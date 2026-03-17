Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Lowest Low”: Nicole Kidman And Ewan McGregor’s Flirtatious Moulin Rouge Reunion Mercilessly Mocked
Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor at a formal event, sharing a flirtatious Moulin Rouge reunion moment.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Lowest Low”: Nicole Kidman And Ewan McGregor’s Flirtatious Moulin Rouge Reunion Mercilessly Mocked

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
0

20

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night, March 15, were full of nostalgic reunions that fans love, but not every throwback landed the way stars might have hoped.

When Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor shared a “flirtatious” moment that echoed their iconic chemistry from Moulin Rouge!, it quickly grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons.

Highlights
  • Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor reunited onstage to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their film Moulin Rouge!, but the nostalgic moment quickly sparked intense debate online.
  • What was meant to be a playful, chemistry-filled exchange instead sparked backlash, with viewers calling the segment “cringeworthy” and overly staged.
  • While critics slammed the moment, others defended the duo, insisting the exchange was a scripted callback that only true fans of the film would fully appreciate.

In clips shared across social media, instead of swooning over the reunion, users were left cringing, with some even claiming the moment proved “Hollywood has sunk to its lowest low.”

RELATED:

    Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor’s “flirtatious” reunion at the 2026 Academy Awards did not land well with viewers

    Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor at an event, sharing a moment reminiscent of their flirtatious Moulin Rouge reunion.

    Image credits: Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    To celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 2001 musical film Moulin Rouge!, the duo reunited on stage.

    The film, directed by Baz Luhrmann, marked the first time Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor shared the screen.

    It is a “jukebox musical” that blends a 19th-century setting with modern pop hits from artists like Madonna, Elton John, and Queen.

    Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor at a Moulin Rouge reunion event, dressed elegantly on a stage setting.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    The story follows a young English poet named Christian, portrayed by McGregor, who falls in love with Satine, Kidman’s character and the star courtesan of a cabaret, while a jealous Duke attempts to claim her.

    The film was a major success, earning eight Academy Award nominations at the 74th ceremony in 2002 and winning two, for Best Art Direction and Best Costume Design.

    Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor share a flirtatious moment during their Moulin Rouge reunion event.

    Image credits: abc

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing Hollywood’s lowest low, calling out fake fawning and cooing in a harsh social media comment.

    Image credits: AuntToYou

    During the 2026 ceremony at the Dolby Theatre, the pair engaged in a playful, cheeky exchange as they took the stage to present the Best Picture award.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After Kidman mentioned she “adored” the nominees, McGregor cheekily asked if she “loved” them, prompting a back-and-forth of song lyrics, including Love Is Like Oxygen and Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing.

    The iconic duo’s brief musical segment to mark the 25th anniversary of their film Moulin Rouge! was harshly dubbed “cringeworthy”

    Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor sharing a flirtatious moment during their Moulin Rouge reunion event.

    Image credits: abc

    Ewan said to his former co-star, “Adored? Would you say you loved them? You know, love is like oxygen.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    To this, Kidman replied, “Love is a many splendid thing. Love lifts us up where we belong.”

    Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor in a flirtatious Moulin Rouge reunion scene with vibrant costumes and joyful expression.

    Image credits: 20th Century Studios

    Tweet reacting to Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor's flirtatious Moulin Rouge reunion being mercilessly mocked.

    Image credits: Schneider_CM

    The Down With Love star then added, “But I have to say, Nicole, even though it’s been 25 years [since Moulin Rouge], every time I hear the word love, I still imagine someone is going to lower a chandelier and cue the orchestra.”

    This prompted Nicole to reply, “Ooh, don’t tempt me!”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor sharing a moment during a Moulin Rouge reunion at a formal event.

    Image credits: abc

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Ann Dillon Tannous replying to Spencer Althouse asking if she was drunk, with 6 likes and timestamp March 16, 2026.

    Image credits: VieChantant

    They concluded the segment by singing a snippet of All You Need Is Love by The Beatles before presenting the top prize to the film One Battle After Another.

    Their interaction, however, was widely criticized across social media, with viewers arguing that the performance came across as forced or insincere.

    “She was flirting so bad with him! It seemed like she made him nervous,” wrote one skeptical commentator

    Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor in a flirtatious Moulin Rouge reunion, capturing iconic and memorable on-screen chemistry.

