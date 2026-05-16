Who Is Thomas Brodie-Sangster? Thomas Brodie-Sangster is a British actor known for his expressive performances and ageless screen presence, transitioning seamlessly from child star to complex adult roles. His work consistently showcases a keen emotional depth, captivating audiences across diverse genres. He first gained widespread notice as the lovelorn Sam in the 2003 holiday classic Love Actually, a role that endeared him to international audiences. His heartfelt portrayal of a young boy’s first crush made him a memorable part of the ensemble.

Full Name Thomas Brodie-Sangster Gender Male Height 5 feet 10½ inches (179 cm) Relationship Status Married Talulah Riley Net Worth $5 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Primarily Homeschooled Father Mark Sangster Mother Tasha Bertram Siblings Ava Sangster

Early Life and Education Thomas Brodie-Sangster was born in Southwark, London, to actor parents Mark Sangster and Tasha Bertram, fostering an early connection to the arts. His father’s family roots trace back to Banchory, Scotland. He was primarily homeschooled but also attended Pimlico School. Brodie-Sangster cultivated musical talents, learning drums for Love Actually and left-handed guitar to play Paul McCartney in Nowhere Boy.

Notable Relationships Thomas Brodie-Sangster recently married actress Talulah Riley in June 2024, following their engagement in July 2023. The couple publicly confirmed their romance in 2022 after working together. Earlier in his career, he was romantically linked to Isabella Melling and Patience Harding. Brodie-Sangster has no children.

Career Highlights Thomas Brodie-Sangster rose to fame as Sam in the beloved 2003 film Love Actually, which grossed over $250 million worldwide. He further solidified his child actor status with the commercially successful Nanny McPhee and later voiced Ferb in the popular animated series Phineas and Ferb. Transitioning to mature roles, he gained significant acclaim for his portrayal of Jojen Reed in HBO’s Game of Thrones and as Newt in The Maze Runner film series, a franchise that collectively earned nearly $950 million globally. His performance as Benny Watts in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination, cementing Brodie-Sangster as a versatile and respected performer in television.