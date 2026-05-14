Who Is Mark Zuckerberg? Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is an American businessman and programmer, a pivotal figure in the digital age whose innovations reshaped global communication. He is widely recognized for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to connecting people online. His breakout moment arrived in 2004 with the launch of “Thefacebook,” a social networking site initially for Harvard students that rapidly expanded. This collegiate project quickly evolved into Facebook, then Meta Platforms, creating a vast network that now links billions across the globe.

Full Name Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $251 billion Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Phillips Exeter Academy, Harvard University Father Edward Zuckerberg Mother Karen Kempner Siblings Randi Zuckerberg, Donna Zuckerberg, Arielle Zuckerberg Kids Maxima Chan Zuckerberg, August Chan Zuckerberg, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg

Early Life and Education Born into a supportive family in White Plains, New York, Mark Zuckerberg’s early life was marked by a keen interest in computers nurtured by his parents, Edward and Karen. He even created a messaging program called “ZuckNet” for his father’s dental practice at age 12. He attended Phillips Exeter Academy, where he excelled in classics and led the fencing team before enrolling at Harvard University. There, his programming skills quickly became legendary, leading to the creation of several campus projects, including the controversial Facemash.

Notable Relationships Currently, Mark Zuckerberg is married to Priscilla Chan, whom he met in 2003 while they were both students at Harvard University. Their relationship blossomed into a long-term partnership, culminating in their wedding in May 2012, the day after Facebook’s IPO. Zuckerberg and Chan share three daughters: Maxima, born in 2015; August, born in 2017; and Aurelia, born in March 2023. Together, they co-founded the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a philanthropic organization focused on advancing human potential.

Career Highlights Mark Zuckerberg’s career is defined by the creation of Facebook, launched in February 2004 from his Harvard dorm room, which swiftly became a global phenomenon. Under his leadership, the platform quickly amassed over half a billion users by 2010. He expanded Facebook’s reach through strategic acquisitions, notably purchasing Instagram for $1 billion in 2012 and WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014. In 2021, the company rebranded as Meta Platforms, signifying a bold pivot towards the metaverse and virtual reality. To date, Zuckerberg has collected significant accolades, including being named Time Person of the Year in 2010 and consistently ranking among the world’s wealthiest individuals, with an estimated net worth of $251 billion as of October 2025.