    Man wearing a shirt saying I am his wife riding a motorcycle in traffic, one of the cursed photos that make zero sense.

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    2points
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    #65

    Car covered in numerous silver skull decorations, creating a cursed photo that makes zero sense but is memorable.

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    2points
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    #66

    Car spare tire covered with a colorful crocheted cover, an example of cursed photos that make zero sense.

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    2points
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    #67

    Vehicle shaped like an oversized almond with Blue Diamond branding, an example of cursed photos that make zero sense.

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    2points
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    #68

    Burger King sign with an empty message board showing only the word try, a cursed photo that makes zero sense.

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    2points
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    #69

    Drain cover with unusual geometric design blending into floor tiles in a cursed photo that defies logic and sense.

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    2points
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    #70

    Cursed photo showing a Christmas tree air freshener hanging from a clothes drying rack above wrapped gifts on a carpeted floor.

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    2points
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    #71

    Bus converted into a house with a tiled roof and curtains, surrounded by trees and grass in a rural setting.

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    2points
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    #72

    Man being baptized face-first in a small Spiderman kiddie pool in a setting that looks unusual and cursed.

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    2points
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    #73

    Corner piano with oddly arranged keys and worn wooden bench, a cursed photo that makes absolutely zero sense.

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    2points
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    #74

    A large cow-shaped vehicle with a window and flower box, a bizarre cursed photo that confuses the mind.

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    2points
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    #75

    Tree growing around green metal railing in a cursed photo that makes zero sense but stays stuck in our brains

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    2points
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    #76

    Furry vintage weighing scale held by hand, creating a cursed photo that makes zero sense and confuses the brain.

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    2points
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    #77

    Statue of a lion with a distorted face and mismatched features in a park, a cursed photo that confuses viewers.

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    2points
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    #78

    Close-up of a car with a printed paper of its own license plate taped below the actual plate in a cursed photos moment.

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    2points
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    #79

    Forearm tattoo with multiple faded Cheesecake Factory logos and numbers, a cursed photo that defies logic outdoors.

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    1point
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