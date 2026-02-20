Six Mothers Who Enjoyed Time Off Together Lose Their Lives In Tragic Incident

ADVERTISEMENT

The families of six mothers who lost their lives in the Castle Peak avalanche have broken their silence, sharing a statement honoring the women and asking for privacy as they grieve.

Carrie Atkin, Kate Morse, Danielle Keatley, Caroline Sekar, Kate Vitt, and Liz Clabaugh were among eight people fatally injured after a February 17 avalanche near Castle Peak in the Sierra Nevada mountains, close to Lake Tahoe.

In the statement, their families described them as women who “cherished time together in the mountains” and who were united by “the love of the outdoors.”

The families of the six “supermoms” who lost their lives in the Castle Peak avalanche have spoken out

Six mothers in winter clothing walking through deep snow near a snowy village scene after enjoying time off together.

Image credits: KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco

“We are devastated beyond words,” the families said. “Our focus right now is supporting our children through this incredible tragedy and honoring the lives of these extraordinary women.”

“Eight close friends planned a professionally guided, two-night backcountry hut trip to Frog Lake Huts outside Truckee, California,” the statement added.

“The trip had been organized well in advance.”

Smiling mother with blonde hair, wearing a white and black polka dot shirt, captured indoors during a gathering.

Image credits: KateVitt/X

The women were described as “experienced backcountry skiers who deeply respected the mountains.”

“They were trained and prepared for backcountry travel and trusted their professional guides on this trip,” the statement read. “They were fully equipped with avalanche safety equipment.”

The group was part of a larger expedition of 15 people, including 11 clients and four guides, on a multiday guided trip organized by Blackbird Mountain Guides.

Woman wearing ski goggles and winter hat smiling in snowy forest, related to mothers tragic incident outdoors.

Image credits: Caroline Sekar/Facebook

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon later confirmed that the women were heading back to camp when disaster struck.

“They were on their way back to camp when the avalanche actually hit,” Moon said, adding that it took hours for search and rescue crews to locate the first survivors.

Emergency services were able to rescue six people from the mountain. Eight casualties have been confirmed.

The Castle Peak avalanche became the deadliest in California’s recorded history

The avalanche has now become the deadliest in California’s recorded history and the deadliest in the United States since 1981, when 11 climbers lost their lives on Mount Rainier.

Harsh conditions on February 19 prevented rescuers from immediately recovering the bodies of those affected. Authorities described an unstable snowpack and emphasized the ongoing danger to search and rescue personnel.

Avalanche watch alert for Central Sierra Nevada with high danger risks, warning for backcountry travelers to avoid unstable snow areas.

Image credits: KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco

To continue recovery efforts for the final missing individual, officials announced that all National Forest lands and trails around Castle Peak would be closed from February 20 through March 15.

“Due to the current instability of the snowpack and need to prioritize first responder access to the area, members of the public are prohibited from entering the closure area during search and rescue operations,” the US Forest Service-Tahoe National Forest said.

Police official speaking at a press conference about six mothers who enjoyed time off together losing their lives in a tragic incident.

Image credits: KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco

Officials noted that emergency personnel may need to use snow machines, aircraft and even explosives during the operation.

“It is our top priority to ensure the safety of first responders during this recovery mission and aid in the return of each victim to their families,” Tahoe National Forest Supervisor Chris Feutrier said.

“Our deepest condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones from this tragic incident.”

Communities, companies, and sports clubs have come together to share their condolences with the families

Beyond the statistics, the loss has rippled through multiple communities.

McAlister Clabaugh, brother of Caroline Sekar and Liz Clabaugh, told The New York Times that Sekar, 45, was a mother of two who lived in San Francisco. Liz Clabaugh, 52, worked as a graduate nurse residency program coordinator at St. Luke’s Health System in Boise, Idaho.

Kate Vitt, also a San Francisco resident, had worked at SiriusXM and Pandora and was a mother of two.

Map showing location of avalanche near Lake Tahoe in a national forest where six mothers lost their lives tragically.

Image credits: KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco

Several members of the group were connected to Sugar Bowl Academy, an elite boarding and day school for competitive skiers and snowboarders.

“This tragedy has affected each and every one of us,” Executive Director Stephen McMahon said. “The depth of support for the families whose lives have been changed forever reminds us of how special this community is.”

Six mothers involved in a tragic incident during time off, surrounded by snow-covered vehicles and emergency responders.

Image credits: KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco

Online tributes have referred to the women as “supermoms,” reflecting how friends and neighbors viewed their ability to balance their responsibilities with their shared passion for the mountains.

“We are profoundly grateful for the extensive rescue efforts by Nevada County Search and Rescue, Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue and all of the authorities involved, and for the outpouring of support from the Tahoe community and beyond,” the families said.

