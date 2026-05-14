Who Is Tim Roth? Timothy Simon Roth is an English actor known for his intense performances and versatile character work. He commands the screen with a compelling presence, navigating complex roles across independent and blockbuster films. His breakout moment arrived as Mr. Orange in Quentin Tarantino’s 1992 film Reservoir Dogs, cementing his status as a key figure in 1990s cinema; he also famously declined the role of Severus Snape in the Harry Potter series.

Full Name Timothy Simon Roth Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married to Nikki Butler Net Worth $8 million Nationality British Ethnicity Irish, English Education Camberwell College of Arts Father Ernie Roth Mother Ann Roth Kids Jack Roth, Timothy Hunter Roth, Michael Cormac Roth

Early Life and Education Tim Roth grew up in Dulwich, London, the son of a journalist father, Ernie, and a painter mother, Ann. His early environment fostered an artistic sensibility. He attended schools in Lambeth and Tulse Hill, later studying sculpture at London’s Camberwell College of Arts before shifting his focus to acting.

Notable Relationships Over the past three decades, Tim Roth has been notably linked to Nikki Butler, his wife since 1993, with earlier relationships including Lori Baker and Emily Lloyd. Roth shares two sons, Timothy Hunter and Michael Cormac, with Butler, and an elder son, Jack, with Lori Baker.