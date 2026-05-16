Who Is Tori Spelling? Tori Spelling is an American actress and author, known for a distinctive public persona shaped by Hollywood lineage and reality television. Her career spans decades, often blending fiction with personal narratives. She first burst into public consciousness as Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210, a role that defined a generation of teen drama. The show solidified her status as a pop culture icon.

Full Name Victoria Davey Spelling Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $500,000 Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Westlake School, Harvard-Westlake School Father Aaron Spelling Mother Candy Spelling Siblings Randy Spelling Kids Liam Aaron, Stella Doreen, Hattie Margaret, Finn Davey, Beau Dean

Early Life and Education Growing up in Los Angeles, Victoria Davey Spelling was immersed in Hollywood’s elite, daughter of renowned television producer Aaron Spelling and author Candy Spelling. Her father nurtured an early interest in acting by hiring a coach for her at age six. She attended the Westlake School, an exclusive all-girls private school, before its merger into Harvard-Westlake School. Her education provided a foundation for her future ventures.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Tori Spelling’s adult life, including her first marriage to actor Charlie Shanian from 2004 to 2006. She then married actor Dean McDermott in May 2006. Spelling co-parents five children with McDermott: Liam Aaron, Stella Doreen, Hattie Margaret, Finn Davey, and Beau Dean. She officially filed for divorce from McDermott in March 2024.

Career Highlights Tori Spelling’s career took off with her iconic role as Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210, which ran from 1990 to 2000 and earned her Young Artist Award nominations. She then transitioned into independent films like The House of Yes and Trick. Beyond acting, Spelling launched into reality television, starring in shows such as Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood, and became a New York Times Best Seller author with her autobiography Stori Telling. In recent years, she also co-hosts the “9021OMG” podcast.