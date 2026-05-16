Who Is Pierce Brosnan? Pierce Brendan Brosnan is an Irish actor and producer, globally recognized for his sophisticated charm and impactful screen presence. He has cultivated a diverse career spanning decades in film and television. His breakout moment came with the NBC romantic detective series Remington Steele, which established him as a television star in the US. This role laid the groundwork for his eventual portrayal of an iconic spy.

Full Name Pierce Brendan Brosnan Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Keely Shaye Smith Net Worth $200 million Nationality Irish, American Ethnicity Irish Education Drama Centre London Father Thomas Brosnan Mother May Smith Kids Christopher Brosnan, Charlotte Brosnan, Sean Brosnan, Dylan Brosnan, Paris Brosnan

Early Life and Education Born in Drogheda, County Louth, Ireland, Pierce Brosnan experienced a solitary childhood after his father left and his mother moved to London for work. He was primarily raised by his maternal grandparents in Navan. At 11, he joined his mother in London and later, at 16, began training in commercial illustration. However, he soon discovered acting, enrolling at the Drama Centre London, where he honed his craft for three years.

Notable Relationships Pierce Brosnan has been married twice, first to Australian actress Cassandra Harris in 1980. He adopted her children, Charlotte and Christopher, and they had a son named Sean. After Harris’s tragic death from ovarian cancer in 1991, Brosnan found love again with American journalist Keely Shaye Smith, whom he married in 2001. They share two sons, Dylan and Paris.

Career Highlights Pierce Brosnan achieved worldwide fame playing James Bond in four films, including GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, and Die Another Day, reinvigorating the franchise for a new generation. His Bond films were box-office blockbusters, grossing hundreds of millions globally. Beyond Bond, he expanded his career by co-founding the production company Irish DreamTime, which has produced numerous films such as The Thomas Crown Affair and Evelyn. Brosnan is also known for his extensive charitable work and environmental activism. He has received Golden Globe Award nominations for Nancy Astor and The Matador, and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.