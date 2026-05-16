Who Is Megan Fox? Megan Denise Fox is an American actress, known for her captivating presence and sharp wit in action and comedy films. Hailing from Tennessee, she quickly became a prominent figure in Hollywood, often recognized for her striking beauty. Her breakout moment arrived with the 2007 blockbuster Transformers, where she played Mikaela Banes. The role cemented her status as a global star, leading to widespread recognition and a surge in her public profile.

Full Name Megan Denise Fox Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education St. Lucie West Centennial High School, Kingston Elementary School Father Franklin Thomas Fox Mother Gloria Darlene Cisson Siblings Kristi Branim Fox Kids Noah Shannon Green, Bodhi Ransom Green, Journey River Green, Saga Blade Fox-Baker

Early Life and Education Born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Megan Fox spent her early childhood in nearby Rockwood. Her parents divorced when she was three, and she was raised by her mother and stepfather in a very strict Pentecostal household. Fox began training in drama and dance at age five in Kingston, Tennessee, later attending Catholic school for twelve years. These early experiences fueled her artistic inclinations, paving the way for her future career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Megan Fox’s public life. She was married to actor Brian Austin Green from 2010 until their divorce in 2021, and later had a highly publicized engagement to musician Machine Gun Kelly. Fox shares three sons, Noah Shannon Green, Bodhi Ransom Green, and Journey River Green, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. She welcomed a daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, with former fiancé Machine Gun Kelly in March 2025, and they are now co-parenting.

Career Highlights Megan Fox’s career breakthrough came with her starring role as Mikaela Banes in the 2007 action film Transformers. The movie was a massive global success, firmly establishing her as a leading lady in Hollywood and leading to a reprisal of her role in the 2009 sequel, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. She later portrayed the titular character in the horror comedy Jennifer’s Body in 2009, a film that, after initial mixed reviews, garnered a cult following and critical reassessment as a feminist classic. Fox also had a recurring role as Reagan Lucas in the popular sitcom New Girl.