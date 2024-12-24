“That Sport Is Very Dangerous”: Avalanche Claims Life Of Olympian 1 Day Before Christmas

ADVERTISEMENT

Swiss snowboarder Sophie Hediger, famous for competing in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, tragically lost her life yesterday (December 23) in an avalanche at Arosa Lenzerheide, a ski area located on the eastern side of her country.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by Switzerland’s skiing federation today (December 24).

“We are stunned, and our thoughts are with Sophie’s family, to whom we offer our deepest condolences,” said Swiss-Ski CEO Walter Reusser, expressing the organization’s shock and sorrow.

“The tragic passing of Sophie Hediger has cast a shadow over the Swiss Ski family during the Christmas season. We are deeply saddened and will always honor Sophie’s memory.”

Image credits: Millo Moravski/Agence Zoom/Getty

The tragic incident put an end to the life of the rising star, who had just turned 26 on December 14 and was widely regarded as one of Switzerland’s most promising athletes in the sport.

Hediger was an influential figure in snowboarding and an inspiration for young girls across the globe, admired not only for her talent but also for the perseverance and determination she showed throughout her career.

Image credits: sophiehediger

From 2018 to 2022, she consistently competed in the FIS Snowboard World Cup.

She represented her country in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games and while she wasn’t able to secure any medals, she kept practicing and perfecting her skills in the cross and mixed cross disciplines.

Image credits: SFU

Her dedication paid off as in 2023 and 2024, she was able to achieve her first two World Cup podium places, coming in second at the World Cup dress rehearsal in St. Moritz.

In her latest Instagram post, uploaded on December 15, the snowboarder excitedly talked about a recent competition in Italy’s Cervino Ski Paradise.

“Happy about my riding and the best qualification I’ve ever had!” she wrote in the caption.

Fans of the athlete flocked to her social media to leave their condolences and honor Hediger’s career

The shocking news caused thousands of her fans to flock to her social media to leave heartfelt comments and condolences, with many posthumously thanking her for bringing joy into their lives through her achievements.

Image credits: sophiehediger

“Your light will never be extinguished, not even after death,” wrote one fan.

“Rest in peace, queen; my thoughts are with your family,” another said. “Your presence will always be felt in the high mountains.”

Others took the chance to recognize the inherent risks associated with snowboarding. “That sport is very dangerous,” one reader wrote.

Image credits: sophiehediger

Hediger’s aspirations went beyond her Olympic debut. She had dreams of winning a medal at the World Championships set to take place in Engadin, Switzerland, in March 2025.

Her determination and talent made her one of Switzerland’s most promising snowboarders, and her tragic passing has left a profound void in the sport.

Swiss-Ski has asked for privacy for the family during this difficult time, urging the public to allow Hediger’s parents to grieve and mourn the passing of their beloved daughter.

“Right before Christmas,” wrote one fan, as others joined in to lament the untimely passing of the Swiss athlete

