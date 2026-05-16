Who Is Joey Graceffa? Joseph Graceffa is an American YouTuber, actor, author, and producer, recognized for his expansive digital presence and creative storytelling. His compelling content spans vlogging, gaming, and innovative web series that engage millions of viewers. He first captivated audiences as a contestant on The Amazing Race, a role that significantly boosted his public profile. His authentic personality quickly resonated, solidifying his status as a prominent internet personality.

Full Name Joseph Michael Graceffa Jr. Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American, Italian American Education Marlborough High School, Fitchburg State College Father Joseph Graceffa Sr. Mother Debbie O’Connor Siblings Nicole Graceffa, Jett Graceffa

Early Life and Education Growing up in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Joey Graceffa navigated a challenging home life, marked by his parents’ divorce and his mother’s struggles with alcoholism. He also has an older sister, Nicole, and a younger half-brother, Jett, who has autism. Graceffa graduated from Marlborough High School in 2009 and briefly attended Fitchburg State College, initially aspiring to major in film before committing to his burgeoning online career. Early interests in filmmaking foreshadowed his later success on digital platforms.

Notable Relationships A long-term, public relationship defined Joey Graceffa’s personal life for several years with Daniel Preda, dating from 2014 to 2020. Their romance, revealed in a heartfelt video, was a significant part of his public persona. Graceffa and Preda announced their split in July 2020, explaining the decision was mutual after living together during quarantine. He has no children and has not publicly confirmed another relationship since.

Career Highlights Joey Graceffa’s original web series Escape the Night became a flagship production for YouTube Premium, running for four seasons and engaging millions with its immersive mystery format. The innovative series garnered widespread acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. Beyond his video content, Graceffa launched Crystal Wolf, a successful crystal-based jewelry line, expanding into apparel and cosmetics. He is also a New York Times Bestselling author with his memoir In Real Life and the Children of Eden book series.