    Image credits: sapphicmacbeth

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    One critic expressed, “That may have been the worst pre-award banter in Oscars history.”

    Another person said, “She was flirting so bad with him! It seemed like she made him nervous! Nicole cannot keep her hands off men!”

    Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor at a Moulin Rouge reunion event, dressed in formal black attire.

    Image credits: Evan Agostini/ImageDirect

    “Why can’t they just present the award instead of making it creepily about themselves it’s just weird,” commented a third user, while another wrote, “Close and lock the doors. Hollywood has sunk to its lowest low. The fawning and cooing is so fake.”

    Others cast suspicion over The Perfect Couple star’s appearance, writing, “That doesn’t look like Nicole Kidman and she doesn’t talk and act like Nicole Kidman either.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor Moulin Rouge reunion being mercilessly mocked online.

    Image credits: CarrieP35626709

    “It was so forced and fake tho… neither of them did a good job about it.”

    However, some netizens defended the duo, arguing that their “chemistry was spot on” and that they were only “acting” for the cameras.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nicole and Ewan participated in the segment while presenting the Oscar statuette for Best Picture during the ceremony

    Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor share a warm embrace during a flirtatious Moulin Rouge reunion event.

    Image credits: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

    Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor holding Oscars during a Moulin Rouge reunion at a ceremony event.

    Image credits: niclovsie

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One supporter wrote in their defense, “Nicole is stunning here. I loved that movie and I do not like musicals. Nothing wrong with their banter.”

    Another fan chimed in, “They were literally quoting their Moulin Rouge characters… The ‘critics’ are obviously not familiar with the dialogue. So, out of context, they don’t understand it was a cute bit for fans of the movie.”

    Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor sharing a flirtatious moment during a Moulin Rouge reunion scene.

    Image credits: 20th Century Studios

    A third added, “Surely people must realise the whole thing is closely scripted!!!”

    “This is proof people literally will complain about anything! Lol. This was adorable and quite frankly it shows they still have great chemistry!”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Speaking to Variety reporter Marc Malkin after the ceremony, Kidman gushed about her reunion with McGregor, saying, “We had the best time… we know each other so well!”

    She also revealed that McGregor had flown in specifically for the presentation despite being in the middle of filming another project.

    “It took me a while to even know what movie they were referring to,” wrote one social media user

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing the lowest low Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor Moulin Rouge reunion.

    Image credits: Moen83843

    Tweet showing user Bird1 commenting on a Moulin Rouge reunion with Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, mentioning presenter banter.

    Image credits: KevinBo04904958

    Tweet by Luke Ganje mentioning awkward television moments, referencing a Moulin Rouge reunion between Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor.

    Image credits: keywordnovelist

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by user Alex replying to @rkylesmith saying it was a highlight, referencing Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor Moulin Rouge reunion.

    Image credits: NilesGordon

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Brian Erhardt discussing Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor’s flirtatious Moulin Rouge reunion.

    Image credits: brystr06

    Twitter user Peter Malbin commenting on Nicole Kidman in a tweet, mentioning PR team in an online discussion.

    Image credits: malbin_peter

    Twitter user Justin Waterman commenting on Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor's flirtatious Moulin Rouge reunion.

    Image credits: WatermanArt

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from The Real Leah Delightful reacting to a flirtatious Moulin Rouge reunion moment at the Oscars with music note emoji.

    Image credits: LeahTheDelight

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet praising Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor's flirtatious Moulin Rouge reunion as the highlight of the night.

    Image credits: St_keegan_

    Tweet screenshot showing a user criticizing Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor's flirtatious Moulin Rouge reunion as forced and fake.

    Image credits: Big3GOATRace

    Twitter reply from user Trevor questioning mental state, referencing Lowest Low Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor Moulin Rouge reunion.

    Image credits: seetrevorrun

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet showing a user praising Nicole Kidman’s line delivery, referencing the Moulin Rouge reunion moment.

    Image credits: kilmeny_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing a supposed Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor Moulin Rouge reunion, questioning authenticity and acting.

    Image credits: veNus_2910

    Tweet criticizing Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor's flirtatious Moulin Rouge reunion with sarcastic remarks.

    Image credits: Tega_Riga

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities
    oscars

    20

    0

    20

    0

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT