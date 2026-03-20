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The internet loves many things: cats, mouthwatering recipes, hilarious videos of children saying silly things, and, of course, cursed images. We often can’t explain these photos, and we usually have no idea where they came from. But we can’t deny that they’re entertaining!

That’s why we took a trip to Cursed Images 2009 on Instagram and gathered some of their best posts down below. Unfortunately, we can’t provide the context for these pics, but who needs it? Keep reading to find a conversation between Bored Panda and the creator of the account, and be sure to upvote all of the images that make you smile!