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The Heartbreaking Reason Why People Believe Leonardo DiCaprio And Jennifer Lawrence’s New Film Will Be “Devastating”
Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in a snowy scene from their new film expected to be emotionally devastating.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

The Heartbreaking Reason Why People Believe Leonardo DiCaprio And Jennifer Lawrence’s New Film Will Be “Devastating”

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marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Fans were given a first look at Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in their highly anticipated film, What Happens at Night.

The photo from the movie, posted on social media by the Oscar-winning actor, sparked curiosity about the plot and its deeply personal connection to its director, Martin Scorsese.

The image shows DiCaprio and Lawrence, who play a married couple, walking hand in hand amid a wintery landscape.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star in ‘What Happens at Night,’ directed by Martin Scorsese.
    • The upcoming film will see the stars as a married couple on a journey to adopt a baby in northern Europe.
    • The film will reportedly mark a return for the filmmaker to Shutter Island-style psychological thriller.

    Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star in What Happens at NightLeonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence at film premiere, sparking buzz about devastating new movie.

    Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

    Based on the novel of the same name by Peter Cameron, the story centers on an American couple who travel to a European small town to adopt a baby, as per Variety.

    The wife is battling a terminal illness, and the husband feels powerless to save both his wife and his marriage.

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    “Nothing is as it seems in this baffling, frozen world, and the more the couple struggles to claim their baby, the less they seem to know about their marriage, themselves and life itself,” reads the book synopsis.

    Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in a snowy scene from their new film, highlighting the devastating storyline believed by fans.

    Image credits: leonardodicaprio/Instagram

    According to Variety, the film will see Scorsese return to Shutter Island-style psychological horror.

    Reposting the photo of DiCaprio and Lawrence, one fan wrote on X, “This movie is basically an ode to Scorsese’s wife who’s had Parkinson’s for the past 30 years. It’s gonna be devastating.”

    “Man, my heart felt heavy just hearing this… This film will be very emotional,” shared another.

    “Oh no. I didn’t know this. I’m not ready,” someone else said.

    The story follows a married American couple who travel to Europe to adopt a baby
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    Image credits: Catapult Books

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    Many others speculated that the film could earn the co-stars their second Oscars. 

    DiCaprio previously won for The Revenant, while Lawrence became the second-youngest winner in the Best Actress category when she won for Silver Linings Playbook at 22.

    “Oh, he is getting his second Oscar,” one fan declared.

    “I smell Oscars already!!” echoed another fan.

    Two elegantly dressed people posing on a red carpet event with photographers in the background, film industry setting.

    Image credits: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

    Scorsese, who is also an Oscar winner, has been married to his wife, Helen Morris, for 26 years.

    The couple has a daughter, actress and filmmaker Francesca, who appeared in his films The Departed and Hugo.

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    Speaking with James Corden in 2024, the filmmaker said Helen has had Parkinson’s disease “for about 30 years now.”

    “My complaining, I find, is nothing compared to what the suffering that a condition like that does, and so we live with it and it changes how you perceive life and everything around you,” Scorsese shared.

    The upcoming film is directed by Oscar winner Martin Scorsese
    Three people at an event with a yellow backdrop, caption related to Leonardo DiCaprio Jennifer Lawrence new film devastating.

    Image credits: Noam Galai/Getty Images

    Parkinson’s disease is a progressive condition that attacks the nervous system and impacts movement and speech. There’s no cure, but medications and therapies may help manage symptoms to improve daily life, the Cleveland Clinic notes.

    Common symptoms include tremors, muscle stiffness, slow movement, and balance problems.

    During the interview, the 83-year-old filmmaker highlighted his wife’s positive attitude amid her battle with the devastating disease, which affects 90,000 people in the US each year. 

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    “I’ve never seen such strength like that in a person and such a fortitude and a positive way of approaching life under the worst of circumstances,” he said.

    “It’s been 30 years, 35 years or whatever with the illness, and so when I think I, you know, I’m not feeling well or something, I look over there and see her rally herself together.”

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    Scorsese also shared that there are nurses at their home to assist his wife.

