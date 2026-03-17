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Doctor Reveals Unexpected Possible Reason For Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rejuvenated Oscars Look
Leonardo DiCaprio in a tuxedo with a mustache, showing a rejuvenated Oscars look as noted by a doctor.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Doctor Reveals Unexpected Possible Reason For Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rejuvenated Oscars Look

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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Looking noticeably slimmer and more youthful, Leonardo DiCaprio quickly became the center of online chatter, with many wondering what sparked his rejuvenated look at the 98th Academy Awards.

Stepping out alongside his 27-year-old girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, the 51-year-old star fueled intense speculation about possible weight-loss medication use and even cosmetic enhancements.

Highlights
  • Leonardo DiCaprio’s noticeably slimmer and more youthful Oscars appearance sparked a frenzy online, with fans debating everything from weight-loss medication to plastic surgery rumors.
  • The actor’s rare date night with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, who is over two decades younger, and his fitted Dior look only fueled the internet’s obsession with his so-called “glow-up.”
  • As speculation spiraled, medical experts weighed in with unexpected insights, challenging popular fan theories about what’s really behind his transformation.

Amid the ongoing debate, several medical experts have weighed in on what could actually be behind DiCaprio’s latest transformation.

One viewer speculated, “Very simple, he’s injecting GLP-1s like everyone else in Hollywood, but still has a long way to go.”

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    Leonardo DiCaprio at an event, dressed in a tuxedo with a bow tie, highlighting his rejuvenated Oscars look.

    Image credits: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

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    Leonardo DiCaprio attended the ceremony as a Best Actor nominee for his performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s film One Battle After Another.

    Although he ultimately lost the award to Michael B. Jordan for Sinners, his film won Best Picture and went on to become the evening’s biggest winner, taking home six Oscars in total, including Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

    For a rare date night, DiCaprio brought his girlfriend, model Vittoria Ceretti, as his plus-one.

    Leonardo DiCaprio at an event, dressed in a tuxedo, highlighting doctor reveals possible reason for his rejuvenated Oscars look

    Image credits: Roger Kisby/The Academy via Getty Images

    Tweet about Leonardo DiCaprio’s rejuvenated Oscars look mentioning a possible unexpected reason revealed by a doctor.

    Image credits: jambox07

    She did not walk the red carpet with him but was seated with him inside the venue.

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    As the actor’s fitted custom Dior tuxedo look circulated online, the conversation quickly shifted to his noticeably slimmer appearance, which many fans speculated was due to the popular diabetes medication O**mpic, known for its weight-loss effects.

    One user wrote, “He knew to get on the O**mpic to secure… second Oscar.”

    Netizens speculated that weight-loss medication could be the reason behind DiCaprio’s recent “hot” appearance

    Side-by-side images showing a rejuvenated Oscars look revealing possible reason for Leonardo DiCaprio's appearance.

    Image credits: Luca Carlino/NurPhoto / Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

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    Tweet screenshot of user commenting on Leonardo DiCaprio’s rejuvenated Oscars look with a casual remark.

    Image credits: ichaossummoner

    “Is Leo on O**mpic? He slimmed down very quickly,” a second user questioned, while a third added, “Leo clearly used O**mpic after getting the very young girlfriend.”

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    Others echoed sentiments like, “Leonardo DiCaprio looking kind of hot was not on my bingo card,” and “To be fair, he looks better than he has in a while.”

    “D*mn. O**mpic is working, dress shirt doesn’t even fit anymore.”

    Leonardo also debuted a bold chevron mustache, with fans joking that he had “stolen” the look from actor Pedro Pascal, who appeared at the same ceremony clean-shaven for the first time in years.

    Leonardo DiCaprio at the beach showing rejuvenated Oscars look possibly explained by doctor’s unexpected reason.

    Image credits: JesusChryslerII

    Amid this wave of speculation about what could have contributed to the Titanic star’s “healthier” appearance, experts instead pointed to certain lifestyle changes.

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    Dr. Anil Shah, a facial plastic surgeon, exclusively told the Daily Mail that the actor’s slimmer physique could be attributed to cutting out alcohol, which is known to reduce facial inflammation and bloating.

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    Dr. Shah explained, “Al**hol is a toxin and studies show that it will age you faster, including your brain, your skin, your face – everything.”

    While one plastic surgeon attributed his altered appearance to lifestyle changes, another subtly hinted at possible cosmetic enhancements

    Leonardo DiCaprio at an event holding a drink and food, linked to doctor revealing his rejuvenated Oscars look.

    Image credits: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    Screenshot of a tweet about Leonardo DiCaprio’s rejuvenated Oscars look and possible reasons revealed by a doctor.

    Image credits: Kam_Afi

    Meanwhile, according to Dr. Anthony Brissett, a facial plastic surgeon and president of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, there has been a “real shift” in attitudes toward cosmetic procedures among men.

