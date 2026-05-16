Who Is Janet Jackson? Janet Jackson is an American singer known for her innovative sound and assertive persona. Her dynamic artistry often merges socially conscious themes with provocative stage shows. Her third album, Control, marked a significant breakthrough, yielding multiple chart-topping singles that established her independence. The record’s bold fusion of R&B, funk, and rap redefined contemporary pop.

Full Name Janet Damita Jo Jackson Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Separated Net Worth $180 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Father Joseph Walter Jackson Mother Katherine Esther Jackson Siblings Rebbie Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Tito Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, La Toya Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Michael Jackson, Randy Jackson Kids Eissa Al Mana

Early Life and Education Born in Gary, Indiana, Janet Damita Jo Jackson was the youngest of ten children to Joseph and Katherine Jackson, immersed early in the family’s musical heritage. Despite her father’s entertainment plans, she initially wished to become a race-horse jockey. While specific schooling details are scarce, Jackson began her entertainment career as a child actress, appearing in TV shows like Good Times and Fame. These early roles provided a foundation for her future career in the spotlight.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Janet Jackson’s adult life, including marriages to singer James DeBarge and dancer René Elizondo Jr., which were both annulled or ended in divorce. She later married Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana in a private ceremony. Jackson shares one son, Eissa Al Mana, with whom she co-parents following their separation in 2017. She has not publicly confirmed another relationship since the end of her marriage to Al Mana.

Career Highlights Janet Jackson’s third album, Control, marked a significant breakthrough in 1986, establishing her artistic independence and generating multiple chart-topping singles. Her follow-up, Rhythm Nation 1814, further solidified her iconic status, becoming the only album to feature seven top five US Billboard Hot 100 singles. Beyond recording, Jackson launched her own record label, Rhythm Nation Records, in 2015, demonstrating her entrepreneurial spirit and control over her artistic output. She also built a notable acting career with roles in films such as Poetic Justice and Nutty Professor II: The Klumps. Throughout her career, Jackson has amassed six Grammy Awards, two Emmy nominations, and a Golden Globe Award, along with numerous American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, cementing her legacy as a trailblazer in music and culture.