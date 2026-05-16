Who Is Tucker Carlson? Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson is an American political commentator, recognized for his incisive style and outspoken conservative views across various media platforms. He has significantly influenced modern political discourse. His breakout moment arrived with the launch of Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News, where his nightly program quickly became one of the highest-rated shows in cable news history, shaping right-wing political conversations.

Full Name Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity White American Education St. George’s School, Trinity College Father Richard Warner Carlson Mother Lisa McNear Lombardi Siblings Buckley Swanson Peck Carlson Kids Lillie Carlson, Hopie Carlson, Dorothy Carlson, Buckley Carlson

Early Life and Education San Francisco, California, was the birthplace of Tucker Carlson, who experienced a significant family change when his mother left the family at age six, leading his father, Richard Warner Carlson, to raise him and his brother. He attended La Jolla Country Day School and later St. George’s School in Rhode Island, before earning a Bachelor of Arts in History from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1991, where he pursued an early interest in journalism.

Notable Relationships Tucker Carlson has been married to Susan Andrews since 1991, having met her during their time together at St. George’s School, where she was the headmaster’s daughter. The couple shares four children: daughters Lillie, Hopie, and Dorothy, and a son, Buckley Carlson.