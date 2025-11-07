ADVERTISEMENT

How many of you, Pandas, made it through Halloween without getting cursed by a witch? We hope it was the majority, but we'd like to keep the spooky spirit alive just for a few weeks longer. That's why we've got you a collection of images that are cursed, but in a different sense of the word. Cursed, but in the context of the Internet.

We're talking about strange pictures that just make no sense and weird you out in the most disturbing ways possible. These pics come to you courtesy of the "Daily Cursed Images" page on Instagram, a place of "random content and unfiltered chaos." So, Pandas, scroll down and get your daily dose of weirdness right here!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Man swimming near dock with an alligator close behind, a scene that might need a priest or an exorcist.

dailycursedimages Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Open refrigerator door revealing food and drinks with a toilet visible through a small adjacent room in a strange setup.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But doesn't the light go out when you close the door? 🤔

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    A cabbage with headphones and a sticky note face sitting near a laptop, a quirky image that might need a priest or exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    black-adder avatar
    Miki
    Miki
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I once did it with a Yoda figure I found in the office :p I think I even had a screenshot of that...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #4

    Deconstructed fried rice with peas, carrots, and corn neatly arranged on a tray, a quirky image for priest or exorcist theme.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Two pigs sleeping on a blue bed inside a room with a canopy, an unusual image that might need a priest or an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Cat sitting near a partially opened ham package with torn plastic, a funny image that might need a priest or an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Frozen baked beans partially melted and leaking sauce on a white surface, a bizarre image that might need an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Two dogs separated by a wire fence, one snarling aggressively, the other calmly sticking out its tongue in a tense moment.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Fried Godzilla shaped dish with crispy coating served with sliced vegetables on a white plate, unusual image needing exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Canoe parked in a multi-level parking garage among cars, an unusual image that might need a priest or an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Small mouse hiding inside a paper bag full of croissants on a kitchen countertop in a surprising exorcist-worthy image.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Dog sitting inside a car surrounded by destroyed seat foam, a chaotic image that might need a priest or an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank god you came back. The seats just exploded for no reason!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Three pots filled with sliced onions on a stove, creating a scene that might need a priest or an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Charger plugged into a power outlet covered with a taped warning sign, fitting images that might need a priest or exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Large containers of peanut butter displayed in a store with visible price labels, suggesting unusual packaging need for exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Pile of orange, slimy items cordoned off by a red barrier in a public space, a scene that might need a priest or exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Warning sign showing a person holding a child near a dangerous alligator, an image that might need a priest or an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Toilet smashed through car windshield, humorous image from 73 images that might need a priest or an exorcist collection.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Pink and green cake with realistic fake teeth and eyes, a creepy image that might need a priest or an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Opened WD-40 can on a kitchen counter appearing like a drink, fitting images that might need a priest or an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Airplane cabin full of passengers watching animated shows on personal screens, a scene that might need a priest or an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Person struggling to lift heavy barbell in gym, an image that might need a priest or an exorcist vibe.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Person wearing a plastic milk jug as a mask with eye holes, a humorous image that might need a priest or an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Two corn cobs cut into halves on a cutting board with kitchen knives, an image that might need a priest or an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Elderly woman wearing a red helmet while cooking on a stove in a kitchen, a funny image needing exorcist humor.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Outdoor clothing stall in Turkey with a humorous sign about fake shops, fitting the theme of images that might need an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Man carrying a large monitor lizard outdoors, an image that might need a priest or an exorcist vibe.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Two sad-faced donuts on a tray above chocolate donuts, creating eerie images that might need a priest or exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    yeah, pretty much all the joy i can muster these days

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Moldy noodles with white and green fuzz in a takeout container with a plastic fork, a creepy image needing exorcist attention.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Fried eggs hanging on a clothesline with wooden pegs, a bizarre image that might need a priest or an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Crystal chandelier hanging inside a car with a plush interior, creating a bizarre scene that might need a priest or exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Person kneeling in a dark, concrete room facing a cartoon pony, an eerie scene that might need a priest or an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Beige car missing front wheels, replaced with a single small wheel, parked in an empty lot, a strange image needing an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    A container of wall repair spackling paste shaped like a bagel, illustrating unusual images needing a priest or exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Hand holding a Burger King crown in front of an airplane at the airport, strange image that might need a priest or exorcist

