ADVERTISEMENT

On a typical day, most of us scroll through hundreds of digital images, barely giving them a second thought before they disappear from our screens and our minds.

Some, however, are far more memorable than others. And not necessarily in a good way.

These are the kind of photos you’ll find on the Instagram account Daily Cursed Images. True to its name, the page is a collection of all things weird, confusing, and somewhat haunting, but nevertheless entertaining.

Scroll down to see for yourself if you dare—though if they leave you feeling unsettled, well, you only have yourself to blame.