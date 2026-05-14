Who Is Miranda Cosgrove? Miranda Taylor Cosgrove is an American actress, singer, and producer, known for her engaging comedic timing and adaptable presence across genres. Her career has consistently showcased a versatile talent from a young age. She gained widespread recognition starring as Summer Hathaway in the 2003 film School of Rock, where her disciplined character anchored the student band. This early success quickly paved the way for her prominent roles in popular television series.

Full Name Miranda Taylor Cosgrove Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education University of Southern California Father Tom Cosgrove Mother Chris Cosgrove

Early Life and Education Growing up in Long Beach, California, Miranda Taylor Cosgrove was the only child of Tom, a dry-cleaning business owner, and Chris Cosgrove, a homemaker. Her parents nurtured her early artistic inclinations after she was discovered singing at age three. Cosgrove was homeschooled from the sixth grade onward, later enrolling at the University of Southern California where she pursued a degree in psychology. This educational path provided a counterbalance to her active career in entertainment.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Miranda Cosgrove’s dating history, though she has largely kept her personal life private. She was reportedly linked to fellow Nickelodeon stars James Maslow and Nat Wolff earlier in her career. Cosgrove is currently single, as confirmed in September 2025, and she has no children. She has been open about her desire to find a partner organically rather than actively seeking one out through dating apps.

Career Highlights Miranda Taylor Cosgrove’s career soared with her leading role as Carly Shay in the Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly, which ran from 2007 to 2012. The show became a global phenomenon, establishing Cosgrove as a prominent teen idol and earning her a Young Artist Award in 2009. Beyond her live-action work, Cosgrove found significant success voicing Margo in the Despicable Me franchise, starting in 2010, which became her highest-grossing film series. She also served as an executive producer for the iCarly revival on Paramount+, demonstrating her expanded role behind the camera.