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    As Leonardo’s appearance in recent years has sparked ongoing plastic surgery speculation, Dr. Brissett did not directly address the rumors but told the publication, “Today’s male patient sees both surgical and non-surgical treatments as self-investment, helping them look rested, healthy, and confident without obvious signs of surgery thanks to the advancements in technology and techniques.”

    “Advancements in technology have made facial plastic surgery more precise, less invasive, and far more natural-looking. When men realize they can enhance their appearance without long downtime or obvious signs of treatment, they feel much more comfortable taking that first step.”

    Leonardo DiCaprio in a black suit holding a glass, with a doctor revealing possible reasons for his rejuvenated Oscars look.

    Image credits: Tiffany Rose/WireImage

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    Tweet from user Jus discussing men quitting drinking to slim down quickly, related to doctor reveals unexpected reason for Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscars rejuvenation.

    Image credits: BosCityJMJ

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    Last year, while attending the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, DiCaprio faced similar speculation.

    At the time, facial plastic surgeon Konstantin Vasyukevich noted that DiCaprio’s facial features showed noticeable volume loss in areas such as the cheeks and midface, which can occur with significant weight reduction, potentially linked to medications like O**mpic.

    The surgeon told RadarOnline.com, “This type of change is often associated with overall weight reduction, which may occur naturally or as a result of medications like O**mpic that promote significant weight loss.”

    The Shutter Island star attended the Academy Awards with his supermodel girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, who is over two decades younger than him

    Leonardo DiCaprio wearing a face mask and cap, shielding his features, hinting at reasons for his rejuvenated Oscars look.

    Image credits: Josiah_FL

    Side-by-side photos of Leonardo DiCaprio with a mustache and another man without, highlighting Oscars rejuvenated look discussion.

    Image credits: Jabz_CFC

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    While the 51-year-old has not addressed these speculations, some fans have defended him against the weight-loss medication and plastic surgery accusations, arguing that his transformation likely stems from lifestyle changes, possibly in preparation for his new role in Martin Scorsese’s What Happens at Night.

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    Moreover, his drinking and partying habits are well known to fans and industry insiders.

    Rolling Stone previously reported that Leonardo “likes to order two drinks at a time, one with caffeine, one with al**hol. Some kind of balance thing.”

    However, the star has consistently denied ever indulging in illegal substances, telling the Los Angeles Times in a 2014 interview, “Never done it.”

    “That’s because I saw this stuff literally every day when I was 3 or 4 years old. So Hollywood was a walk in the park for me…. I’d go to parties, and it was there and, yeah, there’s that temptation.”

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    The Inception star concluded by reflecting on how it affects young actors in the industry, saying, “It’s incredibly vulnerable to be an actor and also get criticism at a young age when you’re formulating who you are. We’ve seen a lot of people fall victim to that, and it’s very unfortunate.”

    “Leo successfully did whatever it is that Zac Efron was trying to do with his jaw,” wrote one social media user

    Tweet from user Ammy replying to @21metgala with a comment about Leonardo DiCaprio’s rejuvenated Oscars look and possible reasons.

    Image credits: nase27197p

    Tweet showing user praising Leonardo DiCaprio's rejuvenated Oscars look and mentioning he gave up drinking.

    Image credits: cindogg88

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    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a merged appearance resembling Pedro Pascal and Zac Efron.

    Image credits: IronRodWarrior

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    Tweet by Draya commenting on Leonardo DiCaprio’s rejuvenated Oscars look, suggesting an unexpected possible reason.

    Image credits: Draya06860710

    Social media comment praising Leonardo DiCaprio's rejuvenated Oscars look and its unexpected appeal.

    Image credits: bibekkbasa

    Tweet from user Lion Bloom commenting on Leonardo DiCaprio’s rejuvenated Oscars look and appearing younger.

    Image credits: bloom_lion

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    Tweet from medical expert Mahendra Choudhary explaining GLP-1 d**g class as reason for Leonardo DiCaprio's rejuvenated Oscars look.

    Image credits: mchoudhary9940

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    Tweet discussing Leonardo DiCaprio's glowing look, mentioning doctor reveals unexpected reason and Hollywood magic with science.

    Image credits: oyeteejhayy

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing science as a possible reason for Leonardo DiCaprio's rejuvenated Oscars look.

    Image credits: TheSarmadReport

    Tweet by Dipesh discussing quick fixes and good genes related to rejuvenated looks, referencing Doctor and Leonardo DiCaprio.

    Image credits: dgcraftman

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    Tweet discussing Leonardo DiCaprio’s rejuvenated Oscars look, mentioning beard, hair, weight loss, and possible skin treatments.

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    Image credits: BBizman62112

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    Amita Kumari

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