    “I have nurses in the house, that sort of thing, so look, it helps, but it’s not that simple.”

    Scorsese and his wife, Helen Morris, married in 1999 after she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s
    Two people seated at a table, attending an event related to Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s new film.

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    Twitter post discussing Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s new film being an emotionally devastating movie.

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    On TikTok, Francesca shared a video showing her spending time with her mother. She could be seen sitting at a table with Helen, who had her head down, and helping her mother eat cake and drink out of a cup.

    She wrote over the video, “Reminder to tell your parents you love them because one day you will have to take care of them the way they once took care of you.”

    In the caption, Francesca reminded people never to take health for granted and included hashtags such as “Parkinson’s awareness” and “warrior.”

    Older woman with blonde hair wearing a navy velvet jacket sitting on a blue couch, related to Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence film.

    Image credits: martinscorsese_/Instagram

    The 26-year-old previously shared that her mother receives “round the clock care” and can no longer walk.

    In 2024, she explained that her mother sometimes has to be rushed to the ER as a result of the condition.

    “Yesterday, we spent the whole day in the E.R.,” Francesca shared. “Usually, when she goes to the emergency room, it has to do with infections or falls or broken bones, confusion — it’s sort of turned into Parkinson’s dementia at this point.”

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    The filmmaker and the former book editor share a 26-year-old daughter, Francesca

    @francescascorsese Never take health for granted. 🤍 #fyp#parkinsonsawareness#momsoftiktok#warrior#martinscorsese♬ original sound – Penny B Hollywood
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    The Hollywood director and Helen, a book editor, married in 1999. They reportedly met through Michael Powell. The late filmmaker was a dear friend of Scorsese’s, and Helen happened to be editing his memoir.

    In 2023, Scorsese revealed that actor Michael J. Fox, who also has Parkinson’s, has been a “guiding light” for Helen.

    The Back to the Future star was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Museum of the Moving Image’s Spring Moving Image Award.

    Three people including a woman and two men smiling and posing at an event related to Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence film news

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    At the event, Scorsese said he was stunned by Fox’s “energy and the force of his presence” and spoke about the films he made after receiving the diagnosis, including work with Tim Burton and Peter Jackson.

    “And along the way, Michael not only started his foundation, which has raised so much money for research and raised just as much awareness, but he also became a real guiding light for so many others with Parkinson’s,” he said.

    “That includes my wife, Helen [Morris]. Michael, your support has meant the world to her and to me.”

    Scorsese directed DiCaprio in Shutter Island, The Aviator, and more
    Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s new film expected to be devastating and emotionally heartbreaking.

    Image credits: Informador Digital

    Scorsese also shares a daughter, Catherine, with his first wife, Laraine Marie Brennan, and another daughter, Domenica, with his second wife, Julia Cameron.

    What Happens at Night has no release date yet. Scorsese has collaborated with DiCaprio on many projects, including Shutter Island, The Aviator, Gangs of New York, and The Wolf of Wall Street. The film will mark the first time Lawrence has been directed by the Hollywood icon.

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    Image credits: Hyperobject Industries

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    The actors previously worked together in the 2021 political satire Don’t Look Up, directed by Adam McKay. In the film, they portray two astronomers who attempt to warn the world about an approaching comet that will destroy the planet.

    “Jennifer and Leo together: peak cinema,” one fan commented
    Twitter reply discussing the emotional impact of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s new film directed by Scorsese.

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    Screenshot of a tweet about Scorsese filming his biography in 2026, linked to Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s new film.

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    Screenshot of a tweet describing a touching and heartbreaking part of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s new film.

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    User comment on social media expressing excitement for Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s new film being devastating.

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    Tweet by user knightfall72 referencing Dostoevsky’s final novel, discussing Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s new film impact.

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    Tweet by The Undiscovered Mugato replying to Apple TV, expressing excitement to watch Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s new film.

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    Tweet by user júlia praising Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio’s new film as a peak cinema collaboration.

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    Alt text: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s new film scene hinting at a heartbreaking and devastating storyline.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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