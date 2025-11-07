ADVERTISEMENT

How many of you, Pandas, made it through Halloween without getting cursed by a witch? We hope it was the majority, but we'd like to keep the spooky spirit alive just for a few weeks longer. That's why we've got you a collection of images that are cursed, but in a different sense of the word. Cursed, but in the context of the Internet.

We're talking about strange pictures that just make no sense and weird you out in the most disturbing ways possible. These pics come to you courtesy of the "Daily Cursed Images" page on Instagram, a place of "random content and unfiltered chaos." So, Pandas, scroll down and get your daily dose of weirdness right here!

More info: Instagram