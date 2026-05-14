Who Is George Lucas? George Walton Lucas Jr. is an American filmmaker whose innovative vision transformed the entertainment industry. His distinct storytelling style and technological advancements have left an indelible mark on global cinema and popular culture. He first captured wide attention with American Graffiti, a nostalgic coming-of-age film. This surprise hit demonstrated his knack for character-driven narratives, securing funding for his next ambitious project.

Full Name George Walton Lucas Jr. Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches (167 cm) Relationship Status Married to Mellody Hobson Net Worth $5.5 billion Nationality American Ethnicity German, Swiss-German, English, Scottish Education Modesto Junior College, University of Southern California Father George Walton Lucas Sr. Mother Dorothy Ellinore Lucas Siblings Ann Lucas, Kathleen Lucas, Wendy Lucas Kids Amanda Lucas, Katie Lucas, Jett Lucas, Everest Hobson Lucas

Early Life and Education George Lucas grew up in Modesto, California, where his father, George Walton Lucas Sr., owned a stationery store. His childhood was also spent on a walnut ranch with his three sisters, immersed in a middle-class American household environment. He attended Modesto Junior College, exploring subjects like anthropology and literature. A serious car accident as a teenager rerouted his passion from race car driving to filmmaking, leading him to the University of Southern California.

Notable Relationships A string of significant relationships has marked George Lucas’s life.

He married film editor Marcia Lou Griffin in 1969, a partnership that ended in divorce in 1983. Lucas adopted three children with Marcia and as a single parent: Amanda Lucas, Katie Lucas, and Jett Lucas. He is currently married to Mellody Hobson, with whom he shares a daughter, Everest Hobson Lucas, born via surrogate in 2013.

Career Highlights George Lucas launched two of the most enduring film franchises in cinematic history.

The Star Wars saga and the Indiana Jones series collectively generated billions in global box office and merchandise sales. Beyond directing, Lucas founded Lucasfilm Ltd. in 1971, expanding his creative autonomy. This encompassed Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), Skywalker Sound, and LucasArts, which revolutionized special effects, sound design, and video games. He received an Irving G. Thalberg Award, honoring his body of work and influence. Lucas’s vision continues to shape generations of filmmakers and popular culture, cementing him as a pioneer.