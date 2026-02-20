Six Mothers Who Enjoyed Time Off Together Lose Their Lives In Tragic Incident

The families of six mothers who lost their lives in the Castle Peak avalanche have broken their silence, sharing a statement honoring the women and asking for privacy as they grieve.
Carrie Atkin, Kate Morse, Danielle Keatley, Caroline Sekar, Kate Vitt, and Liz Clabaugh were among eight people fatally injured after a February 17 avalanche near Castle Peak in the Sierra Nevada mountains, close to Lake Tahoe.
- Six mothers were among eight people confirmed to have lost their lives after the February 17 avalanche near Castle Peak in the Sierra Nevada mountains.
- The women were experienced backcountry skiers on a professionally guided trip organized by Blackbird Mountain Guides.
- The avalanche has become the deadliest in California’s recorded history.
One additional person remains missing.
In the statement, their families described them as women who “cherished time together in the mountains” and who were united by “the love of the outdoors.”
“We are devastated beyond words,” the families said. “Our focus right now is supporting our children through this incredible tragedy and honoring the lives of these extraordinary women.”
“Eight close friends planned a professionally guided, two-night backcountry hut trip to Frog Lake Huts outside Truckee, California,” the statement added.
“The trip had been organized well in advance.”
The women were described as “experienced backcountry skiers who deeply respected the mountains.”
“They were trained and prepared for backcountry travel and trusted their professional guides on this trip,” the statement read. “They were fully equipped with avalanche safety equipment.”
The group was part of a larger expedition of 15 people, including 11 clients and four guides, on a multiday guided trip organized by Blackbird Mountain Guides.
Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon later confirmed that the women were heading back to camp when disaster struck.
“They were on their way back to camp when the avalanche actually hit,” Moon said, adding that it took hours for search and rescue crews to locate the first survivors.
Emergency services were able to rescue six people from the mountain. Eight casualties have been confirmed.
The Castle Peak avalanche became the deadliest in California’s recorded history
The avalanche has now become the deadliest in California’s recorded history and the deadliest in the United States since 1981, when 11 climbers lost their lives on Mount Rainier.
Harsh conditions on February 19 prevented rescuers from immediately recovering the bodies of those affected. Authorities described an unstable snowpack and emphasized the ongoing danger to search and rescue personnel.
To continue recovery efforts for the final missing individual, officials announced that all National Forest lands and trails around Castle Peak would be closed from February 20 through March 15.
“Due to the current instability of the snowpack and need to prioritize first responder access to the area, members of the public are prohibited from entering the closure area during search and rescue operations,” the US Forest Service-Tahoe National Forest said.
Officials noted that emergency personnel may need to use snow machines, aircraft and even explosives during the operation.
“It is our top priority to ensure the safety of first responders during this recovery mission and aid in the return of each victim to their families,” Tahoe National Forest Supervisor Chris Feutrier said.
“Our deepest condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones from this tragic incident.”
Communities, companies, and sports clubs have come together to share their condolences with the families
Beyond the statistics, the loss has rippled through multiple communities.
McAlister Clabaugh, brother of Caroline Sekar and Liz Clabaugh, told The New York Times that Sekar, 45, was a mother of two who lived in San Francisco. Liz Clabaugh, 52, worked as a graduate nurse residency program coordinator at St. Luke’s Health System in Boise, Idaho.
Kate Vitt, also a San Francisco resident, had worked at SiriusXM and Pandora and was a mother of two.
Several members of the group were connected to Sugar Bowl Academy, an elite boarding and day school for competitive skiers and snowboarders.
“This tragedy has affected each and every one of us,” Executive Director Stephen McMahon said. “The depth of support for the families whose lives have been changed forever reminds us of how special this community is.”
Online tributes have referred to the women as “supermoms,” reflecting how friends and neighbors viewed their ability to balance their responsibilities with their shared passion for the mountains.
“We are profoundly grateful for the extensive rescue efforts by Nevada County Search and Rescue, Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue and all of the authorities involved, and for the outpouring of support from the Tahoe community and beyond,” the families said.