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    A glass dish filled with hot dogs and pickles in beans, an unusual meal that might need a priest or an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Classroom scene with a shocking snack of cooked meat, eggs, and energy drinks on a cutting board, unusual for school setting.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Green 3-in-1 Minecraft body wash shampoo and conditioner bottle held in store aisle with humorous text overlay.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Improvised mic setup with an AirPod in a drink cup on a desk, capturing a funny exorcist-themed image.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Person stealing a large Five Guys sign at night under a streetlight, fitting the theme of images needing a priest or exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Woman in a white dress standing next to a giant Apple logo, an unusual image that might need a priest or an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Person transporting a large wooden pallet on a scooter on a city street, a strange image that might need a priest or exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Toilet bowl standing alone in the middle of an empty street at night, an unusual image that might need a priest or exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Open sandwich with raw onion slices on white bread next to a roll of paper towels on a kitchen counter, humorous image.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Container of Thanksgiving leftovers covered in green mold, an image that might need a priest or an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Crying toddler surrounded by large fish on a wooden dock, a spooky scene that might need a priest or an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Pizza rolls placed in a clothes dryer for cooking, an unusual image that might need a priest or an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Shrimp and waffles dish with an unusual sauce, described as nasty and not recommended, fitting images needing an exorcist theme.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Vending machine with pizza, candy, and chocolates in a setting that might need a priest or an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Elderly man smiling in front of a burning car with flames and thick black smoke, a scene that might need a priest or exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Bottle of Colonia Royale cologne with cartoon king, featuring playful Spanish text, fitting images that might need a priest or an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Group of people in casual clothing, one person pointing while others look on, odd scene that might need an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #53

    A vape device with a damaged Goodwill price sticker, suggesting it might need a priest or an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Doll store sign partially unlit at night showing the words dolla and pee, a humorous image that might need a priest or exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Two dogs sitting on a sidewalk near a wall with a painted sign showing the same two dogs, surreal image needing exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Two milk cartons with Minecraft characters on labels displayed in a store, referencing images that might need an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Hand holding a red coffee mug filled with muddy floodwater, humorously suggesting unlimited coffee in a flooded area.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Two tall women and a much shorter man standing indoors with wood flooring, an unusual height difference capturing attention.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    TV screen embedded in a life-sized cow model hanging on a wall, creating a surreal and bizarre scene.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Mismatched red and blue sneakers with colorful Doritos-themed socks on a concrete surface, strange footwear combination.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    A block of rice decorated with lemon and face toys on a grill next to cooked shrimp, implying bizarre cooking skills.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Mold-covered pink cake with various colored fuzzy spots, a disturbing image that might need a priest or an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Waffle stacked with dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets and colorful Fruity Pebbles and maple syrup on a plate, playful food setup.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Pink stomach relief medicine bottle next to a bright pink pancake cooking on a black griddle, a strange image that might need a priest.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Baked beans with sliced strawberries and green peppers in a foil pan, a strange combination that might need a priest or exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Hand holding a video game controller pointed at a dog squatting on grass in a scene that might need a priest or an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    White truck towing a trailer with two massive pumpkins on a highway, a scene that might need an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Family with children gathered on a bridge railing in a risky position, an image that might need a priest or exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Car dashboard warning light glowing bright with humorous caption, fitting 73 images that might need an exorcist theme.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Man precariously leaning on a ladder over a river with others nearby on a city bridge, a risky image that might need an exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like Italian Health & Safety rules being perfectly adhered to....

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Large McDonald's fries container filled with ketchup and three small cups, each with a few fries, on a wooden table.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Glass filled with fresh mozzarella pearls and liquid on kitchen counter, creating a bizarre image needing a priest or exorcist.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    lowkey straight mozzarella balls taste really good soooo...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #73

    Woman sitting on the floor with a broken chair under her at a restaurant, others seated at a table nearby, exorcist theme.

    dailycursedimages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this one isnt funny :/ i feel bad for the poor person; must've been really embarrassing and they could have been hurt

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!