Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Sofia Coppola

Born

May 14, 1971

Died
Birthplace

New York City, New York, US

Age

55 Years Old

Horoscope

Taurus

Who Is Sofia Coppola?

Sofia Carmina Coppola is an American film director, known for her distinctive aesthetic and introspective storytelling. Her unique vision consistently explores themes of youth, privilege, and isolation in modern life.

Her breakout arrived with the critically acclaimed film Lost in Translation, which earned her an Academy Award. The movie captivated audiences with its subtle humor and poignant narrative.

Full NameSofia Carmina Coppola
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 4 inches (163 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried Thomas Mars
Net Worth$40 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityItalian American, British American
EducationSt. Helena High School, Mills College, California Institute of the Arts
FatherFrancis Ford Coppola
MotherEleanor Coppola
SiblingsRoman Coppola, Gian-Carlo Coppola
KidsRomy Mars, Cosima Mars

Early Life and Education

Born in New York City, Sofia Coppola was immersed in a cinematic household as the daughter of esteemed filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola. She spent her formative years traveling the globe, often on her father’s film sets, which cultivated an early artistic sensibility.

Coppola attended St. Helena High School, graduating in 1990. She later studied photography at Mills College and painting at the California Institute of the Arts, developing a visual artistry that would define her directorial style.

Notable Relationships

A long string of high-profile romances has marked Sofia Coppola’s personal life, including her marriage to director Spike Jonze from 1999 to 2003. She later married musician Thomas Mars in 2011.

Coppola shares two daughters, Romy Mars and Cosima Mars, with whom she co-parents with Mars. The couple maintains a private family life, largely away from the public eye.

Career Highlights

Sofia Coppola’s directorial career boasts significant works such as The Virgin Suicides and the Academy Award-winning Lost in Translation. Her films often receive critical acclaim, earning her nominations for major awards.

She launched the clothing line Milkfed, which is sold exclusively in Japan, showcasing her diverse interests beyond filmmaking. Coppola also became the first American woman to win the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival for her film Somewhere.

Signature Quote

“I’m always interested in stories of women and creating unique female characters.”

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