Joey Graceffa: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Joey Graceffa
May 16, 1991
Marlborough, Massachusetts, US
35 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is Joey Graceffa?
Joseph Graceffa is an American YouTuber, actor, author, and producer, recognized for his expansive digital presence and creative storytelling. His compelling content spans vlogging, gaming, and innovative web series that engage millions of viewers.
He first captivated audiences as a contestant on The Amazing Race, a role that significantly boosted his public profile. His authentic personality quickly resonated, solidifying his status as a prominent internet personality.
|Full Name
|Joseph Michael Graceffa Jr.
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 11 inches (180 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$12 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Irish American, Italian American
|Education
|Marlborough High School, Fitchburg State College
|Father
|Joseph Graceffa Sr.
|Mother
|Debbie O’Connor
|Siblings
|Nicole Graceffa, Jett Graceffa
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Joey Graceffa navigated a challenging home life, marked by his parents’ divorce and his mother’s struggles with alcoholism. He also has an older sister, Nicole, and a younger half-brother, Jett, who has autism.
Graceffa graduated from Marlborough High School in 2009 and briefly attended Fitchburg State College, initially aspiring to major in film before committing to his burgeoning online career. Early interests in filmmaking foreshadowed his later success on digital platforms.
Notable Relationships
A long-term, public relationship defined Joey Graceffa’s personal life for several years with Daniel Preda, dating from 2014 to 2020. Their romance, revealed in a heartfelt video, was a significant part of his public persona.
Graceffa and Preda announced their split in July 2020, explaining the decision was mutual after living together during quarantine. He has no children and has not publicly confirmed another relationship since.
Career Highlights
Joey Graceffa’s original web series Escape the Night became a flagship production for YouTube Premium, running for four seasons and engaging millions with its immersive mystery format. The innovative series garnered widespread acclaim and a dedicated fanbase.
Beyond his video content, Graceffa launched Crystal Wolf, a successful crystal-based jewelry line, expanding into apparel and cosmetics. He is also a New York Times Bestselling author with his memoir In Real Life and the Children of Eden book series.
Signature Quote
“It’s not in getting the views, it’s more about keeping on with doing the things that you love.”
See Also
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